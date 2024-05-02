Ski Zillertal Like a Local
The longest skiing season in Austria's
Introduction
When skiing ends elsewhere, winter in the Zillertal is only getting started. Thanks to its high-altitude terrain, the valley offers winter fun from early autumn into late spring. More than 80% of its slopes sit above 5,577 ft — meaning many runs begin where others stop — higher, more varied, and framed by spectacular Alpine views. Across 339 miles of slopes, 180 lifts, and 80 mountain huts, unforgettable skiing moments are guaranteed.
But Zillertal is more than its slopes — it’s the people and villages that give the valley its soul. Here, life feels authentic. You’ll meet locals at the lifts, in village pubs, and at traditional festivals. The atmosphere is open, warm, and informal — a kind of Alpine ease you feel right away. The valley’s character is shaped by a deep connection to nature, living traditions, and regional food culture – where hospitality feels genuine, and every experience feels rooted in real Alpine life.
Nestled within this Alpine panorama are 4 major ski areas:
Spieljoch, Hochzillertal-Kaltenbach und Hochfügen
Zillertal Arena
Mayrhofner Bergbahnen-Mountopolis
Ski & Glacier World Zillertal 3000 with the Hintertux Glacier
Expect steep descents, varied terrain, snow-sure glacier runs, and exciting highlights beyond the slopes — from magical ice caves to majestic birds of prey right beside the piste. Action-packed, diverse, and full of wonder — winter in Zillertal is an experience you’ll want to return to again and again.
Skiing season:
December 4, 2026 - April 11, 2027
Skiing is possible for even longer at the Hintertux Glacier, which offers Austria’s longest ski season.
Zillertal from all perspectives
Why Ski in Zillertal's Mayrhofen & Hintertux
Massive ski terrain: 128 miles of slopes across Mayrhofen and the Ski & Glacier World Zillertal 3000.
High-altitude and glacier skiing: Slopes reach up to the Hintertux Glacier at an impressive 10,663 ft, offering spectacular views and snow-sure conditions.
Panoramic terrace on the Hintertux Glacier: Located at 10,663 ft and accessible 365 days a year.
SkyRide Ahorn: An open-air gondola with 360° panoramic views across the Zillertal mountains.
FunCross in PenkenPark: A playful mix of waves, curves, and banked turns for elevated snow fun.
Spannagelhöhle natural monument: The only marble cave in the Central Alps, with 8 miles of passages — guided tours and cave trekking available.
Harakiri slope: Austria’s steepest groomed run with a 78% gradient — reserved for true experts.
Snow parks for every level: PenkenPark (pro, advanced, medium, KidsPark & FunCross) and Betterpark Hintertux (kickers, rails & pipes from October–December and April–June).
Season ticket: Mayrhofen and the Hintertux Glacier are now part of the EPIC-Pass.
6 tips for things to do besides skiing
Zillertal offers a wide range of winter activities beyond the slopes, whether you’re enjoying romantic winter hikes, idyllic cross-country skiing tours, or seeking a fresh dose of adventure. Here are some of the locals’ favorite things to do besides skiing:
Tobogganing – Experience adventure, sport, and pure winter joy on 30 miles of perfectly groomed toboggan runs — 17 miles illuminated for evening rides.
Winter hiking – Discover over 286 miles of beautiful winter hiking trails across the broad Zillertal valley.
Cross-country skiing – Glide through the valley on 70 miles of scenic cross-country trails, with routes for beginners and advanced skiers alike.
Paragliding – For adrenaline seekers, panoramic winter paragliding flights offer a breathtaking perspective of the snow-covered Alps.
Nature Ice Palace – Guided tours inside the glacier reveal giant icicles, frozen waterfalls, and even a boat ride on an underground glacier lake.
4 après-ski spots
From legendary slope-side parties to relaxed mountain bars, Zillertal’s après-ski scene offers the perfect mix of energy, atmosphere, and Alpine hospitality. Here are some of the locals’ favorite places:
Postalm, Kaltenbach – A legendary après-ski hotspot right at the Hochzillertal valley station, known for DJ-led parties, a lively dance floor, and cozy restaurant and bar areas.
Umbrella Bar, Gerlos –A relaxed slope-side bar offering good food, lively après-ski vibes, and regular events — perfect for celebrating on and off the snow.
Brück’n Stadl, Mayrhofen – A high-energy party spot with daily DJs, dancing, and classic après-ski drinks, located in the heart of Mayrhofen.
Hohenhaus Tenne, Hintertux – An iconic après-ski venue at the Hintertux Glacier valley station, featuring DJs, live acts, an umbrella bar, and a spacious sun terrace.
4 restaurant & mountain hut tips
From rustic Alpine huts to modern mountain restaurants, Zillertal offers a wide range of culinary experiences on the slopes and in the valley. These local favorites deliver unforgettable moments:
MountainLoft Spieljoch – An award-winning mountain dining spot offering everything from relaxed breakfast, brunch, and sun-terrace pizza to creative gourmet cuisine, blending regional flavors with international flair.
Wiesenalm – A stylish mountain hut powered entirely by 100% renewable energy, known for its house specialties like Wiesenfleck and Wiesenbier, paired with one of the most beautiful panoramic views in Zillertal.
WhiteLounge SnowBar on Mount Ahorn – Located on the Ahorn Plateau, this open, modern snow bar offers scenic views, relaxed vibes, and a perfect stop for families and leisure skiers enjoying Mount Ahorn’s wide slopes.
