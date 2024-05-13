There are many towns in Austria, but the small towns are something special. No wonder, after all, these centuries-old towns are carefully maintained.

If you're in the mood for a slower pace, go in search of Austria's Small Historic Towns. They are scattered throughout the country like precious gems. Towns such as Bludenz in Vorarlberg, Bad Ischl in Upper Austria and Hallein in SalzburgerLand allow visitors to share in their history, hospitality and romantic flair.

Secret paths in the small historic towns

A total of five selected routes lead along the 16 Small Historic Towns through Austria: either to the cozy alleyways of the town of Schärding or to the over thousand-year-old town of Steyr in Upper Austria - where the historic appearance of the town square is one of the best-preserved urban locations in the German-speaking world. Or the spa town of Baden, which is famous for its 19th century Biedermeier buildings.

The small historic towns combine romantic flair with a lively and diverse cultural scene. From traditional festivals to modern art projects, the past is linked with the present here. These charming places invite you to pause, admire the details and enjoy the uniqueness of every moment - everything you can do, nothing you have to.