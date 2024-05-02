Three hikers on a ridge path with green meadow, dramatic rock faces and blue sky in background.
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Wilder Kaiser in Tirol
Nature holidays and mountain adventures in the Kitzbühel Alps

Mighty peaks, lush forests and crystal-clear waters: The Wilder Kaiser region in Tirol is a paradise for nature lovers.

The Wilder Kaiser rises majestically with its striking peaks, bordered to the south by the gentle hills of the Kitzbühel Alps. At its heart lies a nature reserve of over 100 square kilometres, providing an untouched habitat for alpine wildlife such as golden eagles, dormice, and chamois.

The Wilder Kaiser region has something for everyone. In summer, mountain bike trails along rushing streams and climbing adventures on steep rock faces offer plenty of excitement. In winter, a top-class ski area with over 275 kilometres of slopes awaits. Year-round, local specialities like hearty Kaiserschmarren provide a culinary treat with stunning views of the Kaiser mountains.

Quick info about the Wilder Kaiser region
Location:In the province of Tirol
Altitude: 2.344 m above sea level
Population: 1,980 (as of 2025)
Ski slopes:275 km
Ski huts: 80
Hiking trails:274 routes
Highest mountain: Ellmauer Halt (2,344 m)
Getting there
Events

The Wilder Kaiser GuestCard is handed out free of charge on arrival at your accommodation.

Meet the Wilder Kaiser region

Top highlights

7 mountain adventure worlds: Discover nature

Cable cars: Up into the mountains - all year round

Family holidays: Enjoy quality time together

Mountain sports: All information on activities

Wilder Kaiser Nature Reserve: Almost 100 km² of nature

SkiWelt Wilder Kaiser Brixental: 275 km of slopes

Activities in the Wilder Kaiser region

Tours

Tours: Guided summer tours and excursions

Kaiserkrone five-day tour: 60 km, 4,000 m ascent

Guided winter tours: Explore the landscape with a guide

Top events

Recipes

Tirolean Dumplings

With this recipe, the dumplings taste and smell like the original from Tirol.

Show recipe

Kaspressknödel - Cheese Dumplings

Treat yourself with this hearty recipe of traditional Austrian "Kaspressknödel".

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Pretzel Soup

It's not a soup actually, even if the name suggests it.

Show recipe

Unique places to stay

Stanglwirt in Going: 5* organic hotel

Hochfilzer: Hotel & premium chalets, 4*sup

Hotel Kaiserblick in Ellmau: 4*sup hotel

Kaiserlodge in Scheffau: Apartments and suites

Kaiserhof in Ellmau: 5*sup luxury hotel

Nature for everyone

Sustainability in the Wilder Kaiser region

Breathtaking mountain peaks and a commitment to sustainability—at the Wilder Kaiser, both are a priority. Visitors here experience modern Tirolean hospitality at its best: train travellers are personally escorted to their accommodation, e-bikes are available for leisurely exploration, and crystal-clear mountain water generates clean energy. Meanwhile, hosts treat guests to delicious organic products sourced from the region.

Best of all, the stunning mountain landscape is accessible to everyone. Thoughtfully designed barrier-free trails and facilities ensure that people of all ages, families, and those with disabilities can equally enjoy the majestic natural surroundings.

AccessibilityGetting around locally

FAQs

The Wilder Kaiser region blends conservation with sustainable tourism. Its expansive nature reserve offers a stunning mountain backdrop and activities year-round, from hiking and climbing to skiing.

  • Ellmau: A traditional mountain village that retains its charm while offering modern attractions like the KaiserBad and Ellmi's Zauberwelt, perfect for families.

  • Going: Known for its tranquillity, it appeals to those seeking peace and direct access to nature, with a well-developed network of hiking trails.

  • Scheffau: Focused on family tourism with attractions like KaiserWelt, it also serves as a key gateway to the Kaisergebirge nature reserve, ideal for day hikes.

  • Söll: Home to Hexenwasser, an interactive experience combining local traditions with educational elements about water. Söll is also a hub for hikers and winter sports enthusiasts.

Each village offers a unique way to experience the beauty and culture of the Wilder Kaiser.

The Wilder Kaiser is located in eastern Tirol, about an hour from Innsbruck, Salzburg, and Munich. The region lies between Kufstein and St. Johann in Tirol and includes the four holiday destinations of Ellmau, Going, Scheffau, and Söll, situated at the foot of the impressive mountain range. Part of the Kaisergebirge, the Wilder Kaiser is renowned for its striking peaks and offers a wide range of outdoor activities, from hiking to skiing.

The Wilder Kaiser, a majestic mountain range in the Tirolean Alps, enchants visitors year-round. In summer, countless hiking trails lead through fragrant alpine meadows to hidden mountain lakes like the crystal-clear Hintersteiner See. Families can explore interactive attractions like Ellmi's Zauberwelt or Hexenwasser, while adventurers tackle rugged rock faces or enjoy paragliding with breathtaking views.

In winter, the mountain landscape transforms into a paradise for skiers and snowboarders, with the SkiWelt Wilder Kaiser-Brixental offering 270 kilometres of slopes. Cross-country skiers glide through snowy forests on groomed trails, while those seeking tranquillity can try snowshoeing, winter hiking, or traditional Bavarian curling.

Authentic Tirolean cuisine in rustic alpine huts completes the experience—especially during an alpine breakfast with panoramic mountain views.

The region is a pioneer in sustainable tourism: crystal-clear mountain water generates clean electricity, hosts treat guests with local organic products, and there are dedicated services for train travellers and e-bike rentals.

The Wilder Kaiser region is family-friendly all year round. In summer, adventure worlds like Ellmi’s Magic World or Hexenwasser, easy stroller-friendly hikes, themed trails, and guided family excursions await. In winter, ski schools with childcare, beginner slopes, family-friendly toboggan runs, winter hiking paths, and ice-skating opportunities ensure carefree holiday fun.

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