Belvedere Palace in Vienna
More than just a grand building

Baroque architecture meets art history: The Belvedere palaces and museums in Vienna captivate enthusiasts of architecture, history, and art alike.

The Belvedere is far more than just a "palace" – it is an ensemble of two architectural masterpieces: the Lower Belvedere, once the legendary Prince Eugene’s summer retreat, and the Upper Belvedere, renowned for its glittering balls and receptions held beyond the city walls of the time.

Austrian military commander Prince Eugene of Savoy commissioned architect Johann Lukas von Hildebrandt to create his summer residence. Completed in 1723, it reflected the prince's political and military power. Over the years, the complex served not only as a summer retreat but also as a venue for lavish official receptions, balls, and gatherings, as well as housing Prince Eugene’s extensive art collection.

After Prince Eugene’s death, Empress Maria Theresa acquired the complex and transformed the Upper Belvedere into a cultural site for the imperial collections – making it one of the world’s first public museums.

Between Art and Architecture

Today, the Belvedere is one of Vienna’s most iconic landmarks, seamlessly blending history with contemporary art. The Upper Belvedere stands proudly at the centre of the garden, offering spectacular views of its façade from both directions.

In addition to the exhibitions hosted by the Belvedere Museums, visitors can marvel at the architectural highlights of the era, including the Sala Terrena, the grand staircase, and the Carlone Hall. Meanwhile, the Lower Belvedere – once Prince Eugene’s residence – and the Orangery now house exhibitions and treasures such as the Gold Cabinet, the two-storey Marble Hall, and the State Hall.

Lush Gardens and Unparalleled Views

The French-style gardens, with their symmetrical pathways and ornate sculptures, invite visitors to take a leisurely stroll. Along the way, walkers will encounter contemporary art pieces that add a surprising and modern touch to the historical setting.

Facts about the Belvedere
location:Vienna's 3rd district
building style:Baroque
commissioned by:Prince Eugene of Savoy
architect:Johann Lucas von Hildebrandt
construction period Lower Belvedere:1712 – 1716
construction period Upper Belvedere:1717 – 1723
exhibited art:works from the Middle Ages to the present
official name of the museums:Österreichische Galerie Belvedere
From the Upper Belvedere, enjoy the panoramic view, known as the Canaletto View, over Vienna's historic city centre, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Belvedere Palace from every angle

Belvedere: the museums

The Belvedere has been a hub of art from the very beginning. Initially home to Prince Eugene’s collections, it later housed significant portions of the imperial collection. The opening of the Modern Gallery in the Lower Belvedere in 1903 paved the way for today’s collection, which currently includes 18,600 works spanning 900 years of art history.

Highlights include masterpieces from the Middle Ages, Austrian Baroque, and Viennese Biedermeier, alongside works from Vienna’s turn-of-the-century period. The collection is further enriched by pieces from Claude Monet and Vincent van Gogh, focusing on the 20th and 21st centuries. The Upper Belvedere hosts the most extensive collection of works by Austrian artist Gustav Klimt, with iconic paintings such as The Kiss and Judith attracting visitors from around the world. Meanwhile, the Lower Belvedere focuses on rotating exhibitions.

Belvedere 21, located just across the street, is a modern extension inaugurated in its current form in 2011. Designed by architect Karl Schwanzer, this contemporary pavilion showcases modern art and serves as a venue for Austrian and international exhibitions, film screenings, and musical performances.

Prince Eugene's legacy: The Belvedere through the ages

The Fantastic Palastics

The augmented reality game invites you to explore the Baroque palace gardens. Search for the animals that once lived here and help prepare them for the future!

History meets technology

The gardens of the Belvedere

Palace Gardens

Inspired by French design, the palace garden stretches symmetrically between the two palaces: enjoy a leisurely stroll and take in the famous Canaletto View over Vienna.

Palace Gardens

The Privy Garden

The former private garden of Prince Eugene, located beside the Orangery, features meticulously designed green spaces, offering a tranquil and intimate atmosphere.

Privy Garden

The Alpine Garden

Visitors can stroll through a historic collection of blooming Alpine plants here. Established in 1803, it is the oldest Alpine garden in Europe.

Alpine Garden

Botanical Garden

A hidden gem: The Botanical Garden is both a sanctuary of nature conservation and a touch of wilderness – one of Vienna's largest inner-city green spaces.

Botanical Garden

Sculpture Garden at the Belvedere 21

Free art experiences at Belvedere 21: International works and sculptures blend seamlessly with the architecture – a stage for contemporary creativity.

Sculpture Garden

Restaurants, rooftop bars and hotels close to the Belvedere

Restaurant Stöckl im Park

Enjoy traditional Austrian dishes alongside innovative beers from the in-house brewery, all under the shade of centuries-old trees, right next to the Belvedere.

Stöckl im Park

Brewery, distillery & restaurant Salm Bräu

In this 450-year-old former monastery, you can enjoy house-brewed beer specialties made from traditional recipes and authentic Viennese cuisine in the rustic beer hall.

Salm Bräu

Aurora Rooftop Bar

High above Vienna, on the 16th floor: The Aurora Rooftop Bar at the Belvedere entices with a Nordic atmosphere, cocktails, and a breathtaking view over the city.

Aurora Rooftop Bar

Hotel Andaz Vienna am Belvedere

The lifestyle hotel is inspired by the architecture of the Belvedere, the exhibitions, and the life of Prince Eugene. The rooms offer a direct view of the palace.

Hotel Andaz

Hotel Daniel and Daniel Bakery

Stylish rooms, creative cuisine, and honey from its own bees: Hotel Daniel combines trendy design with sustainable delights.

Hotel Daniel

Magical Advent romance: Craftsmanship, food, and punch in front of the Baroque palace.

Christmas Village at Belvedere Palace

FAQs

The Upper Belvedere was built from 1717 to 1723, and the Lower Belvedere from 1712 to 1716, based on the designs of architect Johann Lucas von Hildebrandt.

Over the course of three centuries, it served as a residence for both Prince Eugene of Savoy and the heir to the throne, Franz Ferdinand. It was the site of splendid events before becoming one of the first public museums in the world.

The famous painting "The Kiss" by Gustav Klimt is housed in the Belvedere Museum, in the Upper Belvedere.

The Canaletto View of Vienna offers a panoramic look at the Inner City, seen from the terrace of the Upper Belvedere. The view is named after the Italian painter Bernardo Bellotto, who painted several depictions of Vienna from this vantage point in the 18th century. The original painting features the Karlskirche, St. Stephen's Cathedral, and the Salesianerinnenkirche.

Sustainability info

Social and ecological sustainability

Heritage preservation aims to permanently maintain and utilise historic buildings. By conserving and restoring structures such as castles, palaces, and monuments, resources like building materials are saved, and land sealing caused by new construction is avoided.

This preservation of valuable historic buildings contributes to climate protection, while also safeguarding traditional craftsmanship. Ancient materials and building techniques require ancient knowledge and expertise.

Through accessibility and inclusion in art and cultural experiences, social sustainability is strengthened, fostering respectful coexistence.

Accessible TravelSustainable Travel

