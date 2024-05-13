Tirol

Hotels and Resorts

Mount Med Resort in Oberau, Wildschönau

The former Kellerwirt will reopen as Mount Med Resort at the end of 2024 after extensive renovations, featuring 60 rooms and suites, along with a 3,300 m² spa area. The resort focuses on beauty and aesthetics, mental resilience, detox, as well as movement and fitness.

Alpenstyle Resort Fieberbrunn in PillerseeTal

The Alpenstyle Resort Fieberbrunn opened its doors at the end of 2023, offering 13 apartments with up to three bedrooms, each with one or two balconies. The largest apartment can accommodate up to nine people. Additionally, the resort features a sauna, a steam bath, a relaxation room, and a restaurant.

ADEA Lifestyle Suites Fieberbrunn

The former Sporthotel Fontana is being transformed into the new ADEA Lifestyle Suites. Most of the resort has been newly built, featuring 124 suites, and it began operations in summer 2024. The suites, some with private saunas, range from 30 m² to 180 m² and can have up to four bedrooms. Additionally, there is a wellness area and the restaurant UpsideDown by Stefan Marquard.

SeeFelds Bed & Breakfast

Located just near Seefeld train station, the newly opened SeeFelds Bed & Breakfast began operations in December 2023. It offers a total of 44 modern double rooms, junior suites, and superior suites in an urban style, accommodating up to four people.

Apartments and Holiday Rentals

Summit Seefeld

Summit Seefeld, a centrally located apartment house, opened its doors in mid-December 2023. Guests can choose from 25 apartments in three different categories. The accommodations, featuring balconies and fully equipped kitchens, range from 35 m² to 82 m² and can accommodate two to six people. The building also includes a wellness area with an outdoor pool and saunas.

Kurblhof in Leutasch

The Kurblhof opened its doors in summer 2024. This sustainably built facility offers seven apartments. The top floor features saunas and a relaxation room. Additionally, there is a farm shop, a yoga and fitness room, a massage room, and a ski and bike room to enhance the guest experience.

Villa Himmlgassl in Zellberg, Zillertal

Since August 2023, guests have been welcomed at Villa Himmlgassl. The five barrier-free apartments, featuring saunas and balconies, range from 70 m² to 130 m² and are designed in a modern alpine style.

Zellrooms in Zell, Ziller

Four new "Zellrooms" have been available since December 2023 in Zell am Ziller. These apartments, suitable for two to four people, are ideal for couples or small families.

BIGSEVEN Holiday Apartments in Fieberbrunn, PillerseeTal

Since December 2023, the two new BIGSEVEN holiday apartments by the Seiwald family have been available for booking. Up to four guests can enjoy the modern accommodations, featuring box spring beds, bathrooms with rain showers, and private balcony saunas.

Wolf Apartments in Padaun, Wipptal

Four new holiday apartments at Wolf Apartments have expanded the accommodation options in Wipptal. Three apartments are already ready for guests, with a 60 m² holiday apartment set to follow in June 2024. The Berggasthof Steckholzer is located right next door.

Kitzbühel Suites in Oberndorf

The new Kitzbühel Suites, which opened in February 2024, consists of 20 holiday apartments ranging from 48 m² to 107 m², featuring one to three bedrooms. Additionally, there is a wellness area equipped with saunas.

Harry's Home in Lienz

Since April 2024, the new Harry's Home has welcomed guests with 85 rooms. All rooms feature parquet flooring, walk-in wardrobes, and kitchenettes. Options include the 40 m² "Family & Friends" rooms, 36 m² apartments, and barrier-free 26 m² rooms.

Walchsee Lakeside

Walchsee Lakeside opened in mid-May 2024, situated right by the lake and featuring 22 suites. The 54 m² apartments can accommodate up to four guests.

Lodges

LUF Lodges in Ischgl

The LUF Lodges have been available since December 2023, offering five 130 m² lodges with four bedrooms each. All lodges come with a balcony.

Farmhouses

Feiserhof in Navis

Since December 2023, guests can stay at the renovated Garber family farm - Feiserhof - at an altitude of 1,400 m. The three holiday apartments for adults can accommodate up to four people.