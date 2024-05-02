Snowy village with church tower in the valley, snow-covered mountains and forests in the background.
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Ski Kitzbühel Like a Local
A luxurious winter wonderland

Skiing in Kitzbühel is like skiing in style with pure Alpine luxury.

Voted as one of the 3 "World's Best Ski Resorts," this region combines a more than 750-year-old historic town with a high concentration of luxury hotels, award-winning restaurants, and the latest in ski lift and gondola technology for an incredible skiing adventure.

Kitzbühel is the epitome of Alpine luxury, a prestigious ski destination where elegance meets thrilling winter sports. Situated in the heart of the Austrian Alps, Kitzbühel is the birthplace of the Ski World Cup, founded in 1966, and also a playground for Europe's elite. It proudly hosts the Hahnenkamm Races, the world's most prestigious ski race, drawing over 80,000 ski fans every year.

As a historic former mining town, Kitzbühel blends its rich history and traditional Austrian charm with cutting-edge infrastructure. Wander through the village to find many family-run hotels that have welcomed guests for generations. These establishments offer luxury facilities while maintaining heartfelt hospitality.

Recent enhancements in the resort's amenities include the addition of three state-of-the-art luxury lifts, part of the resort's total of 58 ski lifts. These improvements have earned it the title of one of the three "Best Ski Resorts in the World" for two consecutive years by the World Ski Awards, in addition to its long-standing recognition as "Austria's Best Ski Resort." This extensive network ensures that exploring the expansive terrain is efficient and fun.

Kitzbühel is a symbol of luxury and an unforgettable Alpine adventure. It perfectly blends tradition, innovation, and lifestyle for an unmatched travel experience.

Kitzbühel mountain facts
Ski lifts58 lifts
Ski runs145 miles
Cross-country trails44 miles
Winter hiking trails34 miles
Vertical drop3,938 ft
Altitude2,624 – 6,562 ft
Highest peak:6,562 ft

Skiing season:
Nov. 21, 2026 – April 4, 2027

KitzSki pass
3-day ski pass from $ 232 – $ 279

Included in the IKON Pass

Ski Kitzbühel like a local with Katie Burrell Join comedian, director & influencer Katie Burrell as she explores Austria’s Kitzbühel ski region and uncovers the secrets of skiing like a local. From hitting the pistes to discovering the picturesque town and high-end local brands, Katie experiences it all.

Kitzbühel from all perspectives

IKON Pass

Why ski in Kitzbühel?

  • Legendary ski resort in Austria, named "Austria's Best Ski Resort" in 2025

  • An over 750-year-old town with a rich cultural history

  • The medieval town centre is highly walkable and largely car-free

  • Home of the world's most famous ski race: Streif – Hahnenkamm race (since 1966)

  • "KitzSkiWelt Tour": Longest ski safari in the world (54 miles)

  • Over 19 four and five-star hotels and a large number of family-owned accommodations

  • State-of-the-art infrastructure

  • Over 60 mountain huts and numerous award-winning restaurants

  • Popular winter destination for families

Local tips & highlights in Kitzbühel

6 tips for things to do besides skiing

After or instead of a day on the slopes, Kitzbühel offers fun activities besides skiing. Here are some of the locals' favourite activities:

  • Wellness: Treat yourself to a relaxed time-out at one of Kitzbühel's luxury spa facilities.

  • Ice skating or curling: Try your skills in ice sports at one of the many facilities in Kitzbühel.

  • Snowshoe hiking on the Hahnenkamm: Experience one of the world's most famous ski runs, plus scenic views on snowshoes with a local guide.

  • Cultural events or historical tours: Enjoy a traditional Advent evening or a tour through the historic town centre.

  • Christmas market: Explore traditional local crafts, seasonal adornments, and delicacies in the centre of Kitzbühel from November 18 to December 27, 2026.

3 après-ski spots

After a thrilling day on the slopes, Kitzbühel provides an array of hotspots where you can enjoy drinks, music, and the company of fellow skiers, from cosy mountain huts with roaring fires to lively bars in the heart of town. Here are some of the locals' favourites:

  • bei Tomschy: Enjoy a glass of champagne with 360° panoramic views at 5,577 ft.

  • Legenden Café: Start your après-ski adventure at the "The Bar of the Legends" at the bottom of the Hahnenkamm gondola station.

  • The Londoner Pub: The most famous pub in Kitzbühel, known for its live music and great atmosphere until late into the night, is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Mingle with the legends of the Hahnenkamm races during race week.

