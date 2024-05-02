Ski Arlberg Like a Local
The cradle of Alpine skiing
Introduction
Five villages make up the Arlberg region's heart and soul: St. Anton is known for its sporty and lively atmosphere and its vibrant après-ski scene. Lech is Arlberg's epicurean brain, with the highest density of award-winning restaurants and luxury hotels in Austria. Zürs is the only place in Austria that offers heli-skiing and has a history of attracting the international jet set to its slopes. St. Christoph has the longest-standing history of hospitality, thanks to a hospice dating back to the 1300s. The village of Stuben tempts with an idyllic, quiet atmosphere high up in the mountains and is the birthplace of iconic Alpine skier Hannes Schneider.
Hannes Schneider brought Alpine skiing as we know it today into the world by developing the 'Arlberg technique' (a progressive system that takes the skier from the snowplough turn to the parallel christie through measured stages of improvement). In 1921, he founded the world's first ski school in St. Anton, drawing enthusiasts from around the globe and spreading his technique worldwide. It is still the leading skiing technique today, earning the Arlberg its well-deserved recognition as the 'Cradle of Alpine Skiing.' Skiing is in the locals' DNA, and the region is populated by 1,000 ski instructors in 50 ski schools that cater to everyone's skill levels. To no surprise, the local Ski Club Arlberg, one of the oldest in the world, boasts an impressive tally of 118 medals from Olympic Games and Ski World Championships, including numerous skiers who proudly call the Arlberg their home.
When is the ski season?
December 3, 2025 – April 19, 2026
The Arlberg region from all perspectives
Why ski at the Arlberg
Austria's largest connected ski resort and the 5th largest in the world!
Five villages – St. Anton, St. Christoph, Stuben, Zürs, and Lech, each with their distinct charm.
All villages are easy to reach by public transport and the ski buses are free – no need for a car!
The highest density of award-winning restaurants in Austria, with more than 30 Gault Millau restaurants, as well as 2 Michelin-starred restaurants in St. Anton and 2 in Lech.
International ski enthusiasts mingle with top winter athletes and celebrities on and off the pistes.
Sustainable ski holidays – from local biomass heating plants and car-free zones to electric charging stations and renewable energy sources, sustainability is a natural part of everyday life.
Extra-long skiing season till April.
World-renowned as the "Cradle of Alpine Skiing."
The Arlberg is made up of a multitude of local family-run businesses. Meet, ski, dine, and stay with us locals. Many of our guests come back to the same accommodations year after year and often feel like they're returning home to extended family.Lorraine Huber, professional skier and freeride world champion from the Arlberg region
5 tips for things to do besides skiing
For those seeking activities beyond skiing, try some of these favourites of the locals:
Winter & snowshoe hiking: Enjoy spectacular views off the beaten path and untouched nature.
Tobogganing: Explore four toboggan runs open both day and night.
Cultural immersion: Visit the Museum St. Anton showcasing the history of Alpine skiing, or the Skyspace-Lech light installation by American artist James Turrell.
Local shopping: Countless locally owned boutiques await, such as the renowned customized ski boot manufacturer Strolz and the 100% sustainable fashion store Lenai + Linai.
Winter events: Join the many local winter events, such as the Tanzcafé Arlberg Music Festival, the popular White Ring and White Thrill ski races, or the wine festival Arlberg Weinberg.
3 après-ski spots
The Arlberg is famous for its legendary après-ski scene. From the lively party atmosphere in St. Anton to the more relaxed vibes in Lech and Zürs, there are ample opportunities to mingle with locals and high society alike and get your taste of Alpine nightlife. Here are some of the local’s favourites:
Mooserwirt: An iconic spot in St. Anton, known for its parties that continue late into the night.
Balmalp: The perfect spot to watch the sunset while enjoying some drinks on the sun deck with a 360-degree view, accessible via gondola from Lech.
Hospiz Alm: Lively vibes await you at the Arlberg's oldest establishment, located in the high-altitude town of St. Christoph.
As a free rider, I am lucky to call this ski paradise home. I could spend 3 lifetimes at the Arlberg and still wouldn't be able to ski all the mountains here. Make sure to stop by the Balmalp at the top of the Kriegerhorn for a sundowner with some of the best views.Lorraine Huber, professional skier and freeride world champion from the Arlberg region
6 restaurant & mountain hut tips
In Austria, the food is an integral part of the skiing experience, and the Arlberg is a true foodie destination. With over 30 Gault Millau restaurants, it boasts the highest density of award-winning restaurants in Austria. Here are some of the locals' favourite spots, from fancy gourmet to cosy traditional:
Rote Wand Chef's Table: A Gault Millau's top ten restaurant in Austria, where you can also witness the chefs at work.
Hospiz Alm: Top-notch traditional cuisine and an expansive wine cellar for private tastings in St. Christoph.
Hus Nr. 8 (website only in German): One of Lech's oldest and finest restaurants, serving traditional regional dishes.
Wolf Hütte: A premium ski hut with modern architecture and regionally produced food.
Verwallstube: This mountain hut is one of the highest-located gourmet restaurants in Europe.
Rud-Alpe: Charming mountain hut with an open fireplace, heartwarming food, and a great selection of wines.
