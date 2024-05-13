Routes through the small historic towns in Austria

There are many towns in Austria, but the small towns are something special. No wonder, after all, these centuries-old towns are carefully maintained.

If you're in the mood for a slower pace, go in search of Austria's Small Historic Towns. They are scattered throughout the country like precious gems. Towns such as Bludenz in Vorarlberg, Bad Ischl in Upper Austria and Hallein in SalzburgerLand allow visitors to share in their history, hospitality and romantic flair.

Secret paths in the small historic towns

A total of five selected routes lead along the 16 Small Historic Towns through Austria: either to the cozy alleyways of the town of Schärding or to the over thousand-year-old town of Steyr in Upper Austria - where the historic appearance of the town square is one of the best-preserved urban locations in the German-speaking world. Or the spa town of Baden, which is famous for its 19th century Biedermeier buildings.

The small historic towns combine romantic flair with a lively and diverse cultural scene. From traditional festivals to modern art projects, the past is linked with the present here. These charming places invite you to pause, admire the details and enjoy the uniqueness of every moment - everything you can do, nothing you have to.

Quick Info Small Historic Towns
Number of cities:16
Federal states:6
Routes:5
Criteria:Listed buildings, town charter and max. 45,000 inhabitants
최적의 여행 시기
Spring, Summer 과 Autumn
추천 대상
Solo Traveler、Couples 과 Friends

The small historic towns from all perspectives

5 itineraries along the Small Historic Towns

Bludenz - Radstadt - Wolfsberg

This route is perfect for city tourists who like to travel in the mountains. Hikes can be perfectly combined with city experiences here.

Itinerary no. 1

Braunau - Steyr - Gmunden - Bad Ischl

The journey begins in Braunau am Inn, continues to Gmunden am Traunsee, via the 1,000-year-old town of Steyr and ends in the imperial town of Bad Ischl.

Itinerary no. 2

Baden - Freistadt - Schärding - Hallein

Wine, beer, dumplings, salt - these four towns are known for their excellent cuisine, but also for their impressive gardens and parks.

Itinerary no. 3

Judenburg - Bruck an der Mur - Fürstenfeld

In the three medieval trading towns, you can still sense the hustle and bustle and noisy trading on the market squares.

Itinerary no. 4

Bad Radkersburg - Hartberg - Baden

Thermal springs, magnificent gardens and architectural art treasures are on offer on this route in hilly Eastern Styria and Lower Austria.

Itinerary no. 5

16 Small historic old towns in Austria

Bad Ischl

Imperial summer retreats, coffee house culture and the Lehár Festival: a place where history and culture merge in style.

Bad Ischl

Bad Radkersburg

Renaissance town near the Slovenian border: famous for its thermal springs and impressively preserved town fortifications.

Bad Radkersburg

Baden near Vienna

Thermal springs, spa gardens and imperial flair meet modern culture - a place to feel good and discover.

Baden near Vienna

Bludenz

Medieval alleyways, Alpine flair and the gateway to Brandnertal and Montafon - the Alpine town invites you to explore.

Bludenz

Braunau on the Inn

Gothic architecture and musical heritage: the border town to Bavaria, home to Franz Xaver Gruber, combines history with culture.

Braunau on the Inn

Bruck an der Mur

The Middle Ages meet industry: home of the corn knife tower and heart of the Iron Road - a town that combines history and craftsmanship.

Bruck an der Mur

Freistadt

A medieval town with intact town fortifications and the traditional brewing commune - a place full of history and enjoyment.

Freistadt

Fürstenfeld

Thermal region, wine and pumpkin: the town in Eastern Styria combines relaxation with enjoyable festivals and regional cuisine.

Fürstenfeld

Gmunden

On Lake Traunsee: A picturesque town with a rich ceramic tradition and the impressive Ort Castle - a place full of charm and history.

Gmunden

Hallein

Salt town with history: Celtic museum and salt worlds on the Dürrnberg near Salzburg - a place that combines past and experience.

Hallein

Hartberg

Medieval flair in Eastern Styria: the ring wall and town tower tell the story of a charming, historic town.

Hartberg

Judenburg

Historic town tower meets high-tech - one of the most modern planetariums in Europe.

Judenburg

Radstadt

Pongau's medieval charm: the perfect starting point for hikes and ski tours in the impressive Radstädter Tauern.

