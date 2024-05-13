The Best Places for Snowboarding in Austria
Snowboarding in Austria is nothing short of extraordinary. With its world-class slopes, majestic Alpine scenery, and vibrant après-ski culture, this is the ultimate destination for both beginners and seasoned boarders alike. From the powder-filled runs of Tirol to the thrilling parks in SalzburgerLand, Austria offers endless possibilities to carve your own adventure. The perfectly groomed pistes and off-piste terrains cater to every style and level, all while surrounded by awe-inspiring natural beauty. Whether you're seeking adrenaline or a laid-back ride through snowy wonderlands, Austria promises unforgettable moments on the snow.
St. Anton
St. Anton in Tirol is a winter classic: Dubbed as "cradle of Alpine skiing“ by some, snowboarders are just as welcome in this region. You’ll find numerous slopes and great powder runs here. A total of 87 lifts allow easy access to everything the resort has to offer. And with many of them being gondolas and chairlifts, getting up the mountain is much easier and more pleasant for snowboarders than with drag lifts.
The STANTON Freestyle Park with its kickers, rails, and boxes suited for different skill levels has established itself as true freestyle highlight over the years. It’s easily accessible via two lifts. And should you need a little break from the action, the Rendl terrace with its bars and restaurants provides great views over the entire park.
Sölden
Sölden in Tirol holds a special place in the hearts of the party crowd. However, before the party, it’s time for the pistes! Snowboarders who like to go off-piste will find ideal conditions to perfect their powder turns. The Giggijoch mountain is suitable for freeride novices, as the terrain is only moderately steep, while the Gaislachkogl mountain is recommended for experienced snowboarders only. Both feature freeride checkpoints with information about the current weather and avalanche hazard - safety comes first!
In recent years, the AREA 47 Snow Park Sölden with all its regularly changing jumps, rails, wall rides, and boxes, such as a “double elbow rail” with two turns, has attracted snowboarders from all over the world. It is suited for beginners, advanced and real freestyle aficionados alike.
Ski amadé
Just a stone’s throw (60 km / 37 mi) from the city of Salzburg, you’ll find Austria’s largest skiing resort, combining 5 regions, 25 skiing resorts, 760 km (472 mi) of pistes, and 270 lifts. Snowboarders can make full use of all the slopes and off-piste options, clearly marked and suited for all skill levels from beginners to experienced. Want to master your skills? Book into a course or hire a professional instructor for a few days.
Ski Amadé is also home to 10 snow parks and 13 fun slopes, featuring half-pipes, obstacle courses, and amazing powder. And if you want to stretch your legs in between, there are no less than 260 mountain huts and restaurants where you can always pop in for some traditional Austrian winter dishes such as "Kaiserschmarren".
Skicircus Saalbach Hinterglemm Leogang Fieberbrunn
At the Skicircus, you’ll find a huge variety of snowboard-friendly slopes for all levels of ability, spreading over 270 km (168 mi). And should you ever run out of options - or just want to try out something new for a change -, you are not limited to the region: The SKI ALPIN CARD gives you access to two additional ski resorts, Zell am See - Kaprun and the Kitzsteinhorn glacier) as well as a whopping 408 km (254 mi) of pistes for a great price.
Snowboarders looking for an extra-thrill (or wanting to master their skills in a safe environment) can head to the region’s fun parks such as the Nitro Snow Park in Leogang with its many obstacles, rails, and jumps. It also features Austria’s largest NITRO Snowboard Test Centre (weekly).
Zell am See - Kaprun
Zell am See-Kaprun is a popular destination for snowboarders, offering diverse terrain and modern facilities. The area features several snow parks and a halfpipe, catering to both beginners and experienced riders. Stunning mountain scenery and excellent snow conditions provide the perfect setting for winter sports. With a wide range of après-ski activities, you can relax and soak up the local atmosphere after a day on the slopes.
Hochficht and Kasberg
Upper Austria offers excellent snowboarding options, from gentle slopes to exciting fun parks. Kasberg, in the Almtal region, is popular with snowboarders of all levels, featuring 21 km of runs, from beginner slopes to more challenging descents. Freestyle fans will enjoy the fun park with various obstacles and jumps. Its relaxed atmosphere and Alpine views make Kasberg perfect for both sports enthusiasts and families, with traditional huts offering local cuisine.
Hochficht in the Bohemian Forest is another snowboarding hotspot in Upper Austria. With over 20 kilometres of slopes and modern lifts, it suits all abilities. Highlights include the snow park and boardercross track, attracting adrenaline seekers. Its proximity to the border and family-friendly atmosphere make Hochficht a favourite winter destination.
Snowy peaks & sunny slopes
Carinthia is a fantastic destination for snowboarders, offering a wide variety of options for all skill levels. Known for its sunny slopes and modern resorts like Nassfeld and Katschberg, this Austrian province guarantees excellent snowboarding conditions. You can enjoy wide slopes ideal for carving, as well as fun parks for freestyle enthusiasts.
On the border with Styria lies Turracher Höhe, offering attractive terrain. In addition to great snowboarding, Carinthia draws visitors with its stunning Alpine scenery and a vibrant après-ski scene, perfect for enhancing your winter holiday.
Austria's westernmost province
If you'd rather stay away from all the hustle and bustle of the large resorts, a snowboarding holiday in one of the smaller ski regions in Austria’s west might be just right up your alley.
The Montafon Snow Park close to the Swiss border is one of the best terrain parks in the Alps, featuring roughly 40 obstacles and catering for all skill levels. The Crystal Ground Snow Park in Kleinwalsertal is known for its creative and ever-changing setups. It also features nighttime rides every Wednesday from 7 to 9 PM.
Lech Zürs is home to Lech Snow Park with its dedicated pro line alongside 305 km (190 mi) of perfectly groomed pistes and freerides as far as the eye can see, leaving snowboarders spoilt for choice.
Avalanche Awareness
Always make a plan!
You always should make a plan if you want to go on a tour, or freeriding - best to go with a guide!
Check up-to-date information
Avalanche risk assessment
Weather forecast for your area
Map of the area
NEVER go without avalanche equipment
Transceiver/beacon
Shovel
Avalanche airbag
If you are inexperienced
Book an avalanche course before you head out on your own.
Read specialist literature
For example, learn about how to spot an area where an avalanche might be likely.