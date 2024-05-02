Ski Obertauern Like a Local

At 5,748 ft above sea level, where winter truly shines. Lots of snow, perfectly groomed slopes, and ski-in/ski-out comfort — a skier's paradise in the Salzburg region.

But Obertauern is more than a ski resort — it’s a feeling. Crisp mountain air, cozy huts, and sun-drenched slopes create a winter atmosphere that feels both energizing and comforting. Nestled in a natural bowl, the resort offers slopes facing every direction, meaning you can chase sunshine from the first chair to the final run of the day.

Thanks to weather systems arriving from both the north and the south, Obertauern enjoys fresh natural snow from late November to early May, reaching an average maximum snow depth of 8.66 ft — the highest of any ski destination in Austria. This makes Obertauern a true snow-sure paradise for early-season enthusiasts and spring skiers alike.

For thrill-seekers, the legendary Gamsleiten 2 — one of Europe’s steepest black pistes — promises heart-pounding descents and fresh powder challenges. Families and leisure skiers will love the resort’s warm, welcoming atmosphere, shaped by family-run hotels, traditional restaurants, and cozy mountain huts serving authentic Austrian cuisine. Evening life is lively yet relaxed, with an après-ski culture that’s fun, friendly, and never overwhelming.

Obertauern’s history is just as distinctive as its ski terrain. In 1965, the Beatles filmed scenes of their movie HELP! here, leaving behind monuments and stories that music fans still seek out today. Each spring, the resort hosts the Gamsleiten Kriterium, Austria’s largest snow treasure hunt, where participants dig for hidden prizes — including a BMW — amidst spectacular Alpine scenery.

Whether you’re chasing powder, sunshine, adventure, or simply the magic of high-Alpine winter, Obertauern offers an unforgettable escape that keeps skiers coming back year after year.