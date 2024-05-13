Wine taverns in Vienna

The "wine city" of Vienna has developed a strong wine tavern culture. It showcases the wine varieties that grow so well on the green outskirts of the city.

There are more than 100 wine taverns in Vienna - from typical ones with a buffet and warm dishes to hidden treasures in the vineyards. In these cosy spots, the vintners serve their easy-to-drink young wines from the latest harvest.

This tradition dates back to 1784, when Emperor Joseph II issued the decree granting the right to open Buschenschanken. The bunch of pine branches at the entrance, along with the “Ausg’steckt” sign (we’re open!), remains a symbol of these wine taverns where Vienna’s spirit comes alive. It’s no wonder that Viennese Heurigen culture has been recognised as an intangible UNESCO heritage since 2019.

A love story

Vienna and wine

Vienna is the only major city in Europe with serious wine production. The first vineyards were planted as early as the 12th century. The "WienWein" winegrowers' group, an association of six wineries, was formed to showcase the potential of Viennese wine.

The Viennese like to drink a "Spritz" at the Heurigen: This is a dry wine mixed with soda or mineral water - perfectly light and refreshing. Cheers!

ViennaWine
One city, 12 wine-growing regions, 40 varieties

Viticulture in Vienna

The green outskirts of Vienna are home to the city’s vineyards: Twelve wine-growing areas span around 600 hectares in a semicircle from south to north along the foothills of the Vienna Woods. Approximately 80 percent of the varieties grown are white wines, such as Grüner Veltliner, Weißburgunder, and Chardonnay.

The "Wiener Gemischter Satz" is unique - and the city's most traditional white wine. Since 2013, this varietal mix holds DAC status, officially recognised as a regional quality wine. It’s a true taste of terroir!

Vienna's wine-growing regions

"Ausg'steckt is" (It's open!)

The white wines thrive in the climate and limestone-rich soils north of the Danube, in areas like Bisamberg, Nussdorf, and Grinzing. The remaining vines produce red varieties, such as Zweigelt and Pinot Noir, primarily grown in the south in Rodaun, Mauer, and Oberlaa.

Wieninger wine tavern

The biodynamic wines range from uncomplicated to complex, the delicacies are made from the best products, and the view is an experience in itself.

Wieninger am Nussberg

Mayer winery and wine tavern on Pfarrplatz

Wines from top vineyards and homemade, even vegan dishes: The baroque suburban house where Beethoven once lived is considered the epitome of Viennese wine tavern culture.

Mayer on Pfarrplatz

Sirbu wine tavern

With a view of the Kahlenberg, Leopoldsberg and over the city, you can relax on the terrace or in the conservatory - with exquisite wines and a classic buffet.

Sirbu wine tavern

Wailand winery and wine tavern

The ambience and view are among the most beautiful, the upscale wine tavern cuisine also offers vegan options and the wines are first-class.

Wailand Winery

Heuriger Schübel-Auer

A cosy place: The house and courtyard are charming, the cuisine is sophisticated, the Krautfleckerl are legendary, and the wines are sparkling and refreshing.

Heuriger Schübel-Auer

Buschenschank Fuhrgassl-Huber

A rustic wine tavern located between vineyards, offering a buffet and fine wines as well as specialties such as goose, herring feast and vegetarian and vegan dishes.

Buschenschank Fuhrgassl-Huber

Hans & Fritz wine tavern

Beef tartare, ceviche and a view of Vienna: Run by Michelin-starred chef Juan Amador and winemaker Fritz Wieninger, this restaurant offers modern Heurigen snacks, vegan options and natural wines.

Buschenschank Hans & Fritz

Organic winegrowing and Buschenschank Obermann

Organic Veltliner and rosé by the glass, a wine tavern snack on a plate and grilled poultry are available at Obermann in the cosy courtyard. Picnics in the vineyard, too!

Organic winegrowing Obermann

Organic winery and Heuriger Zahel

Old meets new: Organic Gemischter Satz, home-made Heuriger classics with organic sourdough bread and newly interpreted Buchteln in a historical setting.

Zahel wine tavern

What is the difference?

Heurige and Buschenschänken

These are quintessentially Austrian social spots, where regional wines are served in a relaxed atmosphere alongside small or hearty delicacies.

A "Buschenschank" exclusively serves its own wines and cold dishes and drinks made from its own produce.

A "Heuriger", on the other hand, is a wine bar that is open all year round and may also serve hot dishes and drinks. The ingredients do not necessarily have to come from the restaurant's own gardens. Only the current "heuriger" young wine must be on the menu.