Radstadt

Schärding

Baroque jewel on the Inn: pastel-colored houses and the Silberzeile town square make this town a special architectural experience.

Schärding

Steyr

Medieval town on the Iron Road: historical flair and living Christmas tradition come together here.

Steyr

Wolfsberg

Wolfsberg in Lavanttal: romantic castles and lively town festivals make this district capital a special experience.

Wolfsberg
16 small historic towns at a glance

Small towns, big experiences

Events

A variety of events in the Small Historic Towns: From the Imperial Days in Bad Ischl to the Street Food Festival in Bludenz - experience culture, enjoyment and tradition.

Events

Cycle tours

Explore Austria's Small Historic Towns by bike: picturesque landscapes, cultural highlights and historic towns such as Steyr and Schärding await you.

Bike tours

Motorcycle tours

15 motorcycle routes through Austria's historic towns: picturesque landscapes, culture and special motorcycle hotels make every tour a highlight.

Austria Classic Tour

FAQs

Only towns in Austria with listed and historic buildings or districts, a town charter and up to 45,000 inhabitants may become members of the "Small Historic Towns". The aim of the association of towns is to increase their popularity with tourists.

There are a total of 16 old towns in Austria with the "Small Historic Town" designation. They are spread across six federal states:

Carinthia

  • Wolfsberg

Lower Austria

  • Baden

Upper Austria

  • Bad Ischl

  • Braunau

  • Freistadt

  • Gmunden

  • Schärding

  • Steyr

SalzburgerLand

  • Hallein

  • Radstadt

Styria

  • Bruck an der Mur

  • Bad Radkersburg

  • Fürstenfeld

  • Hartberg

  • Judenburg

Vorarlberg

  • Bludenz

Gmunden is located on Lake Traunsee.
These 15 towns are located on rivers:

Carinthia

  • Wolfsberg (Lavant)

Lower Austria

  • Baden (Schwechat)

Upper Austria

  • Bad Ischl (Traun)

  • Braunau (Inn)

  • Freistadt (Feldaist, Jaunitz)

  • Schärding (Inn)

  • Steyr (Enns and Steyr)

SalzburgerLand

  • Hallein (Salzach)

  • Radstadt (Enns)

Styria

  • Bruck an der Mur (Mur)

  • Bad Radkersburg (Mur)

  • Fürstenfeld (Feistritz)

  • Hartberg (Hartberger Safen)

  • Judenburg (Mur)

Vorarlberg

  • Bludenz (Ill, Alfenz, Alvierbach and Schesa)

Climate protection tips

Sustainability in the city

Monument protection - i.e. the long-term preservation and use of historic buildings - conserves resources and contributes to climate protection: By maintaining them, building materials are saved and soil sealing due to new buildings is avoided. In this way, the Small Historic Towns also make a valuable contribution to climate protection by paying particular attention to the maintenance of historic buildings and monuments.

In addition, the preservation of historic buildings contributes to the preservation of traditional craftsmanship.

Social sustainability, on the other hand, focuses on considerate coexistence - as well as accessibility. The inclusive museum guide provides a good overview of Austria's museums with offers on the topic of Inclusion.

관련 기사

UNESCO Weltkulturerbe in Österreich

In Österreich gibt es 12 von der UNESCO ausgezeichnete Welterbestätten in vier unterschiedlichen Kategorien, die wir hier vorstellen.

UNESCO Weltkulturerbe in Österreich

Österreich Städte

Sehenswürdigkeiten, Kultur und Architektur sowie Restaurants, magische Plätze und die Menschen machen jede einzelne unter Österreichs Städten zur Besonderheit.

Städte in Österreich

Barrierefreiheit und Inklusion

Barrierefreie Hotels und Restaurants, inklusive Museen und unbeschwerte Ausflugstouren in den schönsten Regionen: Komfortabler Urlaub in Österreich für alle.

Barrierefreier Urlaub

Burgen und Schlösser in Österreich

Österreichs Burgen und Schlösser sind wie Zeitmaschinen: sie laden zum Eintauchen ein – von mittelalterlichem Flair bis hin zu Events in historischen Mauern.

Österreichs Burgen und Schlösser

Bundesländer- und Städte-Cards

Mit den Vorteilskarten der Bundesländer, Regionen und Städte gibt es Sehenswürdigkeiten, Veranstaltungen und öffentliche Verkehrsmittel gratis oder stark ermäßigt.

Bundesländer- und Städte-Cards