지속 가능한 요리 체험과 케른텐 주의 즐거운 여행지를 소개합니다. 슬로푸드란 무엇인가요?

Slow food instead of fast food

Travelling through Carinthia, along the sunny southern side of the Alps with its numerous lakes and valleys, you'll encounter people who have realised that true enjoyment requires one thing above all: time. This time isn't just needed for savouring the local specialities, but also for their production. A journey to the Slow Food Travel region, including the Gailtal, Lesachtal, Gitschtal, and Weissensee, is therefore a voyage into traditional craftsmanship – and to producers who are full of dedication.

Farmers, chefs, and artisans work together, focusing on sustainable and organic methods for grain cultivation, fish farming, alpine pasture management, and cheese-making. With great care and passion, they create products that have often been cultivated in the region for centuries. They not only preserve this traditional knowledge but also aim to share the process with guests. Whether it's crimping Carinthian Kasnudeln (the intricate sealing of pasta pockets), baking natural sourdough bread, or making butter on the alpine pastures, the experience is immersive. Chefs bring a modern twist to seemingly familiar ingredients, crafting creative dishes that give these products a new dimension. Their extraordinary interpretations delight those who want to taste authenticity.