The "wine city" of Vienna has developed a strong wine tavern culture. It showcases the wine varieties that grow so well on the green outskirts of the city.

There are more than 100 wine taverns in Vienna - from typical ones with a buffet and warm dishes to hidden treasures in the vineyards. In these cosy spots, the vintners serve their easy-to-drink young wines from the latest harvest.

This tradition dates back to 1784, when Emperor Joseph II issued the decree granting the right to open Buschenschanken. The bunch of pine branches at the entrance, along with the “Ausg’steckt” sign (we’re open!), remains a symbol of these wine taverns where Vienna’s spirit comes alive. It’s no wonder that Viennese Heurigen culture has been recognised as an intangible UNESCO heritage since 2019.