7 hotel & chalet tips
At the Arlberg, hospitality runs deep, with most hotels in the hands of local families for generations. These establishments offer more than just a place to stay; they provide a warm and personalized experience that makes guests feel part of the family. Here are some of the local's recommendations:
Hotel Gasthof Post Lech*****: A historic family-run hotel in Lech and one of the renowned "Relais & Châteaux hotels."
Kristiania Lech****: A boutique hotel in Lech featuring lovingly designed rooms and a vibrant arts program.
Grand Resort Zürserhof*****s: Ski-in & ski-out at the luxury resort directly at the piste in Zürs.
Ullrhaus****: A new design hotel where nature meets luxury in St. Anton.
Hotel Tannenhof*****s: An exclusive luxury hotel in the heart of St. Anton.
Raffl's St. Antoner Hof*****: A stylish boutique hotel in St. Anton with an award-winning restaurant.
House Hannes Schneider*****: A cosy 19th-century farmhouse transformed into a luxury chalet in Stuben.
5 top-notch mountain innovations
When it comes to innovative and forward-thinking approaches, the Arlberg region has long been a role model. Here are some of the mountain innovations that the locals are especially proud of:
Galzigbahn: In 2006, the historic gondola (one of the first in the Alps) underwent a groundbreaking innovation in cable car construction. The gondolas are now detachable from their 2-wire ropes and lowered to the ground level, eliminating the need for stairs.
Valluga viewing platform: Once you reach the Valluga summit at 9,000ft above sea level, it boasts a 360-degree panorama showcasing peaks from five countries: Austria, Italy, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, and Germany.
No need for a car: The region is easily reached by train, and the local bus service plus the 'Blaue Flotte' (Blue Fleet) of ski buses eliminate the need for a car. The mountain hamlet Oberlech proudly remains entirely car-free, with hotels accessible solely via an intricate tunnel system.
Top-notch lift technology: Enjoy comfy rides with heated seats, weather-protecting covers, automated safety bars, and large 8-seater lifts.
Sustainability pioneer: The Arlberg region meets nearly 100% of its energy and heating needs through hydroelectric power plants and a biomass heating facility fueled by locally sourced wood chips – that includes ski lift seat heating. Add in a solar heating system for hot water, energy-efficient LED street lighting, and electric ski buses, and you've got a sustainability model that really sets the bar.
How to get to and around the Arlberg
Closest airports
Here are the closest airports to the Arlberg:
Innsbruck (approx. 62 miles)
Zurich (approx.124 miles)
Munich (approx. 155 miles)
Arriving by train
The St. Anton am Arlberg station is on the main train line through Europe. ÖBB Railjet trains, as well as the Orient Express, stop here with direct connections from:
Innsbruck (approx. 1 h 10 min)
Salzburg (approx. 2 h 20 min)
Zurich (approx. 2 h 20 min)
Vienna (approx. 4 h 15 min)
Getting around
In the Arlberg region, there is no need for a car!
A vast and reliable network of regional buses connects the five villages and the nearest train stations.
Arlberg Express shuttle buses are available from Airport Zurich and Four Seasons Travel from Munich Airport.
The electric-powered ski buses are free to use with your ski pass and provide transportation to and from all the main resort lifts!
Explore Europe from the Arlberg
Austria's central location makes it easy to extend your trip to other European destinations. Here are 8 destinations reachable in less than 8 hours by train:
Innsbruck, Austria (approx. 1h 20min)
Salzburg, Austria (approx. 3h)
Vienna, Austria (approx. 5h 30min)
Zurich, Switzerland (approx. 2h 20min)
Munich, Germany (approx. 3h 30min)
Milan, Italy (approx. 6h)
Venice, Italy (approx. 7h 30min)
Paris, France (approx. 7h)
More info about the Arlberg
Arlberg Marketing GmbH
Dorfstrasse 8
6580 St. Anton am Arlberg
Closest airports
Here are the closest airports to the Arlberg:
Innsbruck (approx. 62 miles)
Zurich (approx.124 miles)
Munich (approx. 155 miles)
Arriving by train
The St. Anton am Arlberg station is on the main train line through Europe. ÖBB Railjet trains, as well as the Orient Express, stop here with direct connections from:
Innsbruck (approx. 1 h 10 min)
Salzburg (approx. 2 h 20 min)
Zurich (approx. 2 h 20 min)
Vienna (approx. 4 h 15 min)
Getting around
In the Arlberg region, there is no need for a car!
A vast and reliable network of regional buses connects the five villages and the nearest train stations.
Arlberg Express shuttle buses are available from Airport Zurich and Four Seasons Travel from Munich Airport.
The electric-powered ski buses are free to use with your ski pass and provide transportation to and from all the main resort lifts!
Explore Europe from the Arlberg
Austria's central location makes it easy to extend your trip to other European destinations. Here are 8 destinations reachable in less than 8 hours by train:
Innsbruck, Austria (approx. 1h 20min)
Salzburg, Austria (approx. 3h)
Vienna, Austria (approx. 5h 30min)
Zurich, Switzerland (approx. 2h 20min)
Munich, Germany (approx. 3h 30min)
Milan, Italy (approx. 6h)
Venice, Italy (approx. 7h 30min)
Paris, France (approx. 7h)
More info about the Arlberg
Arlberg Marketing GmbH
Dorfstrasse 8
6580 St. Anton am Arlberg