Wirtshaus am Tuxer Ferner – A welcoming restaurant in the Zillertal 3000 area serving breakfast, lunch, and snacks, with a menu ranging from classic and regional dishes to modern Alpine cuisine.
Zillertal combines everything that makes skiing exceptional: high altitude, reliable snow, and perfectly groomed slopes. Skiing is possible well into April—and with the Hintertux Glacier even beyond. Paired with Tirolean hospitality and great cuisine, it’s truly unique.Stephanie Brunner, active Austrian Ski Team athlete from Zillertal
6 hotel tips
Find modern luxury resorts, family-run Alpine hideaways, refined wellness, sustainable design, or a perfect base near the glacier. These local favorites combine comfort, style, and genuine Tirolean hospitality:
PACHMAIR 1453 Apart Resort**** – A newly opened luxury resort, where Alpine tradition meets modern design, refined wellness facilities, and easy access to the slopes.
MalisGarten Green Spa Hotel*****s – exclusive adults-only luxury, five-star superior, defined by sustainable design, green spa culture, and refined cuisine.
Resort Hotel Neuhaus, Mayrhofen**** – A premium Alpine resort, offering spacious comfort, a high-end spa experience, and panoramic views.
ZillergrundRock Luxury Mountain Resort****s – A family-run resort offering a blend of nature and architecture, emotional design, deep relaxation, and heartfelt hospitality.
Hotel Alpenhof Hintertux****s – Located just 1 min from the Hintertux Glacier, this elegant hotel combines Michelin-starred cuisine, warm Tirolean hospitality, and exceptional Alpine wellness.
Hotel Bergfried, Tux**** – A luxurious family-friendly hotel offering spacious wellness areas, outstanding cuisine, and a kids’ paradise.
3 top-notch mountain innovations
Zillertal is a pioneer in Alpine innovation, combining cutting-edge technology with breathtaking mountain landscapes. Here are some of the innovations the locals are especially proud of:
State-of-the-art lift systems – Modern gondolas and high-speed chairlifts with weather protection, heated seats, and smart access systems ensure fast, comfortable mountain access.
Panoramic mountain experiences – Highlights like the Hintertux Glacier Panorama Terrace at 10,600 ft and SkyRide Ahorn open-air gondola offer unforgettable 360° views of the Zillertal Alps.
Innovative snowmaking & grooming – Advanced snowmaking technology and precise slope preparation guarantee excellent conditions from autumn to late spring.
How to get to and around Zillertal
Closest airports
Here are the closest airports to Zillertal:
Innsbruck (approx. 31 miles)
Munich (approx. 106 miles)
Zurich (approx. 146 miles)
Arriving by train
Zillertal is easily accessible by train thanks to the Zillertalbahn. The connection to the Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB) network is in Jenbach, from where the Zillertalbahn train runs into the valley every 30 minutes.
Direct connections to Jenbach are available from:
Innsbruck (approx. 20min)
Salzburg (approx. 1h 50min)
Zurich (approx. 4h)
Vienna (approx. 4h)
Closest airports
Here are the closest airports to Zillertal:
Innsbruck (approx. 31 miles)
Munich (approx. 106 miles)
Zurich (approx. 146 miles)
Arriving by train
Zillertal is easily accessible by train thanks to the Zillertalbahn. The connection to the Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB) network is in Jenbach, from where the Zillertalbahn train runs into the valley every 30 minutes.
Direct connections to Jenbach are available from:
Innsbruck (approx. 20min)
Salzburg (approx. 1h 50min)
Zurich (approx. 4h)
Vienna (approx. 4h)
Getting around
In the Zillertal Valley, there is no need for a car!
From Jenbach, your destination train station, you can reach your accommodation easily on the Zillertalbahn or a public bus.
Numerous taxi services offer shuttles from the nearest airports to your accommodation.
Regional ski buses are free to use with your ski ticket.
Explore Europe from Zillertal
Austria's central location makes it easy to extend your trip to other European destinations. Here are 8 destinations reachable from Jenbach in less than 8 hours by train:
Innsbruck, Austria (approx. 20 min)
Salzburg, Austria (approx. 1 h 50 min)
Vienna, Austria (approx. 4 h )
Zurich, Switzerland (approx. 4 h)
Munich, Germany (approx. 1 h 45 min)
Venice. Italy (approx. 5 h 25 min)
Milan, Italy (approx. 7 h 15 min)
Getting around
In the Zillertal Valley, there is no need for a car!
From Jenbach, your destination train station, you can reach your accommodation easily on the Zillertalbahn or a public bus.
Numerous taxi services offer shuttles from the nearest airports to your accommodation.
Regional ski buses are free to use with your ski ticket.
Explore Europe from Zillertal
Austria's central location makes it easy to extend your trip to other European destinations. Here are 8 destinations reachable from Jenbach in less than 8 hours by train:
Innsbruck, Austria (approx. 20 min)
Salzburg, Austria (approx. 1 h 50 min)
Vienna, Austria (approx. 4 h )
Zurich, Switzerland (approx. 4 h)
Munich, Germany (approx. 1 h 45 min)
Venice. Italy (approx. 5 h 25 min)
Milan, Italy (approx. 7 h 15 min)
FAQs
Zillertal Tourismus GmbH
Nord 1
6262 Schlitters
Phone: +43 5288 87187