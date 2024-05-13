Kahlenberg
Sweeping views over Vienna
At 484 metres, Kahlenberg towers over Vienna, offering a unique blend of nature, history, and culture. Its famous panoramic view, stretching as far as Schneeberg, has long inspired artists, hikers, and pleasure seekers alike. Steeped in Vienna's history, Kahlenberg holds deep symbolic significance. As the site of the Second Ottoman Siege in 1683, it was here that Jan III Sobieski orchestrated the decisive blow to save the city. Today, it stands as a place where the past comes to life, seamlessly blending with the city’s modern vibrancy – a true embodiment of Viennese charm and inspiration.
The baroque St. Joseph’s Church serves as a reminder of this historic era, attracting pilgrims, while the Stefaniewarte observation tower offers a fresh perspective with its breathtaking views. Accessible via the scenic and winding Höhenstraße or numerous city hiking trails, Kahlenberg is Vienna’s beloved “local mountain.”
But Kahlenberg is much more than just a viewpoint – it’s a destination for explorers. Its hiking paths connect unspoiled nature with Vienna’s urban energy, while charming taverns and traditional wine taverns (Heurige) invite visitors to savour the relaxed atmosphere.
Here, history meets modernity, city meets nature, and indulgence meets adventure – a place for those who value new experiences and cherish authenticity.
Meet the Kahlenberg
On Vienna's local mountain
Stefaniewarte
125 steps lead up to one of the most beautiful views of Vienna. The observation tower was named after Stefanie, the wife of the unfortunate Crown Prince Rudolf. Only open in the afternoons on weekends and public holidays.
Sisi Chapel
This snow-white chapel in neo-Gothic style was built in 1854 to mark the wedding of the imperial couple Elisabeth and Franz Joseph. The interior was redesigned to create a space for experiencing the connection between nature and culture.
St. Joseph's Church
Built after the Turkish siege in 1683, the baroque St. Joseph's Church became a place of pilgrimage. A memorial plaque on the west façade of the small church is dedicated to the Polish king Jan Sobieski, who played a key role in the liberation of Vienna.
Am Himmel (In the Sky)
A quiet place to relax, very close to the sky. A circle of trees of life symbolises the course of an entire year. Each date of birth is assigned its own tree. Not far away: A children's playground and the chilled-out Oktagon café-restaurant.
Aiming high
Sometimes, necessity creates an icon: During the economic crisis of the 1930s, the Höhenstraße was built as a job creation project – and it evolved into a unique combination of nature, history, and urban romance.
Stretching over 15 kilometres, the road winds through the beech forest, connecting Neustift am Walde with Kahlenberg, Leopoldsberg, and Klosterneuburg in the Danube Valley. The route is characterised by historic cobblestones and numerous curves. Its breathtaking views of Vienna and the surrounding hills attract day-trippers, classic car enthusiasts, and motorcyclists alike.
Much of the road is now a listed monument. For many Viennese, a weekend drive along the Höhenstraße is a cherished tradition. It's the perfect opportunity for a stroll in the Vienna Woods or a visit to the Häuserl am Stoan, a charming inn that blends tradition with cosy hospitality.
Active on the Kahlenberg
Elisabeth meadow
The largest play and sunbathing area on the Kahlenberg connects seven hiking trails. Here or in the Josefinenhütte, you can relax and enjoy nature.
3D archery sports park
In the footsteps of Robin Hood: On marked paths in the forest, the aim is to shoot at 3D obstacles in the form of replicas of wild animals with a bow.
Hiking the city hiking trail 1a
Skyline Lounge Restaurant Kahlenberg
The restaurant not only offers Viennese cuisine but also an impressive view of the city. The sky brunch and romantic dinner are particularly popular.
Leopoldsberg
At 425 metres above sea level, enjoy a stunning view of the Danube river and the city of Vienna. The mountain and its church are named after Vienna’s patron saint, Leopold, making this consecrated ground.
Kahlenberg village
Kahlenbergerdorf, at the foot of Leopoldsberg, has preserved its centuries-old charm and is always worth a stop. Once reliant on silver mining, it now thrives on wine production.
Danube beach promenade
The first few kilometres from Nussdorf follow the Danube. Some watch the passing ships, others cool their feet in the water. But the climb to Kahlenberg is still ahead – and well worth it.
Enjoy a glass of wine while taking in the stunning views over Vienna.
Wieninger am Nussberg enjoys cult status for its idyllic vineyard setting, where breathtaking views meet exquisite biodynamic white wines.
At Buschenschank Mayer am Nussberg, relax in a deckchair among the vines and savour award-winning wines with delicious cheese and cold cuts.
High up on the Nussberg, Buschenschank Weingut Wailand, offers romantic views paired with Grüner Veltliner, Riesling, or the typically Viennese Gemischter Satz.
On the upper Reisenberg, Buschenschank Uhler blends winemaker Peter Uhler’s love of music with biodynamic viticulture.
For an authentic experience, Heuriger Kierlinger in Nussdorf offers a cosy garden and the sociable spirit of Vienna’s Heurige. Family-run since 1787, it’s a place of true Viennese hospitality.
Buschenschank Windischbauer am Nussberg combines fabulous views with an unusual take on Heurigen fare, serving arancini, Tuscan farmer’s soup, and almond-cinnamon Buchteln.
At Weingut Cobenzl, one of Vienna’s top wineries, guests can enjoy tastings in an elegant setting and join guided tours of the cellar, press house, and vineyard.
FAQs
UNESCO Biosphere Reserve
Kahlenberg is part of the Vienna Woods, designated a UNESCO Biosphere Park in 2005. This protected area balances unique flora and fauna with sustainable use, serving as an important recreational space for Vienna. Kahlenberg is a prime example of how conservation and leisure can coexist. Numerous hiking trails allow visitors to explore the diverse landscape without harming it, while the biosphere park raises awareness of responsible interaction with nature – a key contribution to the region’s sustainable future.
