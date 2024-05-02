Ski Sölden/Gurgl Like a Local
A Winter Vacation of Superlatives
Introduction
Nestled in the scenic Ötztal Valley, Sölden and Gurgl stand out as some of the Alp's premier and highest-located ski resorts. 195 miles of snowsure slopes, high-altitude skiing at 5,900 ft, numerous spectacular viewing platforms, a great variety of luxurious hotels, and striking architectural marvels and attractions at up to 10,000 ft. The region's long ski season, from mid-November to the end of April, combined with unique events and activities, promises a winter vacation at its best.
Sölden is renowned for its high altitudes, between 4,429 and 10,958 ft, and 2 glaciers, ensuring reliable snow throughout the season. With 91 miles of ski runs for all skill levels, 31 state-of-the-art lift systems with a capacity of 65,500 people per hour, and attractions such as the James Bond experience 007 ELEMENTS and the BIG 3 Rally, it stands as a true hub of innovation and efficiency. Family-run hotels and businesses, modern culinary experiences like Austria's highest gourmet restaurant, and numerous events will top off your Alpine experience.
Gurgl, known for its premium skiing experience at 5,906 ft, offers ski-in-ski-out convenience amidst snow-covered peaks reaching up to 9,940 ft. This modern ski area boasts 70 miles of snowsure slopes, an elaborate network of top-notch lifts, Europe's highest motorcycle museum – which is celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2026 – exquisite culinary experiences, and luxurious 4 and 5-star hotels right on the slopes, perfect for those seeking exclusive skiing pleasure.
Skiing season Sölden:
Glacier: ~ September – May
All of Sölden: ~ November – May
Skiing season Gurgl:
~ November – April
Sölden/Gurgl from all perspectives
Why ski in Sölden/Gurgl
Austria's second-highest ski resort, featuring two glacier ski areas
Austria's longest ski run, descending from 10,958 ft to 4,494 ft, with a 6,464 ft vertical drop over 9.3 miles
Extra-long skiing season with a snow guarantee from October to May
The "BIG 3" viewing platforms at altitudes over 9,800 ft
Exciting events, including World Cup ski races and the annual Electric Mountain Festival
1,062 acres of slopes in Sölden, with 77% coverable by artificial snow; 511 acres of slopes in Gurgl, with 66% coverable by artificial snow
Sölden is home to the world's most powerful feeder lift, transporting up to 4,500 people per hour
Highest peak in Sölden: "Schwarze Schneid" viewing platform on the Rettenbach glacier at 10,958 ft, accessible by cable car
Highest peak in Gurgl: "Top Mountain Star" viewing platform and bar at 9,940 ft, accessible by lift
4.5-mile-long toboggan run, one of Austria's longest, accessible by gondola in Sölden
5 tips for things to do besides skiing
When the slopes close or skis are set aside, Sölden and Gurgl offer a variety of activities to spend your time. Here are some of the locals' favourite activities besides skiing:
Winter & Snowshoe Hiking: Explore 38.2 miles of cleared, signposted trails through snow-covered forests, meadows, and along the river.
Ski touring: Discover Tirol's longest side valley with scenic views on various ski tour paths, catering to all skill levels.
Cross-Country Skiing: Ideal for skaters and classic cross-country skiers alike, with varied courses that go through the winter landscapes.
Ice Skating: The well-prepared ice skating rinks offer fun for the whole family.
Tobogganing: Explore 12 toboggan runs, including gondola-accessible, night tobogganing and one of Austria's longest tracks.
Local Shopping: Whether you're looking for sports gear, souvenirs, or Tirolean delicacies to take home, there are plenty of great shops.
Aqua Dome or Freizeit Arena: Warm up, relax, and treat yourself to a panoramic spa experience after a day on the slopes at one of the region's top wellness resorts.
Indoor BikePark der Area 47: Ride Austria's largest indoor bike park, with trails and jumps for every skill level, rain or shine.
3 après-ski spots
Sölden and Gurgl are renowned apres-ski destinations with numerous venues for unforgettable parties. Enjoy a variety of music and vibes at cosy bars, pubs, and clubs. Here are some local favourites:
S'Finale: Located right by Sölden's ski slope, it's perfect for lunch, drinks, and vibrant après-ski celebrations.
