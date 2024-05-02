Ski Kitzbühel Like a Local
A luxurious winter wonderland
Introduction
Voted as one of the 3 "World's Best Ski Resorts," this region combines a more than 750-year-old historic town with a high concentration of luxury hotels, award-winning restaurants, and the latest in ski lift and gondola technology for an incredible skiing adventure.
Kitzbühel is the epitome of Alpine luxury, a prestigious ski destination where elegance meets thrilling winter sports. Situated in the heart of the Austrian Alps, Kitzbühel is the birthplace of the Ski World Cup, founded in 1966, and also a playground for Europe's elite. It proudly hosts the Hahnenkamm Races, the world's most prestigious ski race, drawing over 80,000 ski fans every year.
As a historic former mining town, Kitzbühel blends its rich history and traditional Austrian charm with cutting-edge infrastructure. Wander through the village to find many family-run hotels that have welcomed guests for generations. These establishments offer luxury facilities while maintaining heartfelt hospitality.
Recent enhancements in the resort's amenities include the addition of three state-of-the-art luxury lifts, part of the resort's total of 58 ski lifts. These improvements have earned it the title of one of the three "Best Ski Resorts in the World" for two consecutive years by the World Ski Awards, in addition to its long-standing recognition as "Austria's Best Ski Resort." This extensive network ensures that exploring the expansive terrain is efficient and fun.
Kitzbühel is a symbol of luxury and an unforgettable Alpine adventure. It perfectly blends tradition, innovation, and lifestyle for an unmatched travel experience.
Skiing season:
Nov. 21, 2026 – April 4, 2027
Kitzbühel from all perspectives
Why ski in Kitzbühel?
Legendary ski resort in Austria, named "Austria's Best Ski Resort" in 2025
An over 750-year-old town with a rich cultural history
The medieval town centre is highly walkable and largely car-free
Home of the world's most famous ski race: Streif – Hahnenkamm race (since 1966)
"KitzSkiWelt Tour": Longest ski safari in the world (54 miles)
Over 19 four and five-star hotels and a large number of family-owned accommodations
State-of-the-art infrastructure
Over 60 mountain huts and numerous award-winning restaurants
Popular winter destination for families
6 tips for things to do besides skiing
After or instead of a day on the slopes, Kitzbühel offers fun activities besides skiing. Here are some of the locals' favourite activities:
Wellness: Treat yourself to a relaxed time-out at one of Kitzbühel's luxury spa facilities.
Ice skating or curling: Try your skills in ice sports at one of the many facilities in Kitzbühel.
Snowshoe hiking on the Hahnenkamm: Experience one of the world's most famous ski runs, plus scenic views on snowshoes with a local guide.
Cultural events or historical tours: Enjoy a traditional Advent evening or a tour through the historic town centre.
Christmas market: Explore traditional local crafts, seasonal adornments, and delicacies in the centre of Kitzbühel from November 18 to December 27, 2026.
3 après-ski spots
After a thrilling day on the slopes, Kitzbühel provides an array of hotspots where you can enjoy drinks, music, and the company of fellow skiers, from cosy mountain huts with roaring fires to lively bars in the heart of town. Here are some of the locals' favourites:
bei Tomschy: Enjoy a glass of champagne with 360° panoramic views at 5,577 ft.
Legenden Café: Start your après-ski adventure at the "The Bar of the Legends" at the bottom of the Hahnenkamm gondola station.
The Londoner Pub: The most famous pub in Kitzbühel, known for its live music and great atmosphere until late into the night, is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Mingle with the legends of the Hahnenkamm races during race week.
4 restaurant & mountain hut tips
Indulge in the exquisite culinary offerings of Kitzbühel, where world-class restaurants and charming mountain huts provide premium dining experiences. Here are some of the locals' favourite spots:
Sonnbühel: A luxurious mountain hut restaurant offering exquisite culinary delights.
Berghaus Tirol: An authentic mountain hut experience with hearty local delicacies at 5,740 ft.
Panorama Alm: Settle down in the cosy mountain hut or on the large sun terrace with panoramic views.
Mocking: A Michelin Bib Gourmand-awarded Wirtshaus serving refined Tirolean classics in a cosy, traditional setting.
Start early on the loop from Hahnenkamm to Pass-Thurn via Jochberg. Enjoy perfect pistes, and have an early lunch at Panorama Alm with mesmerizing views of the Hohe Tauern National Park, home to Austria's highest mountain, the Grossglockner.Viktoria Veider-Walser, passionate skier and managing director of Kitzbühel Tourism
7 hotel & chalet tips
Discover luxury and comfort in Kitzbühel with most accommodations in the hands of local families. Here are some of the locals' recommendations:
Relais & Châteaux Hotel Tennerhof in Tirol*****: A luxury spa retreat dating back to 1679 featuring 39 charmingly designed rooms and an award-winning gourmet restaurant.
