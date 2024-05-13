Routes through the small historic towns in Austria
If you're in the mood for a slower pace, go in search of Austria's Small Historic Towns. They are scattered throughout the country like precious gems. Towns such as Bludenz in Vorarlberg, Bad Ischl in Upper Austria and Hallein in SalzburgerLand allow visitors to share in their history, hospitality and romantic flair.
Secret paths in the small historic towns
A total of five selected routes lead along the 16 Small Historic Towns through Austria: either to the cozy alleyways of the town of Schärding or to the over thousand-year-old town of Steyr in Upper Austria - where the historic appearance of the town square is one of the best-preserved urban locations in the German-speaking world. Or the spa town of Baden, which is famous for its 19th century Biedermeier buildings.
The small historic towns combine romantic flair with a lively and diverse cultural scene. From traditional festivals to modern art projects, the past is linked with the present here. These charming places invite you to pause, admire the details and enjoy the uniqueness of every moment - everything you can do, nothing you have to.
The small historic towns from all perspectives
5 itineraries along the Small Historic Towns
Bludenz - Radstadt - Wolfsberg
This route is perfect for city tourists who like to travel in the mountains. Hikes can be perfectly combined with city experiences here.
Braunau - Steyr - Gmunden - Bad Ischl
The journey begins in Braunau am Inn, continues to Gmunden am Traunsee, via the 1,000-year-old town of Steyr and ends in the imperial town of Bad Ischl.
Baden - Freistadt - Schärding - Hallein
Wine, beer, dumplings, salt - these four towns are known for their excellent cuisine, but also for their impressive gardens and parks.
Judenburg - Bruck an der Mur - Fürstenfeld
In the three medieval trading towns, you can still sense the hustle and bustle and noisy trading on the market squares.
16 Small historic old towns in Austria
Bad Ischl
Imperial summer retreats, coffee house culture and the Lehár Festival: a place where history and culture merge in style.
Bad Radkersburg
Renaissance town near the Slovenian border: famous for its thermal springs and impressively preserved town fortifications.
Baden near Vienna
Thermal springs, spa gardens and imperial flair meet modern culture - a place to feel good and discover.
Bludenz
Medieval alleyways, Alpine flair and the gateway to Brandnertal and Montafon - the Alpine town invites you to explore.
Braunau on the Inn
Gothic architecture and musical heritage: the border town to Bavaria, home to Franz Xaver Gruber, combines history with culture.
Bruck an der Mur
The Middle Ages meet industry: home of the corn knife tower and heart of the Iron Road - a town that combines history and craftsmanship.
Freistadt
A medieval town with intact town fortifications and the traditional brewing commune - a place full of history and enjoyment.
Gmunden
On Lake Traunsee: A picturesque town with a rich ceramic tradition and the impressive Ort Castle - a place full of charm and history.
Hallein
Salt town with history: Celtic museum and salt worlds on the Dürrnberg near Salzburg - a place that combines past and experience.
Hartberg
Medieval flair in Eastern Styria: the ring wall and town tower tell the story of a charming, historic town.
Radstadt
Pongau's medieval charm: the perfect starting point for hikes and ski tours in the impressive Radstädter Tauern.
Schärding
Baroque jewel on the Inn: pastel-colored houses and the Silberzeile town square make this town a special architectural experience.
Steyr
Medieval town on the Iron Road: historical flair and living Christmas tradition come together here.
Small towns, big experiences
Events
A variety of events in the Small Historic Towns: From the Imperial Days in Bad Ischl to the Street Food Festival in Bludenz - experience culture, enjoyment and tradition.
Cycle tours
Explore Austria's Small Historic Towns by bike: picturesque landscapes, cultural highlights and historic towns such as Steyr and Schärding await you.
FAQs
Climate protection tips
Monument protection - i.e. the long-term preservation and use of historic buildings - conserves resources and contributes to climate protection: By maintaining them, building materials are saved and soil sealing due to new buildings is avoided. In this way, the Small Historic Towns also make a valuable contribution to climate protection by paying particular attention to the maintenance of historic buildings and monuments.
In addition, the preservation of historic buildings contributes to the preservation of traditional craftsmanship.
Social sustainability, on the other hand, focuses on considerate coexistence - as well as accessibility. The inclusive museum guide provides a good overview of Austria's museums with offers on the topic of Inclusion.
