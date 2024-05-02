Ski Obertauern Like a Local
Austria’s snowiest winter sports destination
Introduction
But Obertauern is more than a ski resort — it’s a feeling. Crisp mountain air, cozy huts, and sun-drenched slopes create a winter atmosphere that feels both energizing and comforting. Nestled in a natural bowl, the resort offers slopes facing every direction, meaning you can chase sunshine from the first chair to the final run of the day.
Thanks to weather systems arriving from both the north and the south, Obertauern enjoys fresh natural snow from late November to early May, reaching an average maximum snow depth of 8.66 ft — the highest of any ski destination in Austria. This makes Obertauern a true snow-sure paradise for early-season enthusiasts and spring skiers alike.
For thrill-seekers, the legendary Gamsleiten 2 — one of Europe’s steepest black pistes — promises heart-pounding descents and fresh powder challenges. Families and leisure skiers will love the resort’s warm, welcoming atmosphere, shaped by family-run hotels, traditional restaurants, and cozy mountain huts serving authentic Austrian cuisine. Evening life is lively yet relaxed, with an après-ski culture that’s fun, friendly, and never overwhelming.
Obertauern’s history is just as distinctive as its ski terrain. In 1965, the Beatles filmed scenes of their movie HELP! here, leaving behind monuments and stories that music fans still seek out today. Each spring, the resort hosts the Gamsleiten Kriterium, Austria’s largest snow treasure hunt, where participants dig for hidden prizes — including a BMW — amidst spectacular Alpine scenery.
Whether you’re chasing powder, sunshine, adventure, or simply the magic of high-Alpine winter, Obertauern offers an unforgettable escape that keeps skiers coming back year after year.
Skiing season:
November 20, 2026 – May 2, 2027
Obertauern from all perspectives
Why ski in Obertauern
Austria’s snowiest winter sports destination: Thanks to its unique weather patterns, Obertauern boasts the most reliable natural snowfall in the country.
Long ski season: Enjoy top conditions from November to May, ideal for early-season and spring skiing.
Exceptional snow depth: An average maximum of 8.66 ft of snow guarantees premium powder and perfectly groomed slopes.
Ski-in / ski-out convenience: Almost every accommodation sits right on the slopes for effortless access to the mountain.
Panoramic 360° views: The resort’s bowl-shaped layout offers stunning all-around Alpine scenery.
Après-ski & nightlife: From cozy lounges to lively bars, Obertauern serves up a vibrant, welcoming après-ski scene.
Freeride & adventure: Challenging terrain and powder zones — including the legendary Gamsleiten 2 — offer plenty of thrills for advanced skiers.
5 tips for things to do besides skiing
Away from the slopes, Obertauern offers a large variety of winter activities that complete your winter getaway.
Here are some of the locals’ favorite activities besides skiing:
Cross-country skiing & winter hiking trails – Discover Obertauern’s large number of scenic routes, perfect for nature lovers who want to enjoy the valley at a slower pace.
Horse-drawn sleigh rides – Glide through snow-covered landscapes for peaceful, fairy-tale winter moments.
Mountain Yoga – Unwind and recharge in special yoga sessions inspired by Alpine traditions, enhanced by the healing properties of local mountain herbs.
Tobogganing – Classic winter fun for families, thrill-seekers, and anyone who loves a fast-paced ride through snowy terrain.
Airboarding – For adrenaline lovers: lie on your stomach, head-first, and race down the slopes on a cushioned high-tech airboard.
5 après-ski spots
In Obertauern — one of Salzburg’s most famous ski resorts — the fun continues long after the last run. Along the famous après-ski mile, you’ll find everything from sun terraces to late-night party spots.
Here are some local favorites:
Edelweissalm – Located at 6,070 ft, this legendary hut turns into a lively party spot from 3 p.m. with DJs, dancing, and a classic Obertauern vibe.
Gruber Stadl – A true après-ski classic in the heart of Obertauern, offering a sunny terrace by day and full-on party energy by night.
Hochalm – Sitting at around 6,562 ft, this popular hut offers a relaxed mountain après-ski session with panoramic views on a spacious sun terrace and occasional live music.
Lürzer Alm – A favorite among insiders right next to the slopes. From après-ski parties to casual dinners and late-night dancing, it’s one of Obertauern’s most versatile hotspots.
Turmbar – Right at the Gamsleiten 1 valley station, this iconic tower bar is known for its great drinks, vibrant atmosphere, and unbeatable location in the center of the village.
5 restaurant & mountain hut tips
Obertauern is known to be a culinary hotspot. More than 50 huts and restaurants serve the diverse flavors of the Salzburg region, with a strong focus on local ingredients, creative Alpine cuisine, from traditional dishes to innovative gourmet creations.
Here are some local favorites:
Achenrainhütte – Austria’s oldest ski hut, welcoming guests for nearly 100 years. Expect rustic charm, traditional Salzburg dishes, and a cozy atmosphere that feels like stepping back in time.
Hochalm Restaurant – Known for hearty regional cuisine, sunny views, and a welcoming atmosphere at 6,562 ft.
Mundwerk – A stylish restaurant in the village center offering modern Alpine cuisine, creative bowls, burgers, and seasonal specialties in a vibrant, contemporary setting.
Latschenalm – A classic mountain hut with homemade dishes, friendly service, and panoramic views.
Wismeyerhaus – A traditional, family-run establishment combining regional cuisine, warm hospitality, and a charming Alpine ambience just steps from the slopes.
12 hotel tips
From 5-star luxury retreats to stylish 4-star-superior hideaways, these hotels combine ski-in/ski-out convenience, premium wellness areas, and heartfelt Austrian hospitality.
