The Viennese Snow Globe
The world-renowned souvenir from the Original Viennese Snow Globe Manufactory.
Give it a shake and watch as magical snow gently drifts over the charming scenes inside. A delightful keepsake and world-famous memento, these classic snow globes are made of glass - not plastic! While many recognise them, few know their origins: These beloved souvenirs come from Austria, specifically Vienna, where the Perzy family has been handcrafting them at the Original Viennese Snow Globe Factory. Since each one is still made by hand, every snow globe is as unique as a snowflake.
The charming "accidental" invention from Vienna
Erwin Perzy III takes pride in the fact that his family’s snow globes are now copied millions of times around the world. The very first snow globe was invented by his grandfather, which is why Perzy’s workshop has been called the "Original Wiener Schneekugelmanufaktur" since 1905.
At the time, Erwin Perzy I was actually working on a lamp for operating theatres, filling glass spheres with water and illuminating them with a light bulb. To increase light reflection, he first added glass shavings and then semolina. As it swirled through the water, it resembled drifting snow. The operating lamp never materialised, but instead, an ingenious business idea was born.
Did you know that ..
... snow globes have been around for more than 120 years?
There's a great deal of enthusiasm, especially in Japan and the US - two markets that Erwin Perzy II entered in the years following WWII.
... the snow globe made it all the way to Hollywood?
In the 1940s, Orson Welles integrated the snow globe into the film "Citizen Kane".
... the manufactory museum showcases hundreds of motifs?
Buildings, food, animals, snowmen and, of course, angels, Santas and Christmas trees. Guided tours are also available.
... "snow" stands for purification, silence and peace?
Snow also evokes nostalgic childhood memories.
... the "snow" in the snow globe is a secret?
The snow flurry hasn't been made of semolina for years. Erwin Perzy III prefers to keep the current ingredients a secret - it's a trade secret!
... the snow globe contains Viennese spring water?
Viennese spring water comes from the mountains, and the figures are now created using 3D printers, with motifs updated for modern times.
The top 5 most popular Viennese snow globes
For everyone who loves snow, christmas and advent
Why are traditions and customs sustainable?
The cultivation of customs and traditions in Austria is closely linked to sustainability. Practices such as cattle drives, traditional festivals, and regional handicrafts reflect a deep respect for nature and resources. These practices encourage an appreciation and understanding of local flora and fauna, fostering environmental awareness.
Traditions also contribute to social sustainability: Events like the raising of the maypole, Easter celebrations, and Christmas customs strengthen community spirit and encourage a shared commitment to preserving the local area. Moreover, intangible cultural heritage honours traditional rituals, customs, and crafts passed down through generations. Guests who experience these traditions gain a genuine insight into Austrian culture, which, in turn, strengthens the local identity.