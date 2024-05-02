Ski Montafon Like a Local

Dive into the Montafon valley – where Alpine tradition meets living ski culture, and true winter adventure.

Nestled in the heart of the Austrian Alps, in Austria's westermost region, Vorarlberg, the Montafon valley is defined by contrasts. Framed by the Verwall, Rätikon, and Silvretta mountain ranges, it brings together towering peaks, authentic villages, and a way of life deeply rooted in Alpine tradition. Here, nature and culture exist side by side — shaped by generations of mountain farmers, craftsmen, and pioneers who have preserved the region’s identity while embracing the spirit of adventure.

Winter in the Montafon is more than just skiing. Five distinct ski resorts together offer nearly 186 miles of slopes, ranging from peaceful, family-friendly terrain to high-Alpine challenges. Over it all rises Piz Buin (10,866 ft), the highest peak in Vorarlberg and a symbol of the valley’s remarkable diversity. Genuine hospitality, regional cuisine, and living traditions turn every stay into an experience that feels both grounded and inspiring.

Silvretta Montafon – the largest and sportiest ski resort

At the heart of the valley lies Silvretta Montafon — the biggest and most athletic ski area in the region. With around 88 miles of slopes, served by 35 modern lifts, it delivers top-level skiing with impressive variety.

Nearly 90% of the terrain sits above 4,900 ft, ensuring excellent snow reliability throughout the season. It's a renowned freeride destination offering 4 dedicated freeride areas with 26 marked routes. An award-winning snowpark, race areas, and multiple cross courses round out the experience.