4 restaurant & mountain hut tips

Indulge in the exquisite culinary offerings of Kitzbühel, where world-class restaurants and charming mountain huts provide premium dining experiences. Here are some of the locals' favourite spots:

  • Sonnbühel: A luxurious mountain hut restaurant offering exquisite culinary delights.

  • Berghaus Tirol: An authentic mountain hut experience with hearty local delicacies at 5,740 ft.

  • Panorama Alm: Settle down in the cosy mountain hut or on the large sun terrace with panoramic views.

  • Mocking: A Michelin Bib Gourmand-awarded Wirtshaus serving refined Tirolean classics in a cosy, traditional setting.

Start early on the loop from Hahnenkamm to Pass-Thurn via Jochberg. Enjoy perfect pistes, and have an early lunch at Panorama Alm with mesmerizing views of the Hohe Tauern National Park, home to Austria's highest mountain, the Grossglockner.

Viktoria Veider-Walserpassionate skier and managing director of Kitzbühel Tourism

7 hotel & chalet tips

Discover luxury and comfort in Kitzbühel with most accommodations in the hands of local families. Here are some of the locals' recommendations:

5 top-notch mountain innovations

Kitzbühel continues to redefine the skiing experience with cutting-edge innovations and thrilling attractions. Here are some of the mountain innovations that the locals are especially proud of:

  • Eco-friendly skiing: In Kitzbühel, cable cars and ski lifts run entirely on renewable energy, using regional hydropower and solar energy. This eco-friendly approach extends to their snow-making practices, where snow depots and GPS technology ensure maximum efficiency.

  • Ski movie course: Ski like a professional and capture your performance on video with the interactive race course.

  • Spring Games: Join or watch a series of fun skiing events, with unusual disciplines from water slides to masters of swing.

  • Sound Escape: Kitzbühel's new electronic music festival features headline acts on the town centre's open-air stage and additional events in the surrounding bars and clubs.

  • KitzSki Steinberg View Point: A great photo point at one of Austria's most grandiose panoramic spots.

How to get to and around Kitzbühel

Closest airports

Here are the closest airports to Kitzbühel:

  • Innsbruck (approx. 59 miles)

  • Salzburg (approx. 50 miles)

  • Munich (approx. 99 miles)

Arriving by train

Kitzbühel Bahnhof offers direct connections from:

  • Innsbruck (approx. 1 h 20 min)

  • Salzburg (approx. 1 h 15 min)

  • Munich (approx. 2 h)

Getting around

In the Kitzbühel region, there is no need for a car!

  • The town of Kitzbühel is highly walkable, and the centre is largely car-free.

  • The town and surrounding areas are well connected by a reliable network of local buses.

  • Ski buses are free of charge with your ski ticket!

Explore Europe from Kitzbühel

Austria's central location makes it easy to extend your trip to other European destinations. Here are 8 destinations reachable from Kitzbühel in less than 9 hours by train:

  • Innsbruck, Austria (approx. 1 h 10 min)

  • Salzburg, Austria (approx. 2 h)

  • Vienna, Austria (approx. 4 h 30 min)

  • Zurich, Switzerland (approx. 4 h 45 min)

  • Munich, Germany (approx. 1 h 50 min)

  • Milan, Italy (approx. 6 h 10 min)

  • Venice, Italy (approx. 6 h 10 min)

  • Paris, France (approx. 8 h 20 min)

FAQs

KitzSki (the Kitzbühel / Kirchberg network) spans about 145 miles of groomed ski slopes and includes 58 cable cars and lifts.
It also offers around 25 miles of ski routes / off-piste / freeride terrain.
The ski area ranges from approximately 2,600 feet to 6,560 feet in elevation.

Kitzbühel offers a broad mix of terrain suited to all skill levels:

  • Beginner / gentle slopes – plenty of easy runs and practice zones.

  • Intermediate terrain – a large share of red runs across 145 miles of pistes.

  • Advanced / steeper runs – black runs and challenging descents, especially near the Hahnenkamm and Streif.

  • Off-piste / ski routes – about 25 miles of marked ski routes and freeride terrain.

  • Freeride / backcountry – more than 77 square miles of backcountry terrain for ski touring and deep snow adventures.

  • Fun / freestyle zones – snow parks and “fun slopes” for freestyle skiers and snowboarders.

  • The Streif (Hahnenkamm downhill) – one of the world’s most famous World Cup downhill courses, known for its steep sections and technical difficulty.

  • Several long valley runs connect different villages, offering scenic descents and variety.

Get in touch
Discover Kitzbühel

Kitzbühel Tourism

Hinterstadt 18

6370 Kitzbühel

Phone: +43 5356 66660

info@kitzbuehel.com
www.kitzbuehel.com

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