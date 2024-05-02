Ski Kitzbühel Like a Local

Skiing in Kitzbühel is like skiing in style with pure Alpine luxury.

Voted as one of the 3 "World's Best Ski Resorts," this region combines a more than 750-year-old historic town with a high concentration of luxury hotels, award-winning restaurants, and the latest in ski lift and gondola technology for an incredible skiing adventure.

Kitzbühel is the epitome of Alpine luxury, a prestigious ski destination where elegance meets thrilling winter sports. Situated in the heart of the Austrian Alps, Kitzbühel is the birthplace of the Ski World Cup, founded in 1966, and also a playground for Europe's elite. It proudly hosts the Hahnenkamm Races, the world's most prestigious ski race, drawing over 80,000 ski fans every year.

As a historic former mining town, Kitzbühel blends its rich history and traditional Austrian charm with cutting-edge infrastructure. Wander through the village to find many family-run hotels that have welcomed guests for generations. These establishments offer luxury facilities while maintaining heartfelt hospitality.

Recent enhancements in the resort's amenities include the addition of three state-of-the-art luxury lifts, part of the resort's total of 58 ski lifts. These improvements have earned it the title of one of the three "Best Ski Resorts in the World" for two consecutive years by the World Ski Awards, in addition to its long-standing recognition as "Austria's Best Ski Resort." This extensive network ensures that exploring the expansive terrain is efficient and fun.

Kitzbühel is a symbol of luxury and an unforgettable Alpine adventure. It perfectly blends tradition, innovation, and lifestyle for an unmatched travel experience.