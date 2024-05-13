Diving in Austria's Most Beautiful Lakes and Rivers
A diverse wildlife, mysterious underwater worlds, and unique diving spots.
Introduction
Sunken forests, fields of water lilies, shipwrecks and craggy rocks seem to shine through a filter in the crystal-clear water - turquoise blue to emerald green, depending on the depth of the lake, and almost too beautiful to be real. There are many moments inviting you to pause: A shy pike, a nimble stone crab, a school of fish whisking by, grabbing your attention, or the species-rich fauna in general. No doubt, your underwater adventure will be an unforgettable experience.
Spectacular underwater adventures in Austria
Diving in Tirol's mountain lakes
Cool diving spots in SalzburgerLand
Diving schools in SalzburgerLand
Diving station Lake Wolfgangsee
Diving and snorkelling, with accessible options available on request.
Diving school Zell am See
Sport diving and guided dives.
Diving in Carinthia's most beautiful lakes
Diving schools in Carinthia
Tauchshop Klagenfurt
Offers trips for families and children to all Carinthian lakes, led by more than 20 diving experts.
PADI diving school in Millstatt
Takes guests to the deepest lake in Carinthia - Lake Millstatt, guided dives and taster courses, equipment for adults and children from the age of 10.
Diving Weissensee
Taster courses and diving for advanced divers, ice diving in winter.
Diving highlights in Styria
Exciting diving spots in Upper Austria
Diving schools in Upper Austria
Adventure Diving Traunsee
From taster courses to dive master, diving excursions in the Salzkammergut region
Diving centre Dachstein-Salzkammergut
Diving excursions, diving from a boat, and scuba tours.
Diving school Koralle Mondsee
All-year-round diving, taster courses, diving licence.
Diving Centres
Find here a list of diving centres in Upper Austria.
Diving in Lower Austria
Austria's most beautiful bathing lakes
Our tips for the perfect underwater photo
Get to know all the functions of your camera before you head on your diving adventure.
For the best light, go shooting at lunchtime when the sun is at its highest point.
Underwater strobes or flashlights perfectly capture the colours in the depth.
The closer the subject, the more challenging the shot: Hectic movements will most likely chase fish, eels or crabs away!
Use the continuous shooting mode to maximise your chance for a great picture.
Point the wide-angle lens at the same level as your underwater model for a lively close-up shot.
Respect nature by avoiding disturbance to animals and keeping a sufficient distance to avoid disrupting their natural behaviour.
How do we keep our bathing lakes clean and healthy?
Bathing lakes are vital habitats for animals and plants, so please respect protected areas.
Only use designated shore areas for swimming and diving.
Take all the rubbish with you.
Do not use the lake as a toilet.
Avoid feeding fish and waterfowl – food waste adds unnecessary nutrients.
Allow sunscreen to absorb before swimming, as its oily residue pollutes the water surface.