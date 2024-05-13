Action and Adventure Holidays in Austria
Where the wild ones get their energy boost
Introduction
Peace and quiet? Not here! This is where action and adventure take centre stage. Austria is a playground for anyone who thrives on a holiday packed with high-octane thrills: when the adrenaline kicks in, the downhill rush gets under your skin, and experiences are measured by how much courage they demand. It’s not about how wild you are – it’s about how alive you want to feel. Leaping into the depths, climbing dizzying heights, and facing the challenges of water – that’s what an action-packed adventure holiday in Austria is all about.
If conquering the skies is your thing, take off in a hot-air balloon, soar over gorges on a flying fox, or parachute into a stunning alpine panorama. Down below, rapids and (glacial) lakes await for rafting, canyoning, diving or wakeboarding. Bring your curiosity and your courage – and get ready for an outdoor adventure full of thrills!
Zip Lining and Flying Fox
Soaring over deep gorges, rivers or treetops – these high-speed zipline rides combine adrenaline-pumping thrills with breathtaking natural scenery. Perfect for adventure-seekers keen to experience Austria’s landscapes from a whole new perspective.
Climbing: Rock, focus, and freedom
Wakeboard and Waterski
Wakeboarding and waterskiing in Austria combine speed with spectacular nature. Glide across the water at dream locations, surrounded by mountains and the carefree feeling of summer.
Lower Austria
JETLAKE Water Sports Centre on the Danube
Upper Austria
WakeAndSki at Lake Traunsee
Tirol
Vorarlberg
Wake and Surf in Bregenz
Amid mountains, cliffs and lakes, Austria reveals its adventurous side – with powerful moments that both exhilarate and ground you.„AUT in the wild"
Water adventures: Raw, pure, and powerful
Wild water SUP on the river
White-water SUP combines the balance of stand-up paddling with the challenge of waves and rapids. A sporty experience far from calm lakes – perfect for those in search of something out of the ordinary.
Hot air ballooning: Adventures up in the air
Skydiving
Carinthia
Lower Austria
Upper Austria
SalzburgerLand
Styria
Tirol