케른텐의 식문화
천천히 드세요!
Slow food instead of fast food
Travelling through Carinthia, along the sunny southern side of the Alps with its numerous lakes and valleys, you'll encounter people who have realised that true enjoyment requires one thing above all: time. This time isn't just needed for savouring the local specialities, but also for their production. A journey to the Slow Food Travel region, including the Gailtal, Lesachtal, Gitschtal, and Weissensee, is therefore a voyage into traditional craftsmanship – and to producers who are full of dedication.
Farmers, chefs, and artisans work together, focusing on sustainable and organic methods for grain cultivation, fish farming, alpine pasture management, and cheese-making. With great care and passion, they create products that have often been cultivated in the region for centuries. They not only preserve this traditional knowledge but also aim to share the process with guests. Whether it's crimping Carinthian Kasnudeln (the intricate sealing of pasta pockets), baking natural sourdough bread, or making butter on the alpine pastures, the experience is immersive. Chefs bring a modern twist to seemingly familiar ingredients, crafting creative dishes that give these products a new dimension. Their extraordinary interpretations delight those who want to taste authenticity.
The Lesachtal bread
The Lesach Valley bread making has been declared an intangible cultural heritage by UNESCO; the grain for the bread is still ground in old mills. Who wants to taste the Lesachtal bread and "taste" its ingredients with every bite, your palate goes on a journey: Up to altitudes of up to 1,427 meters, where the grain grows and is harvested in pure nature, and then down to Maria Luggau, where the five water mills are located at 1,179 meters, where the grain is ground for the bakers in the valley. The rich, fruity, valuable and award-winning bread is made in their ovens.
The culinary travel magazine showcases the best of Carinthian Alps-Adriatic cuisine, distinguished by its short food supply chains and the high-quality processing of its ingredients. This approach brings a diverse range of ever-evolving flavours to the plate. With the Slow Food Magazine, Carinthia sets benchmarks in sustainability, quality, and origin assurance, embodying the genuine commitment of farmers, chefs, and hosts to the principles of "good, clean, and fair" food. Agriculture and tourism work hand in hand to sustainably develop and preserve these vibrant communities.