Ski Sölden/Gurgl Like a Local

Sölden and Gurgl offer 195 miles of slopes, high-altitude skiing at 5,900 feet, two glaciers, luxurious hotels, and impressive architectural sites at 10,000 ft.

Nestled in the scenic Ötztal Valley, Sölden and Gurgl stand out as some of the Alp's premier and highest-located ski resorts. 195 miles of snowsure slopes, high-altitude skiing at 5,900 ft, numerous spectacular viewing platforms, a great variety of luxurious hotels, and striking architectural marvels and attractions at up to 10,000 ft. The region's long ski season, from mid-November to the end of April, combined with unique events and activities, promises a winter vacation at its best.

Sölden is renowned for its high altitudes, between 4,429 and 10,958 ft, and 2 glaciers, ensuring reliable snow throughout the season. With 91 miles of ski runs for all skill levels, 31 state-of-the-art lift systems with a capacity of 65,500 people per hour, and attractions such as the James Bond experience 007 ELEMENTS and the BIG 3 Rally, it stands as a true hub of innovation and efficiency. Family-run hotels and businesses, modern culinary experiences like Austria's highest gourmet restaurant, and numerous events will top off your Alpine experience.

Gurgl, known for its premium skiing experience at 5,906 ft, offers ski-in-ski-out convenience amidst snow-covered peaks reaching up to 9,940 ft. This modern ski area boasts 70 miles of snowsure slopes, an elaborate network of top-notch lifts, Europe's highest motorcycle museum – which is celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2026 – exquisite culinary experiences, and luxurious 4 and 5-star hotels right on the slopes, perfect for those seeking exclusive skiing pleasure.