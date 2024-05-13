The charming "accidental" invention from Vienna

Erwin Perzy III takes pride in the fact that his family’s snow globes are now copied millions of times around the world. The very first snow globe was invented by his grandfather, which is why Perzy’s workshop has been called the "Original Wiener Schneekugelmanufaktur" since 1905.

At the time, Erwin Perzy I was actually working on a lamp for operating theatres, filling glass spheres with water and illuminating them with a light bulb. To increase light reflection, he first added glass shavings and then semolina. As it swirled through the water, it resembled drifting snow. The operating lamp never materialised, but instead, an ingenious business idea was born.