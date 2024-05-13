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Action and Adventure Holidays in Austria
Where the wild ones get their energy boost

Austria is your adventure playground! No matter if you go zip-lining, canyoning or parachuting: Nature and the adrenaline rush will go right under your skin.

Peace and quiet? Not here! This is where action and adventure take centre stage. Austria is a playground for anyone who thrives on a holiday packed with high-octane thrills: when the adrenaline kicks in, the downhill rush gets under your skin, and experiences are measured by how much courage they demand. It’s not about how wild you are – it’s about how alive you want to feel. Leaping into the depths, climbing dizzying heights, and facing the challenges of water – that’s what an action-packed adventure holiday in Austria is all about.

If conquering the skies is your thing, take off in a hot-air balloon, soar over gorges on a flying fox, or parachute into a stunning alpine panorama. Down below, rapids and (glacial) lakes await for rafting, canyoning, diving or wakeboarding. Bring your curiosity and your courage – and get ready for an outdoor adventure full of thrills!

AUT in the wild

Zip Lining and Flying Fox

Soaring over deep gorges, rivers or treetops these high-speed zipline rides combine adrenaline-pumping thrills with breathtaking natural scenery. Perfect for adventure-seekers keen to experience Austria’s landscapes from a whole new perspective.

Climbing: Rock, focus, and freedom

Water, wind, and wow-moments

Wakeboard and Waterski

Wakeboarding and waterskiing in Austria combine speed with spectacular nature. Glide across the water at dream locations, surrounded by mountains and the carefree feeling of summer.

Amid mountains, cliffs and lakes, Austria reveals its adventurous side – with powerful moments that both exhilarate and ground you.

„AUT in the wild"

Water adventures: Raw, pure, and powerful

Full speed ahead!

Wild water SUP on the river

White-water SUP combines the balance of stand-up paddling with the challenge of waves and rapids. A sporty experience far from calm lakes – perfect for those in search of something out of the ordinary.

Hot air ballooning: Adventures up in the air

St. Johann: High-altitude thrill above the Kitzbüheler Alps

Steyr: Austria's oldest town from a birds-eye-view

Tannheimer valley: Across the Alps in summer and winter

Apfelwirt in Stubenberg: The only balloon hotel in Austria

Thermenland in Styria: Balloon ride and wellness

Filzmoos: Special hot air balloon tour at dawn

Between heaven and heartbeat

Skydiving

Mountain- and Gravel biking

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