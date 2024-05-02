Ski Montafon Like a Local
Austria's hidden Alpine gem
Introduction
Nestled in the heart of the Austrian Alps, in Austria's westermost region, Vorarlberg, the Montafon valley is defined by contrasts. Framed by the Verwall, Rätikon, and Silvretta mountain ranges, it brings together towering peaks, authentic villages, and a way of life deeply rooted in Alpine tradition. Here, nature and culture exist side by side — shaped by generations of mountain farmers, craftsmen, and pioneers who have preserved the region’s identity while embracing the spirit of adventure.
Winter in the Montafon is more than just skiing. Five distinct ski resorts together offer nearly 186 miles of slopes, ranging from peaceful, family-friendly terrain to high-Alpine challenges. Over it all rises Piz Buin (10,866 ft), the highest peak in Vorarlberg and a symbol of the valley’s remarkable diversity. Genuine hospitality, regional cuisine, and living traditions turn every stay into an experience that feels both grounded and inspiring.
Silvretta Montafon – the largest and sportiest ski resort
At the heart of the valley lies Silvretta Montafon — the biggest and most athletic ski area in the region. With around 88 miles of slopes, served by 35 modern lifts, it delivers top-level skiing with impressive variety.
Nearly 90% of the terrain sits above 4,900 ft, ensuring excellent snow reliability throughout the season. It's a renowned freeride destination offering 4 dedicated freeride areas with 26 marked routes. An award-winning snowpark, race areas, and multiple cross courses round out the experience.
Skiing season:
mid-November 2026 – April 2027
Highlight 2027:
The region's competitive spirit will take center stage in 2027, when Silvretta Montafon hosts the FIS Snowboard, Freestyle & Freeski World Championships — a testament to the region's world-class terrain and deep-rooted snow sport expertise.
Montafon from all perspectives
Why ski Silvretta Montafon
Silvretta Montafon is the largest and sportiest ski area in the valley and one of the top skiing destinations in the Alps.
One of Austria’s most athletic ski resorts: Silvretta Montafon is known for its dynamic slopes and sporty terrain.
Guaranteed snow: Reaching up to 7,970 ft, you can count on excellent snow conditions all season long.
Authentic hospitality: Genuine warmth and personal service from local hosts who live and love the mountain lifestyle.
Breathtaking Alpine vistas: The surrounding Silvretta, Verwall, and Rätikon ranges create an iconic scenery.
World-class infrastructure: Modern lifts, fast connections, and perfectly groomed pistes ensure a seamless skiing experience.
Skiing as part of the identity: Wintersports have been at the heart of the region for generations and continue to define it today.
The perfect stage for world-class athletes: Home of the 2027 FIS Snowboard, Freestyle & Freeski World Championships.
Snowpark Silvretta Montafon: A playground for freestyle fans, with perfectly shaped jumps, rails, and creative lines.
4 tips for things to do besides skiing
Whether you’re seeking quiet moments in nature, local flavours, or a touch of adventure, you’ll find it all. Here are some local favourites:
Winter hiking & snowshoeing – Explore over 180 miles of winter trails through forests and Alpine meadows, including the scenic snowshoe route to Lake Silvretta.
Tobogganing – Race down natural sledding runs, some lit at night. Don’t miss the magical Garfrescha run surrounded by cosy huts.
Culinary mountain moments – Warm up with Keesknöpfli (small cheese dumplings) and Sura Kees (the region's famous sour milk cheese), or enjoy a classic Kaiserschmarren (chopped up pancakes) in a rustic Alpine hut.
Wellness & relaxation – Unwind in hotel spas and saunas while taking in stunning mountain views — the perfect end to an active day.
4 après-ski spots
Après-ski in Silvretta Montafon is all about atmosphere, flavour, and authenticity. From elegant wine bars to lively huts, the evenings here are relaxed, social, and full of Alpine charm. Here are some local favourites:
Vinnova – Vorarlberg’s highest wine bar at 6,800 ft, serving fine wines, regional snacks, and panoramic mountain views.
Hanglage – A cozy wine lounge with regional vintages, small plates, a warm Alpine atmosphere, and scenic views.
Urmonti – A lively bar with cocktails, hearty food, and great music from afternoon to night.
Alte Talstation – A Montafon favourite with local drinks, live music, and a welcoming après-ski vibe.
4 restaurant & mountain hut tips
Whether in a stylish restaurant down in the valley or a rustic mountain hut with panoramic views, regional cuisine meets true craftsmanship. Here are some local favourites:
Nova Stoba – Nova Stoba combines modern Alpine cuisine with spectacular views at 6,800 ft.
Kapellrestaurant – A spacious mountain restaurant with local dishes, sweet pastries, and a sun terrace overlooking the peaks.
Valisera Hüsli – A cosy Alpine hut serving traditional Montafon specialities, regional drinks, and homemade desserts.
Wormser Chalet – A true classic at 7,000 ft, offering hearty Vorarlberg dishes in a rustic mountain hut setting, incl. panoramic views.
