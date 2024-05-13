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Cross-Country Skiing in Austria
Tracing winter's path

Cross-country skiing is a wonderful way to explore snow-covered landscapes. And where better to do so than in Austria’s snow-blanketed mountains and valleys?

Cross-country skiing in Austria means immersing yourself in a peaceful winter world where time and speed don’t matter. Kilometres of trails lead through snow-covered valleys, past frozen streams and glittering mountain scenery. Whether in Sportgastein at 1,600 metres or along sunny high-altitude routes – the skiing experience starts right outside the hotel door.

Thanks to reliable snow conditions in many areas, skiing is possible well into spring – with nature remaining untouched. For those who appreciate the simple things and enjoy discovering something new, cross-country skiing in Austria offers a uniquely quiet kind of adventure.

Cross-country skiing in Austria's provinces

Special cross-country ski regions in Austria

On 1.000 metres above sea level: High-altitude trails

Did you know?

Cross-country trail quality seal

In the provinces of Styria, Carinthia and Tirol, trails fulfilling specific criteria, are labelled with the cross-country ski trail quality seal. The award is given to trails which have an average snow cover of approx. 10 cm on 80 days. In addition, they must fulfil further quality standards such as signposting, minimum length, width and grooming.

5 tips to fully enjoy cross-country skiing

In icy conditions

Get your weight to the middle of the skis! If it is too far forward, the skis will slip, lose grip, and you will tip forward. Keep your arms close to your body.

Downhill

Good shoe grip is essential. Bend your knees, stretch the poles backwards, and stand straight on the skis to avoid catching an edge.

Uphill

Use the herringbone technique. When the left leg pushes off, the right arm swings forward, and vice versa. Keep your arms as close to your body as possible to strengthen your gravity centre.

Warming up

Targeted exercises activate the necessary muscles: Stretch your legs, swing your arms, and rotate your hips.

Equipment

Recreational skiers should use wide all-round skis with scales to prevent slipping. More experienced skiers can opt for skating skis with a continuous running surface.

Event highlights

FAQ

Austria is known for its excellent conditions for cross-country skiing. The diverse landscape, with its majestic mountains and idyllic valleys, offers cross-country skiers a varied terrain. Well-groomed trails, running through many regions of the country, are suitable for both beginners and advanced skiers.

Along the routes, holidaymakers will meet welcoming hosts creating a friendly atmosphere by providing tips and stories. Cosy huts serving regional delicacies and hot drinks are popular spots for breaks. The combination of impressive nature, well-prepared trails, and welcoming locals makes Austria an ideal destination for cross-country skiing enthusiasts.

Holidaymakers can try cross-country skiing in many regions of Austria. Buying expensive equipment is not necessary as all major holiday regions have ski and pole rentals available – including for children. Some hotels also have a selection of equipment. Make the most of it, because this type of winter sport is going to be great fun!

Some trails charge a fee for use and grooming, while others are free of charge. Find more information on the websites of the respective regions.

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