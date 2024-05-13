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Fishing in Austria
Great happiness on a small hook: Hidden gems in Austria

Becoming one with nature. Becoming one with river and lake – until the fishing rod twitches.

Deep pools, tranquil stretches, rushing rapids through narrow gorges, and then expansive gravel banks: nature is in balance in the Alps, resulting in an excellent fish population.

Roaring mountain streams and shaded pools, home to brown trout, brook trout, and grayling—fishing in Austria is considered a true insider's tip among anglers worldwide. It's no wonder, as they find streams, rivers, and lakes here with top-quality water.

Fly fishing

It takes considerable skill to make the fly dance upon the water and achieve a successful catch.

You can find out how to get a fishing license in Austria's waters at Fishing waters Austria.

Attractive fishing accommodation

Holidays by the fishing waters

Abenteuer Fischwasser offers a large selection of specialized accommodation with fishing facilities in the Alpine region. The fishing hotels and inns have access to attractive fishing waters and many other facilities and services for an enjoyable fishing vacation.

Fishing water adventureFishing courses

Fishing on lakes

Pike, grayling, char and rainbow trout thrive in the large lakes in the foothills of the Alps and in the mountain lakes. Various fishing waters make big catches possible.

Ice fishing

Holes are drilled in the thick ice surface for fishermen to try their luck with a short ice fishing rod.

Fishing tips in the provinces

Fishing in Tirol

Fishing in Vorarlberg

Fishing in Carinthia

Fishing in SalzburgerLand

Fishing in Upper Austria

FAQs

Fishing in Austria: Regulations and Permits

Fishing regulations in Austria vary across the federal states. Generally, an official fishing permit, known as a "Fischerkarte," is legally required.

Guest Fishing Permit ("Fischergastkarte")

  • Validity: Typically up to four weeks, depending on the federal state.

  • Cost: Ranges from €5 to €25.

  • Additional Requirements: Must be presented alongside a photo ID.

  • Variations by Federal State:

    • Carinthia: Offers weekly permits.

    • Upper Austria: Provides general permits.

Specific Water Body Licence

In addition to the guest fishing permit, a licence for the specific water body is necessary. These licences are available in various forms:

  • Day Permit

  • Weekly Permit

  • Monthly Permit

  • Night Fishing Permit

Source: Fischwasser

The ideal time for fishing in Austria depends greatly on the region, type of water, and fish species.

Spring to autumn is generally considered the main season, especially for trout, grayling, and carp.

In Alpine regions, the season often doesn’t begin until May, once the snow has melted.

Summer is well-suited to fly fishing in cool mountain rivers, while autumn days with clear water offer ideal conditions for quiet still fishing.

Some areas – such as certain lakes or lowland rivers – allow winter fishing or even ice fishing, for example in the Ausseerland or on Lake Weissensee.

Important: Always pay attention to closed seasons and local regulations.

Austria’s waters are home to around 75 different fish species. Here's an overview of the main groups:

Salmonids (Trout-like species)

Brown Trout – Found in clear mountain streams. Distinctive for the red spots along its flanks.

Lake Trout – The larger cousin of the brown trout, native to deep alpine lakes such as Lake Wolfgang or Lake Traun.

Char (Arctic Char) – The quiet star among the noble fish species. Prefers icy cold, oxygen-rich lakes – such as Lake Grundl or Lake Weissensee.

Grayling – With its striking dorsal fin, it looks almost exotic. Favouring fast-flowing rivers.

Huchen – A majestic and now rare predatory fish, also known as the “Danube salmon”.

Cyprinids (Carp-like species)

Carp – Also valued as a food fish, particularly in the Waldviertel region with its extensive pond farming.

Barbel – Typically found in pebbly river stretches, such as in the Mur or Drau rivers.

Bream and Rudd (also Tench) – Common residents of ponds, oxbow lakes, and still waters.

Predatory Fish

Pike – Known as the "wolf of the lakes" – an ambush predator with a powerful bite.

Zander – Thrives in murkier waters, such as Lake Neusiedl or the old arms of the Danube.

Catfish (Wels) – Europe’s largest freshwater fish – growing up to 2.5 metres long and active at night.

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