Panoramaalm: A mountain hut directly on the slopes of Sölden featuring top après-ski vibes with daily DJs, regional and trendy cuisine, and stunning views for ski lifestylers and house music fans.
Nederhütte: A great place to enjoy cheerful hut moments and high-standard après-ski in Gurgl.
6 restaurant & mountain hut tips
In Sölden/Gurgl, guests are spoiled for choice between rustic Alpine mountain huts and stylish restaurants. From traditional Tirolean dishes to international and haute cuisine, the region's culinary scene has you covered. Here are some of the locals' favourite spots:
Ice Q & Falcon: These futuristic glass restaurants, at 10,000 ft, blend top-notch gourmet dining with stunning architecture and panoramic views. Ice Q is Austria's highest 2-toque restaurant.
Gampe Thaya: Located in the Sölden ski area, this traditional, cosy Alpine hut offers creative Tirolean dishes using only produce from their farm.
Restaurant Alpengasthof Grüner: Enjoy traditional Tirolean cuisine with panoramic views at this rustic mountain inn in the scenic Außerwald district of Sölden.
Top Mountain Crosspoint: A modern wooden architecture building right by the slopes of Gurgl, offering scenic views and a diverse menu featuring Tirolean and international cuisine.
Hohe Mut Alm: A traditional Tirolean hut in the Gurgl mountains with authentic Tirolean fare and panoramic views.
Zirbenalm: Enjoy Tirolean specialities with local charm nestled against an Alpine pine forest. A playground and sun terrace provide entertainment for kids.
When guests know where the products come from and how they are produced, they enjoy them in a completely different way.Jakob Prantl, Alpine farmer on the Gampe Thaya in Sölden
6 hotel & chalet tips
Sölden/Gurgl features a wide range of hotels, from cosy 3-star options to deluxe 5-star hotels, all focused on relaxation paired with true Tirolean hospitality. The official online booking platform helps you plan your stay. Here are some of the locals' recommendations:
Das Central – Alpine. Luxury. Life*****: A luxurious hotel in the heart of Sölden offering top-notch amenities, gourmet dining, and a world-class spa experience.
Hotel Bergland****: This stylish hotel in Sölden boasts a modern Alpine design, cosy rooms, an exquisite restaurant, and a relaxing wellness area.
Hotel Vaya****: Located in the heart of Sölden, this lifestyle hotel offers modern rooms and creative cuisine.
The Vaya Crystal Obergurgl****s: A luxurious hotel in Gurgl's mountain village, Obergurgl, boasts elegant rooms, gourmet dining, an exclusive spa, and panoramic mountain views.
Hotel Edelweiß & Gurgl****s: Experience Alpine luxury in Obergurgl, where every detail is crafted for comfort and relaxation amidst the Alps.
Hotel Riml Hochgurgl****: Modern luxury meets Alpine charm and breathtaking views with upscale amenities, stylish accommodations, and direct slope access at 7,217 ft.
5 top-notch mountain innovations
Sölden/Gurgl is at the forefront of Alpine innovation, offering guests cutting-edge amenities for a fantastic skiing experience. Local families' early initiatives in the mid-20th century laid the foundation for today's modern winter sports destinations, highlighting a commitment to innovation, quality, and sustainability. Here are some of the mountain innovations that the locals are especially proud of:
Top Mountain Star: With a futuristic glass structure, it's a striking architectural landmark at the peak of Gurgl's Wurmkogl mountain. It houses a restaurant and an observation deck with panoramic 360-degree views at 9,940 ft.
"BIG3": Sölden boasts three majestic mountain peaks above 9,800 ft, all accessible by lifts. On the top, venture to the three platforms for some of the best mountain panoramas.
Ice Q & Falcon Restaurants: A masterpiece of innovative architecture at 10,000 ft in Sölden, where an all-encompassing glass facade and pure steel meet rock and ice and panoramic views. The structure is so impressive that it was chosen as a James Bond filming location.
