The Best Restaurants in Carinthia
Pure joie de vivre in every bite: Carinthia's top gastronomy is something to be savoured. Great masters of the culinary trade create original, sophisticated and modern interpretations of classics at the highest level. Mediterranean nuances are a favourite - after all, the Adriatic is not far away. We present a fine selection of award-winning top addresses for gourmets.
Carinthia boasts no fewer than 200 bathing lakes - alongside mighty mountain landscapes, wonderful vineyards and picturesque villages. Slow food is just as much at home here as the talent to enjoy the finer things in life. These include culinary delights, which become multi-sensory experiences in the following special places by the water, in the countryside and at high altitudes:
Carinthian classics, sometimes traditional, sometimes more modern and new Carinthian cuisine with Alpine-Adriatic flavours form a delicious symbiosis in the inns of the southernmost province. From Kärntner Reindling, a pastry made from yeast dough, to fresh fish from the local lakes and the famous Carinthian Kasnudeln (cheese noodles) with the "crinkled" edge, there are some treasures on the menus of the inns, some of which feel like living rooms.
Top Restaurants in Carinthia
At Restaurant Vogelhaus, top chef Fabian Kautz presents sophisticated regional cuisine with Mediterranean accents. The attention to detail is evident in the monthly changing menus, making it a delight for gourmets. Similarly, Hubert Wallner surprises diners with his inventive fusion of local dishes, skillfully blended with Mediterranean and Far Eastern influences. For creative fish dishes, the Fish Restaurant Sicher is a top address; char and trout are sourced from the restaurant's own ponds, while over 200 herbs and various vegetables are cultivated on their farm. At Die Forelle am Weißensee, fish and herbs from their own farm shine in elegant dishes, complemented by the finest local ingredients. Lastly, Restaurant Lagana offers a regional, seasonal, and fresh culinary experience, from business lunches to multi-course dinners.
Gourmet Restaurants in Carinthia
At the Restaurant Lilienberg, nestled within a beautiful winery, new head chef Thomas Guggenberger brings passion and precision to every dish. At Trippolt zum Bären, "Alpe-Adria natural cuisine" takes centre stage as Josef Trippolt masterfully balances regional and Mediterranean influences. At Moritz, Roman Pichler embraces the experimental and highly creative, serving sophisticated slow food in a modern, airy setting within the renovated restaurant. La Terrasse at the elegant Seefels Castle is a refined destination for modern interpretations of Alpine-Adriatic cuisine, expertly crafted by Richard Hessl, who has been delighting guests with views of Lake Wörthersee for many years. On Lake Weissensee, the young and dynamic Stefan Glantschnig makes waves at Neusacherhof, excelling in both first-class pub cuisine and fine dining, all crafted from regional ingredients.
Restaurants with a special ambience in Carinthia
At the charming Bärenwirt in the heart of Hermagor's main square, Claudia and Manuel Ressi expertly blend tradition and modernity, showcasing the finest Gailtal products. For those seeking exquisite fish dishes paired with a stunning view of Lake Ossiach, Stiftsschmiede is the place to be, where Mediterranean and regional ingredients are transformed into elegant yet down-to-earth creations. Alternatively, dining on the terrace of the Kronensaal restaurant in Landskron Castle offers award-winning cuisine with a view of Villach's rooftops and the Karawanken mountains. At Seespitz, located at Schlosshotel Velden on Lake Wörthersee, purist slow food and refined bistro cuisine with Mediterranean accents are served, featuring fresh fish from the hotel's own castle lake.
Restaurants with a special view in Carinthia
Craving culinary delights in a vineyard with a mountain view? Head to Restaurant Leiten in Klagenfurt, where only regional and seasonal produce from the restaurant's own gardens is served. If you prefer dining by the water, the veranda of the Hotel-Restaurant Seefischer on Lake Millstatt offers Austrian-Mediterranean cuisine with a worldly twist. Also on Lake Millstatt, at The Moerisch, you can enjoy regional Alpine-Adriatic cuisine with an abundance of fresh fish, whether in the pond pavilion or on the veranda. The Strandhotel am Weissensee, Austria's first vegetarian hotel, offers mostly organic regional dishes with plenty of vegan options, all while overlooking the crystal-clear water. Similarly, located directly on Lake Wörthersee, Werzer's Das Badehaus is renowned for its fish dishes, skillfully balancing tradition and modernity, with particularly stunning sunsets over the lake.
Inns in Carinthia
The gourmet parlour at Landhotel Lindenhof may be small, with just five tables, but it offers a truly exquisite experience, surprising guests with modern interpretations of classic dishes made from locally sourced ingredients. At the Bär & Schaf restaurant in Völkermarkt, a place rich in history, the motto is "Old plates, young cuisine, local products, and lots of good wines." In the heart of Carinthia, Gasthof Alte Point in Arriach is a popular destination for upscale regional cuisine that ranges from hearty to light but is always impressive. Frierss Feines Haus in Villach serves Carinthian specialities alongside sophisticated Alpine-Asian fusion dishes in a relaxed atmosphere. Meanwhile, Gasthof Kropf (Link in German only) in Griffen offers home-style classics with modern twists. For those curious about an exciting gourmet menu crafted from the region's finest ingredients, a reservation for Friday evening is a must!
Taverns in Carinthia
The Loystubn at Hotel Pulverer in Bad Kleinkirchheim not only boasts a 400-year history but also an impressive cuisine that showcases many products from the hotel’s own farm. At the "Kunsthandwerk" (Link in German only) Inn in Liebenfels, located in a charming forester's lodge, herbs, flowers, and spices enhance Carinthian classics and wok dishes alike. The signature dish at Landgasthof Neugebauer in Lölling is their crispy fried chicken, though modern offerings like "Carinthian sushi" made from local trout are also not to be missed. The rustic and cosy Gasthof Sandwirt in Maria Saal near Klagenfurt serves regional dishes with Mediterranean accents, including revived, nearly forgotten recipes; the guest garden is delightful. Similarly, at Brunnwirt Kassl in Guttaring, you can enjoy upscale, home-style cooking while sitting outside in a lovely setting.