Schlosshotel Kitzbühel*****: Tirolean castle design meets modern luxury, with a spacious spa and incredible Streif views, voted "Austria’s Best Ski Hotel 2025."
Weisses Rössl*****: Part of „The Leading Hotels of the World,“ located in the centre of the old town, featuring personalised service and Kitzbühel's award-winning Zuma restaurant.
Hotel Kitzhof Mountain Design Resort****s: A cosy Design Hotel with a spacious spa surrounded by picturesque mountain scenery in the centre of Kitzbühel.
Sport-Wellnesshotel Bichlhof****s: On the foot of the mountains, featuring a 12.900 ft² panoramic pool, a rarity wine cellar, and a gourmet restaurant.
Aktivhotel Schweizerhof****: A charming 4-star hotel located directly by the Hahnenkamm cable car and only a two-minute walk from the historic town center.
5 top-notch mountain innovations
Kitzbühel continues to redefine the skiing experience with cutting-edge innovations and thrilling attractions. Here are some of the mountain innovations that the locals are especially proud of:
Eco-friendly skiing: In Kitzbühel, cable cars and ski lifts run entirely on renewable energy, using regional hydropower and solar energy. This eco-friendly approach extends to their snow-making practices, where snow depots and GPS technology ensure maximum efficiency.
Ski movie course: Ski like a professional and capture your performance on video with the interactive race course.
Spring Games: Join or watch a series of fun skiing events, with unusual disciplines from water slides to masters of swing.
Sound Escape: Kitzbühel's new electronic music festival features headline acts on the town centre's open-air stage and additional events in the surrounding bars and clubs.
KitzSki Steinberg View Point: A great photo point at one of Austria's most grandiose panoramic spots.
How to get to and around Kitzbühel
Closest airports
Here are the closest airports to Kitzbühel:
Innsbruck (approx. 59 miles)
Salzburg (approx. 50 miles)
Munich (approx. 99 miles)
Arriving by train
Kitzbühel Bahnhof offers direct connections from:
Innsbruck (approx. 1 h 20 min)
Salzburg (approx. 1 h 15 min)
Munich (approx. 2 h)
Closest airports
Here are the closest airports to Kitzbühel:
Innsbruck (approx. 59 miles)
Salzburg (approx. 50 miles)
Munich (approx. 99 miles)
Arriving by train
Kitzbühel Bahnhof offers direct connections from:
Innsbruck (approx. 1 h 20 min)
Salzburg (approx. 1 h 15 min)
Munich (approx. 2 h)
Getting around
In the Kitzbühel region, there is no need for a car!
The town of Kitzbühel is highly walkable, and the centre is largely car-free.
The town and surrounding areas are well connected by a reliable network of local buses.
Ski buses are free of charge with your ski ticket!
Explore Europe from Kitzbühel
Austria's central location makes it easy to extend your trip to other European destinations. Here are 8 destinations reachable from Kitzbühel in less than 9 hours by train:
Innsbruck, Austria (approx. 1 h 10 min)
Salzburg, Austria (approx. 2 h)
Vienna, Austria (approx. 4 h 30 min)
Zurich, Switzerland (approx. 4 h 45 min)
Munich, Germany (approx. 1 h 50 min)
Milan, Italy (approx. 6 h 10 min)
Venice, Italy (approx. 6 h 10 min)
Paris, France (approx. 8 h 20 min)
Getting around
In the Kitzbühel region, there is no need for a car!
The town of Kitzbühel is highly walkable, and the centre is largely car-free.
The town and surrounding areas are well connected by a reliable network of local buses.
Ski buses are free of charge with your ski ticket!
Explore Europe from Kitzbühel
Austria's central location makes it easy to extend your trip to other European destinations. Here are 8 destinations reachable from Kitzbühel in less than 9 hours by train:
Innsbruck, Austria (approx. 1 h 10 min)
Salzburg, Austria (approx. 2 h)
Vienna, Austria (approx. 4 h 30 min)
Zurich, Switzerland (approx. 4 h 45 min)
Munich, Germany (approx. 1 h 50 min)
Milan, Italy (approx. 6 h 10 min)
Venice, Italy (approx. 6 h 10 min)
Paris, France (approx. 8 h 20 min)
FAQs
Kitzbühel Tourism
Hinterstadt 18
6370 Kitzbühel
Phone: +43 5356 66660