Baroque architecture meets art history: The Belvedere palaces and museums in Vienna captivate enthusiasts of architecture, history, and art alike.

The Belvedere is far more than just a "palace" – it is an ensemble of two architectural masterpieces: the Lower Belvedere, once the legendary Prince Eugene’s summer retreat, and the Upper Belvedere, renowned for its glittering balls and receptions held beyond the city walls of the time.

Austrian military commander Prince Eugene of Savoy commissioned architect Johann Lukas von Hildebrandt to create his summer residence. Completed in 1723, it reflected the prince's political and military power. Over the years, the complex served not only as a summer retreat but also as a venue for lavish official receptions, balls, and gatherings, as well as housing Prince Eugene’s extensive art collection.

After Prince Eugene’s death, Empress Maria Theresa acquired the complex and transformed the Upper Belvedere into a cultural site for the imperial collections – making it one of the world’s first public museums.

Between Art and Architecture

Today, the Belvedere is one of Vienna’s most iconic landmarks, seamlessly blending history with contemporary art. The Upper Belvedere stands proudly at the centre of the garden, offering spectacular views of its façade from both directions.

In addition to the exhibitions hosted by the Belvedere Museums, visitors can marvel at the architectural highlights of the era, including the Sala Terrena, the grand staircase, and the Carlone Hall. Meanwhile, the Lower Belvedere – once Prince Eugene’s residence – and the Orangery now house exhibitions and treasures such as the Gold Cabinet, the two-storey Marble Hall, and the State Hall.

Lush Gardens and Unparalleled Views

The French-style gardens, with their symmetrical pathways and ornate sculptures, invite visitors to take a leisurely stroll. Along the way, walkers will encounter contemporary art pieces that add a surprising and modern touch to the historical setting.