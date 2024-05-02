Wilder Kaiser in Tirol
Nature holidays and mountain adventures in the Kitzbühel Alps
Introduction
The Wilder Kaiser rises majestically with its striking peaks, bordered to the south by the gentle hills of the Kitzbühel Alps. At its heart lies a nature reserve of over 100 square kilometres, providing an untouched habitat for alpine wildlife such as golden eagles, dormice, and chamois.
The Wilder Kaiser region has something for everyone. In summer, mountain bike trails along rushing streams and climbing adventures on steep rock faces offer plenty of excitement. In winter, a top-class ski area with over 275 kilometres of slopes awaits. Year-round, local specialities like hearty Kaiserschmarren provide a culinary treat with stunning views of the Kaiser mountains.
Meet the Wilder Kaiser region
Top highlights
Activities in the Wilder Kaiser region
Tours
Top events
Recipes
Unique places to stay
Sustainability in the Wilder Kaiser region
Breathtaking mountain peaks and a commitment to sustainability—at the Wilder Kaiser, both are a priority. Visitors here experience modern Tirolean hospitality at its best: train travellers are personally escorted to their accommodation, e-bikes are available for leisurely exploration, and crystal-clear mountain water generates clean energy. Meanwhile, hosts treat guests to delicious organic products sourced from the region.
Best of all, the stunning mountain landscape is accessible to everyone. Thoughtfully designed barrier-free trails and facilities ensure that people of all ages, families, and those with disabilities can equally enjoy the majestic natural surroundings.