Here are the locals' top recommendations:
Hotel Das Seekarhaus***** – Luxurious, ski-in-ski-out, panoramic saunas, refined suites, award-winning gourmet cuisine.
Sporthotel Cinderella Diamond***** – Ski-in/ski-out, luxurious spa, heated infinity pool, elegant design.
Hotel Edelweiss Obertauern****s – Village hotel, warm hospitality, cozy rooms, excellent regional cuisine.
Hotel Enzian Obertauern****s – Adults Only retreat, spacious spa, serene ambience, direct slope access.
Das Kohlmayr****s – Boutique-style, minimalist design, luxurious spa facilities, modern Alpine comfort.
Lürzerhof****s – Luxury.Nature.Spa, Alpine scenery, holistic wellness, outstanding cuisine.
Hotel Panorama****s – Comfortable, well-located, mountain views, relaxing wellness area.
Hotel Riegele Royal****s – Classic elegance, central location, refined interiors, warm atmosphere.
Hotel Schneider Obertauern****s – Family-friendly, cozy rooms, warm service, close to the lifts.
Hotel Steiner****s – Traditional Alpine hotel, relaxed vibe, excellent dining, spacious spa.
Kesselspitze Valamar Collection Hotel****s – Modern luxury, ski-in/ski-out, gourmet dining, contemporary mountain design.
Hotel Römerhof****s – Stylish mountain refugium, ski-in/ski-out, spa indulgence, refined comfort.
5 top-notch mountain innovations
Obertauern combines natural snow abundance with forward-thinking mountain technology. Here are some innovations that the locals are particularly proud of:
Innovative snow technology – Obertauern pairs exceptional natural snowfall with advanced snowmaking systems and GPS-guided grooming.
High altitude biomass heating – Nearly all of Obertauern is heated with eco-friendly biomass from a local plant, providing efficient and reliable heating at over 5,577 ft, even in extreme winter conditions.
State-of-the-art ski lifts – The resort features modern detachable chairlifts with weather-protection domes, heated seats, and combination lifts like Grünwaldkopf and Plattenkar, offering both gondolas and chairs for maximum flexibility.
Plattenkarbahn ropeway – The new Telemix system pairs Diamond 10-passenger cabins with Premium 8-seater chairs upholstered in elegant loden fabric, with a transport capacity of 3,600 people per hour.
How to get to and around Obertauern
Closest airports
These are the closest airports to Obertauern:
Salzburg, Austria (approx. 57 miles)
Klagenfurt, Austria (approx. 87 miles)
Ljubljana, Slovenia (approx. 124 miles)
Munich, Germany (approx. 161 miles)
Innsbruck, Austria (approx. 168 miles)
Arriving by train
The nearest train station is Radstadt. From there, it's just a 20-minute drive by car or taxi. Radstadt train station is directly connected with:
Salzburg, Austria (approx. 1h 20min)
Innsbruck, Austria (approx. 3h 15min)
Munich, Germany (approx. 3h 15min)
Vienna, Austria (approx. 3h 50min)
Ljubljana, Slovenia (approx. 6h 30min)
Closest airports
These are the closest airports to Obertauern:
Salzburg, Austria (approx. 57 miles)
Klagenfurt, Austria (approx. 87 miles)
Ljubljana, Slovenia (approx. 124 miles)
Munich, Germany (approx. 161 miles)
Innsbruck, Austria (approx. 168 miles)
Arriving by train
The nearest train station is Radstadt. From there, it's just a 20-minute drive by car or taxi. Radstadt train station is directly connected with:
Salzburg, Austria (approx. 1h 20min)
Innsbruck, Austria (approx. 3h 15min)
Munich, Germany (approx. 3h 15min)
Vienna, Austria (approx. 3h 50min)
Ljubljana, Slovenia (approx. 6h 30min)
Getting around
In Obertauern, there is no need for a car!
All Obertauern guests holding a valid ski ticket together with ski equipment may use the ski bus free of charge on the route from Untertauern to Tweng, as well as between Mauterndorf and Radstadt.
Travel on all public transport throughout the Salzburg region with the new Guest Mobility Ticket Salzburg. (Excepted are steam and special trains, and night buses.)
Explore Europe from Obertauern
Austria's central location makes it easy to extend your trip to other European destinations. Here are 7 destinations that can be reached in less than 8 hours by train:
Salzburg, Austria (approx. 2 h)
Klagenfurt, Austria (approx. 3 h 30 min)
Ljubljana, Slovenia (approx. 4 h 40 min)
Munich, Germany (approx. 4 h 15 min)
Innsbruck, Austria (approx. 4 h)
Vienna (approx. 4 h 30 min)
Getting around
In Obertauern, there is no need for a car!
All Obertauern guests holding a valid ski ticket together with ski equipment may use the ski bus free of charge on the route from Untertauern to Tweng, as well as between Mauterndorf and Radstadt.
Travel on all public transport throughout the Salzburg region with the new Guest Mobility Ticket Salzburg. (Excepted are steam and special trains, and night buses.)
Explore Europe from Obertauern
Austria's central location makes it easy to extend your trip to other European destinations. Here are 7 destinations that can be reached in less than 8 hours by train:
Salzburg, Austria (approx. 2 h)
Klagenfurt, Austria (approx. 3 h 30 min)
Ljubljana, Slovenia (approx. 4 h 40 min)
Munich, Germany (approx. 4 h 15 min)
Innsbruck, Austria (approx. 4 h)
Vienna (approx. 4 h 30 min)
FAQs
Tourist Office Obertauern
Pionierstrasse 1
5562 Obertauern
Phone: +43 6456 7252