Cross-Country Skiing in Austria
Tracing winter's path
Introduction
Cross-country skiing in Austria means immersing yourself in a peaceful winter world where time and speed don’t matter. Kilometres of trails lead through snow-covered valleys, past frozen streams and glittering mountain scenery. Whether in Sportgastein at 1,600 metres or along sunny high-altitude routes – the skiing experience starts right outside the hotel door.
Thanks to reliable snow conditions in many areas, skiing is possible well into spring – with nature remaining untouched. For those who appreciate the simple things and enjoy discovering something new, cross-country skiing in Austria offers a uniquely quiet kind of adventure.
Cross-country skiing in Austria's provinces
Special cross-country ski regions in Austria
On 1.000 metres above sea level: High-altitude trails
Cross-country trail quality seal
In the provinces of Styria, Carinthia and Tirol, trails fulfilling specific criteria, are labelled with the cross-country ski trail quality seal. The award is given to trails which have an average snow cover of approx. 10 cm on 80 days. In addition, they must fulfil further quality standards such as signposting, minimum length, width and grooming.
5 tips to fully enjoy cross-country skiing
In icy conditions
Get your weight to the middle of the skis! If it is too far forward, the skis will slip, lose grip, and you will tip forward. Keep your arms close to your body.
Downhill
Good shoe grip is essential. Bend your knees, stretch the poles backwards, and stand straight on the skis to avoid catching an edge.
Uphill
Use the herringbone technique. When the left leg pushes off, the right arm swings forward, and vice versa. Keep your arms as close to your body as possible to strengthen your gravity centre.
Warming up
Targeted exercises activate the necessary muscles: Stretch your legs, swing your arms, and rotate your hips.
Equipment
Recreational skiers should use wide all-round skis with scales to prevent slipping. More experienced skiers can opt for skating skis with a continuous running surface.