Gaislachkogl gondola: Located in Sölden, it ranks among the icons of modern mountain lift technology combined with superb architectural elements. In two sections, it ascends from the valley to 9,973 ft in less than 12 minutes.
007 Elements: A unique James Bond cinematic installation atop the Gaislachkogl peak in Sölden. It offers an immersive experience of the world of 007 through interactive exhibits, plus incredible mountain views.
TOP Mountain Motorcycle Museum: Housed in a remarkable modern wooden building at 7,135 ft in Gurgl, it is a premier destination for motorcycle enthusiasts, celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2026. Over 500 vintage motorcycles and elaborate immersive features offer a journey through the evolution of motorcycling, set against the backdrop of the mountain landscapes.
Aqua Dome thermal spa: The ultra-modern thermal resort with the most impressive architecture in the Alps, located in the heart of the Ötztal valley, stands out for its futuristic-looking water and sauna world.
Diamond Beats Festival
From March 11–13, 2027, Gurgl's ski slopes turn into a stage where orchestral soundscapes meet cutting-edge DJ beats. Diamond Beats combines skiing, Alpine cuisine, and emotion into an exclusive high-Alpine affair — where elegance and innovation converge amid the snow.
How to get to and around Sölden/Gurgl
Closest airports
Here are the closest airports to Sölden/Gurgl:
Innsbruck (approx. 52 miles)
Memmingen (approx. 117 miles)
Salzburg (approx. 162 miles)
Munich (approx. 211 miles)
Zurich (approx. 230 miles)
Arriving by train
The nearest train station to Sölden/Gurgl is Ötztal (Ötztal Bahnhof), which is directly connected with:
Innsbruck (approx. 40 minutes)
Salzburg (approx. 2 h)
Zurich (approx. 3 h)
Vienna (approx. 4 h 15 min)
Closest airports
Here are the closest airports to Sölden/Gurgl:
Innsbruck (approx. 52 miles)
Memmingen (approx. 117 miles)
Salzburg (approx. 162 miles)
Munich (approx. 211 miles)
Zurich (approx. 230 miles)
Arriving by train
The nearest train station to Sölden/Gurgl is Ötztal (Ötztal Bahnhof), which is directly connected with:
Innsbruck (approx. 40 minutes)
Salzburg (approx. 2 h)
Zurich (approx. 3 h)
Vienna (approx. 4 h 15 min)
Getting around
In the Sölden & Gurgl region, there is no need for a car!
From the train station, buses depart every half hour, providing service throughout the valley with ample space for ski equipment and luggage.
Additionally, a complimentary shuttle service runs regularly between Sölden and Gurgl.
Skiers can also use the ski buses free of charge.
Explore Europe from Sölden/Gurgl
Austria's central location makes it easy to extend your trip to other European destinations. Here are 8 destinations reachable within 9 hours by train:
Innsbruck, Austria (approx. 1 h 30)
Salzburg, Austria (approx. 3 h)
Vienna, Austria (approx. 5 h 30 min)
Zurich, Switzerland (approx. 3 h 30 min)
Munich, Germany (approx. 3 h 30 min)
Milan, Italy (approx. 6 h)
Venice. Italy (approx. 7 h 30 min)
Paris, France (approx. 9 h)
Getting around
In the Sölden & Gurgl region, there is no need for a car!
From the train station, buses depart every half hour, providing service throughout the valley with ample space for ski equipment and luggage.
Additionally, a complimentary shuttle service runs regularly between Sölden and Gurgl.
Skiers can also use the ski buses free of charge.
Explore Europe from Sölden/Gurgl
Austria's central location makes it easy to extend your trip to other European destinations. Here are 8 destinations reachable within 9 hours by train:
Innsbruck, Austria (approx. 1 h 30)
Salzburg, Austria (approx. 3 h)
Vienna, Austria (approx. 5 h 30 min)
Zurich, Switzerland (approx. 3 h 30 min)
Munich, Germany (approx. 3 h 30 min)
Milan, Italy (approx. 6 h)
Venice. Italy (approx. 7 h 30 min)
Paris, France (approx. 9 h)
FAQs
Ötztal Tourism
Achweg 5
6450 Sölden
Phone: +43 57200 0