Lakes, mountains and city life – in Villach, nature and urban flair go hand in hand. A quiet region that leaves a lasting impression.

Whether it’s summer days at turquoise Lake Faak or winter sports on scenic Gerlitzen Alpe – the Villach – Lake Faak – Lake Ossiach region offers natural variety and a relaxed, southern feel.

Crystal-clear lakes, well-maintained cycling and hiking paths, charming towns and easy access to nature shape the local way of life. In winter, spas, winter hiking trails and family-friendly ski areas offer both activity and relaxation – all in an exceptionally mild, sunny climate.