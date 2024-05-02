Ski Arlberg Like a Local

Vast slopes, rich history, and indulgent flavours define the Arlberg region. Known as the 'Cradle of Alpine Skiing,' it's a top-notch region with five unique villages!

Five villages make up the Arlberg region's heart and soul: St. Anton is known for its sporty and lively atmosphere and its vibrant après-ski scene. Lech is Arlberg's epicurean brain, with the highest density of award-winning restaurants and luxury hotels in Austria. Zürs is the only place in Austria that offers heli-skiing and has a history of attracting the international jet set to its slopes. St. Christoph has the longest-standing history of hospitality, thanks to a hospice dating back to the 1300s. The village of Stuben tempts with an idyllic, quiet atmosphere high up in the mountains and is the birthplace of iconic Alpine skier Hannes Schneider.

Hannes Schneider brought Alpine skiing as we know it today into the world by developing the 'Arlberg technique' (a progressive system that takes the skier from the snowplough turn to the parallel christie through measured stages of improvement). In 1921, he founded the world's first ski school in St. Anton, drawing enthusiasts from around the globe and spreading his technique worldwide. It is still the leading skiing technique today, earning the Arlberg its well-deserved recognition as the 'Cradle of Alpine Skiing.' Skiing is in the locals' DNA, and the region is populated by 1,000 ski instructors in 50 ski schools that cater to everyone's skill levels. To no surprise, the local Ski Club Arlberg, one of the oldest in the world, boasts an impressive tally of 118 medals from Olympic Games and Ski World Championships, including numerous skiers who proudly call the Arlberg their home.