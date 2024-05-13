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Kayaker on a mountain lake at sunset with mountain panorama and village in background, paddle in foreground.

Canoeing and Kayaking
Paddling experiences in Austria

Experience Austria's nature on a kayak or canoe tour between flowering meadows and majestic mountains.

On hot summer days, a canoe tour on Austria's serene rivers is a special experience. Morning mist rises from the floodplains, dragonflies hover above the water, and the riverside trees provide cool, pleasant shade.

Winter offers a different yet equally captivating adventure: fresh air brushes your face and the paddle slices through icy water as frost decorates the branches along the banks.

Whether navigating gentle river bends, exploring hidden waterways, or paddling along calm Alpine lakes, canoeing and kayaking provide a perfect blend of adventure and tranquility, bringing you closer to Austria's natural beauty and offering a refreshing escape from daily life.

Top canoeing and kayaking regions

Glide through Austria's pristine waters, past steep banks, through idyllic meadows, or along crystal-clear Alpine lakes.

Austria's most unusual canoe and kayak tours

Austria offers more than "just" idyllic river landscapes and glistening lakes. These are our favourite unusual paddling adventures.

My favourite part is the silence in the middle of the lake. It feels as if it's just you, nature, and the elements.

Corinna Kuhnletwo-time canoe slalom world champion
Glossary

Canoes and kayaks

While (Canadian) canoes are open-top boats typically paddled with a single-bladed paddle, kayaks are at least partially enclosed, designed for streamlined movement, and are paddled with a double-bladed paddle while seated lower to the water.

The term "kayak" derives from the Greenlandic "qajaq", a paddle boat originating in the Arctic. Among the Inuit, kayaks were originally covered with sealskins and the frames were made of whalebone. The small, lightweight boats were ideal for hunting. In contrast, the larger umiaks were used to transport goods and could even serve as tents when turned upside down.

Kayaking and canoeing in winter

Paddling in winter? Don't mind if we do! Enjoy the crisp fresh air, serene snowy landscapes, and quiet winter charm.

6 tips for your winter tour

1. Dress appropriately

Make sure to be dressed appropriately for cold temperatures and wear a well-fitting hat.

2. Wear waterproof gloves

It's best to choose waterproof gloves made of nylon or neoprene. If you tend to get cold quickly, go for a fleece-lined model.

3. Choose the right footwear

At best, the wrong shoes are impractical, at worst, they can cause frostbite. Make sure to wear neoprene or water shoes.

4. Get your layers right

Austrians call dressing in layers the "onion principle". For the layer closest to the body, choose a light, breathable material, followed by a warming layer such as thermal underwear or a fleece. The outermost layer should be waterproof or even a dry suit.

5. Safety first

Kayaking in winter does come with certain risks. Always wear a life jacket and helmet to be safe.

6. Take a snack

Always bring a hot drink in a thermos flask to warm up and a small snack.

FAQs

Strictly speaking, "canoe" is an umbrella term for kayaks and Canadian canoes. These two differ as follows:

  • Kayak: Riding in a sitting position, legs stretched out in front. A paddle with two blades (double paddle) is used.

  • Canadian canoe: Riding in an upright position on one or more benches with a single paddle (single blade). A Canadian canoe is open and wider than a (closed) kayak.

  • Axe

  • First aid kit

  • Fleece jacket, long pants, rain gear

  • Thermal mat

  • Maps

  • Knife

  • Bin bags

  • Repair kit

  • Spare clothing

  • Life jacket

  • Sun cream, sunglasses, cap

  • Waterproof canoe barrel

  • Tent

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