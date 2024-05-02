Ski Zillertal Like a Local

Enjoy skiing from autumn to spring in Zillertal with snow-sure slopes, lively villages, and 4 top ski areas in the heart of the Austrian Alps.

When skiing ends elsewhere, winter in the Zillertal is only getting started. Thanks to its high-altitude terrain, the valley offers winter fun from early autumn into late spring. More than 80% of its slopes sit above 5,577 ft — meaning many runs begin where others stop — higher, more varied, and framed by spectacular Alpine views. Across 339 miles of slopes, 180 lifts, and 80 mountain huts, unforgettable skiing moments are guaranteed.

But Zillertal is more than its slopes — it’s the people and villages that give the valley its soul. Here, life feels authentic. You’ll meet locals at the lifts, in village pubs, and at traditional festivals. The atmosphere is open, warm, and informal — a kind of Alpine ease you feel right away. The valley’s character is shaped by a deep connection to nature, living traditions, and regional food culture – where hospitality feels genuine, and every experience feels rooted in real Alpine life.

Nestled within this Alpine panorama are 4 major ski areas:

Spieljoch, Hochzillertal-Kaltenbach und Hochfügen

Zillertal Arena

Mayrhofner Bergbahnen-Mountopolis

Ski & Glacier World Zillertal 3000 with the Hintertux Glacier

Expect steep descents, varied terrain, snow-sure glacier runs, and exciting highlights beyond the slopes — from magical ice caves to majestic birds of prey right beside the piste. Action-packed, diverse, and full of wonder — winter in Zillertal is an experience you’ll want to return to again and again.