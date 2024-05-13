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Close-up of black goat with horns and leash on green alpine meadow, mountain in the background.

Experiences with Animals
Hikes, safaris and observations

Walk side by side with an alpaca, observe rare birds, and spend the day with a marmot. Animal activities promise extraordinary experiences.

At dawn, on an Alpine meadow in Austria, the air is crisp, and suddenly, you see them: A wolf family gliding silently through the mist. These are the special moments in the mountains that take our breath away. The Austrian Alps are full of such surprises – here, you might encounter marmots basking in the morning sun, their distinctive whistles breaking the stillness. Or perhaps you’ll find yourself trekking through the mountains alongside fluffy alpacas, discovering their gentle nature and experiencing how calming a shared walk with these creatures can be. The Austrian mountains are places of wonder where families come together to experience the small and grand marvels of nature.

Wildlife watching

Extraordinary animal experiences

Llama and alpaca hikes

Goat hikes

Exceptional zoos, animal parks and sanctuaries

Animal themed walks

Ant trails: The big crawl

Bee trails: Lots of buzzing

FAQs

Usually from the age of six, but this varies depending on the provider. It is important that the children can follow the instructions.

From May to September. The animals are particularly active in the morning and late afternoon.

It is advisable to book or reserve activities such as alpaca hikes or wildlife watching with rangers in advance.

It is advisable to wear sturdy shoes and weatherproof clothing, bring provisions, binoculars and possibly hiking poles.

Yes, for example ibex and chamois. Marmots hibernate, so they can only be seen in the warm season.

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