An enthusiastic crowd, an incredible atmosphere, perfect weather, and competitions we can all celebrate together. Because winter sports in Montafon are more than just a sport to me — they’re a piece of home.Alessandro “Izzi” Hämmerle, local snowboard cross athlete and 2022 Olympic champion (Beijing)
5 hotel tips
From stylish spa hotels with mountain views to cosy chalets surrounded by nature — all accompanied by warm hospitality, regional cuisine, and Alpine charm. Here are some local recommendations:
Sporthotel Silvretta Montafon (SiMo)****s – A hotel with elegant rooms, a luxurious spa, and direct slope access.
Hotel Taube Schruns**** – A Montafon classic with timeless style, regional cuisine, and a newly renovated spa just a few minutes walk from the ski lifts and Schruns' town center.
Amrai Suites**** – A boutique luxury hotel blending Montafon traditions with contemporary architecture, thoughtfully designed suites, warm ambiance, and an expansive wellness area.
Löwen Hotel Montafon****s – One of Montafon’s leading luxury stays, offering upscale Alpine elegance, an expansive spa area, and fine dining in a prime location, from the slopes and Schruns' center.
Revier Mountain Lodge Montafon**** – A brand new, modern, urban-style lodge located right at the Valisera and Grasjoch cable cars.
5 top-notch mountain innovations
The Silvretta Montafon stands for pioneering spirit — where Alpine tradition meets modern technology and innovations are made with heart, practical sense, and genuine vision. Here are some of the mountain innovations that the locals are especially proud of:
Valisera cable car 2.0 – Austria's first fully automated 10-seater gondola lift – pioneering cable car technology with heated individual seats, indoor ski holders, barrier-free cabins, and sleek architecture.
Silvretta Park Montafon – a multifunctional hub that includes the Valisera lift, Vorarlberg’s largest e-charging garage, a market hall with regional dining, a connected hotel, and a restaurant.
Snow expertise & state-of-the-art preparation –Advanced snowmaking systems and meticulous slope maintenance ensure perfect conditions and maximum safety all season long. The required water is collected in mountain reservoirs when the snow melts and is reused for snow production in winter — ensuring efficiency and sustainability.
How to get to and around Montafon
Closest airports
Here are the closest airports to Silvretta Montafon:
Innsbruck (approx. 99 miles / 2 h 30 min)
Zurich (approx. 115 miles / 2 h 20 h)
Munich (183 miles / 3 h 20 min)
Arriving by train
The nearest train station is Schruns, which is connected by train via Bludenz from:
Innsbruck (approx. 2 h 30 min)
Zurich (approx. 2h 30 min)
Salzburg (approx. 4 h 15 min)
And via Lindau or Bregenz from:
Munich (approx. 3 h 30 min)
Closest airports
Here are the closest airports to Silvretta Montafon:
Innsbruck (approx. 99 miles / 2 h 30 min)
Zurich (approx. 115 miles / 2 h 20 h)
Munich (183 miles / 3 h 20 min)
Arriving by train
The nearest train station is Schruns, which is connected by train via Bludenz from:
Innsbruck (approx. 2 h 30 min)
Zurich (approx. 2h 30 min)
Salzburg (approx. 4 h 15 min)
And via Lindau or Bregenz from:
Munich (approx. 3 h 30 min)
Getting around
In the Silvretta Montafon region, there is no need for a car!
Regional buses – Reliable connections run between the valley villages, ensuring smooth travel throughout the area.
Landbus Montafon – A well-developed bus network provides quick, safe transport within the Montafon valley. Check routes easily in the cleVVVer mobile timetable app.
FAIRTIQ app – Download this app to automatically get the best ticket price for your bus or train journey — no need to search timetables.
Explore Europe from Montafon
Austria's central location makes it easy to extend your trip to other European destinations. Here are 7 destinations that can be reached in less than 8 hours by train:
Bregenz, Austria (approx. 1h 17min)
Stuttgart, Germany (approx. 4h 11min)
Salzburg, Austria (approx. 4h 20min)
Vienna, Austria (approx. 5h 30min)
Luxembourg (approx. 7h 44min)
Milan, Italy (approx. 6h 19min)
Paris, France (approx. 7h 32min)
Venice. Italy (approx. 7h 51min)
Getting around
In the Silvretta Montafon region, there is no need for a car!
Regional buses – Reliable connections run between the valley villages, ensuring smooth travel throughout the area.
Landbus Montafon – A well-developed bus network provides quick, safe transport within the Montafon valley. Check routes easily in the cleVVVer mobile timetable app.
FAIRTIQ app – Download this app to automatically get the best ticket price for your bus or train journey — no need to search timetables.
Explore Europe from Montafon
Austria's central location makes it easy to extend your trip to other European destinations. Here are 7 destinations that can be reached in less than 8 hours by train:
Bregenz, Austria (approx. 1h 17min)
Stuttgart, Germany (approx. 4h 11min)
Salzburg, Austria (approx. 4h 20min)
Vienna, Austria (approx. 5h 30min)
Luxembourg (approx. 7h 44min)
Milan, Italy (approx. 6h 19min)
Paris, France (approx. 7h 32min)
Venice. Italy (approx. 7h 51min)
FAQs
Montafon Tourismus GmbH
Montafonerstraße 21
6780 Schruns
Phone: +43 50 6686