The Best Places for Snowboarding in Austria

St. Anton

St. Anton in Tirol is a winter classic: Dubbed as "cradle of Alpine skiing“ by some, snowboarders are just as welcome in this region. You’ll find numerous slopes and great powder runs here. A total of 87 lifts allow easy access to everything the resort has to offer. And with many of them being gondolas and chairlifts, getting up the mountain is much easier and more pleasant for snowboarders than with drag lifts.

The STANTON Freestyle Park with its kickers, rails, and boxes suited for different skill levels has established itself as true freestyle highlight over the years. It’s easily accessible via two lifts. And should you need a little break from the action, the Rendl terrace with its bars and restaurants provides great views over the entire park.