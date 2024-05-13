Belvedere Palace in Vienna
More than just a grand building
The Belvedere is far more than just a "palace" – it is an ensemble of two architectural masterpieces: the Lower Belvedere, once the legendary Prince Eugene’s summer retreat, and the Upper Belvedere, renowned for its glittering balls and receptions held beyond the city walls of the time.
Austrian military commander Prince Eugene of Savoy commissioned architect Johann Lukas von Hildebrandt to create his summer residence. Completed in 1723, it reflected the prince's political and military power. Over the years, the complex served not only as a summer retreat but also as a venue for lavish official receptions, balls, and gatherings, as well as housing Prince Eugene’s extensive art collection.
After Prince Eugene’s death, Empress Maria Theresa acquired the complex and transformed the Upper Belvedere into a cultural site for the imperial collections – making it one of the world’s first public museums.
Between Art and Architecture
Today, the Belvedere is one of Vienna’s most iconic landmarks, seamlessly blending history with contemporary art. The Upper Belvedere stands proudly at the centre of the garden, offering spectacular views of its façade from both directions.
In addition to the exhibitions hosted by the Belvedere Museums, visitors can marvel at the architectural highlights of the era, including the Sala Terrena, the grand staircase, and the Carlone Hall. Meanwhile, the Lower Belvedere – once Prince Eugene’s residence – and the Orangery now house exhibitions and treasures such as the Gold Cabinet, the two-storey Marble Hall, and the State Hall.
Lush Gardens and Unparalleled Views
The French-style gardens, with their symmetrical pathways and ornate sculptures, invite visitors to take a leisurely stroll. Along the way, walkers will encounter contemporary art pieces that add a surprising and modern touch to the historical setting.
From the Upper Belvedere, enjoy the panoramic view, known as the Canaletto View, over Vienna's historic city centre, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Belvedere Palace from every angle
The Belvedere has been a hub of art from the very beginning. Initially home to Prince Eugene’s collections, it later housed significant portions of the imperial collection. The opening of the Modern Gallery in the Lower Belvedere in 1903 paved the way for today’s collection, which currently includes 18,600 works spanning 900 years of art history.
Highlights include masterpieces from the Middle Ages, Austrian Baroque, and Viennese Biedermeier, alongside works from Vienna’s turn-of-the-century period. The collection is further enriched by pieces from Claude Monet and Vincent van Gogh, focusing on the 20th and 21st centuries. The Upper Belvedere hosts the most extensive collection of works by Austrian artist Gustav Klimt, with iconic paintings such as The Kiss and Judith attracting visitors from around the world. Meanwhile, the Lower Belvedere focuses on rotating exhibitions.
Belvedere 21, located just across the street, is a modern extension inaugurated in its current form in 2011. Designed by architect Karl Schwanzer, this contemporary pavilion showcases modern art and serves as a venue for Austrian and international exhibitions, film screenings, and musical performances.
Prince Eugene's legacy: The Belvedere through the ages
Prince Eugene
Discover the remarkable story of Prince Eugene, a military general who transformed Vienna's cultural landscape and left a legacy that continues to inspire today.
The gardens of the Belvedere
Palace Gardens
Inspired by French design, the palace garden stretches symmetrically between the two palaces: enjoy a leisurely stroll and take in the famous Canaletto View over Vienna.
The Privy Garden
The former private garden of Prince Eugene, located beside the Orangery, features meticulously designed green spaces, offering a tranquil and intimate atmosphere.
The Alpine Garden
Visitors can stroll through a historic collection of blooming Alpine plants here. Established in 1803, it is the oldest Alpine garden in Europe.
Botanical Garden
A hidden gem: The Botanical Garden is both a sanctuary of nature conservation and a touch of wilderness – one of Vienna's largest inner-city green spaces.
Restaurants, rooftop bars and hotels close to the Belvedere
Restaurant Stöckl im Park
Enjoy traditional Austrian dishes alongside innovative beers from the in-house brewery, all under the shade of centuries-old trees, right next to the Belvedere.
Brewery, distillery & restaurant Salm Bräu
In this 450-year-old former monastery, you can enjoy house-brewed beer specialties made from traditional recipes and authentic Viennese cuisine in the rustic beer hall.
Aurora Rooftop Bar
High above Vienna, on the 16th floor: The Aurora Rooftop Bar at the Belvedere entices with a Nordic atmosphere, cocktails, and a breathtaking view over the city.
Hotel Andaz Vienna am Belvedere
The lifestyle hotel is inspired by the architecture of the Belvedere, the exhibitions, and the life of Prince Eugene. The rooms offer a direct view of the palace.
Magical Advent romance: Craftsmanship, food, and punch in front of the Baroque palace.
FAQs
Sustainability info
Heritage preservation aims to permanently maintain and utilise historic buildings. By conserving and restoring structures such as castles, palaces, and monuments, resources like building materials are saved, and land sealing caused by new construction is avoided.
This preservation of valuable historic buildings contributes to climate protection, while also safeguarding traditional craftsmanship. Ancient materials and building techniques require ancient knowledge and expertise.
Through accessibility and inclusion in art and cultural experiences, social sustainability is strengthened, fostering respectful coexistence.
관련 기사
Vienna in Summer
Vienna combines architecture, music, and charm - a city that inspires. Here are our top highlights.
Sights in Vienna
Vienna is imperial, Vienna is modern! If you visit the city, you will discover culture in many facets: History lives here, and traditions are appreciated.
Prince Eugene
Discover the remarkable story of Prince Eugene, a military general who transformed Vienna's cultural landscape and left a legacy that continues to inspire today.
UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Austria
Austria has 12 UNESCO World Heritage Sites in four different categories. Learn more about them here.
Accessible Travel and Cultural Inclusion in Austria
Accessible hotels and restaurants, inclusive museums, and carefree excursions in Austria’s most beautiful regions - comfortable holidays for everyone.
Museums and Galleries
Museums and galleries in Austria are tranquil oases where paintings, sculptures, and modern works inspire and uplift the soul.