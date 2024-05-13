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High ropes courses and climbing parks
Aiming high

Put your body and mind to the test at lofty heights: Fun and thrills are guaranteed in the climbing parks and high ropes courses.

A Single "Click" Secures Life to Two Carabiners

Up high in the ropes course, everyday life takes a back seat—here, it’s all about the moment. Fear and determination trade places as you face swaying tree trunks or dangling suspension bridges. A deep breath, and off you go! Pushing past your limits is rewarded with a newfound body awareness and mental resilience.

And there’s more: seasoned adventurers know about an extra perk. After the adrenaline rush comes a surge of pure happiness—an emotional high like no other!

Climbing gardens and high ropes parks in Burgenland

Climbing gardens and high ropes parks in Carinthia

Climbing gardens and high ropes courses in Lower Austria

Rosenburg Adventure Park in the Waldviertel

The adventure park with a view over the Kamptal valley is a rope adventure for the whole family.

Rosenburg Adventure Park

OCHYS forest leisure park in Kreuzstetten

Seven routes await those hungry for sensation in the high ropes course.

OCHYS Forest Leisure Park

High ropes course on the Puchberg

Find your balance on the high ropes course with a view of the imposing Schneeberg mountain.

Puchberg high ropes course

Hamari climbing park in Mönichkirchen

The largest climbing park around Vienna, Hamari, welcomes visitors aged three and over.

Hamari Mönichkirchen climbing park

Climbing gardens and high ropes courses in Upper Austria

Discover all climbing gardens and high ropes courses in Upper Austria.

The physical and motor development of children is crucial. Overcoming challenges in nature not only builds skills but also provides lifelong benefits.

Peter OrtnerMountaineers and climbers

Climbing gardens and high ropes parks in Salzburg

Climbing gardens and high ropes courses in Styria

Climbing gardens and high ropes parks in Tirol

Discover all climbing gardens and high ropes courses in Tirol.

Climbing gardens and high ropes courses in Vorarlberg

Discover all climbing gardens and high ropes parks in Vorarlberg.

Climbing gardens and high ropes parks in Vienna

Discover all climbing gardens and high ropes parks in Vienna.

FAQs

In the Outdoor leisure park Area 47 in Tirol, you can balance on swinging tree trunks at a height of 27 metres. An experience for the very brave.

The Flying Fox XXL in Leogang takes you a distance of 1,500 metres and at a speed of 130 km/h through the Salzburg Alps. Do you dare?

Types of Rope Courses

  • High Ropes Course: Ropes are positioned at heights that require safety equipment.

  • Low Ropes Course: Ropes are installed at jump height, typically under one metre.

  • Forest Ropes Course: Elements are fixed between trees.

Safety Systems

  • Toprope Belay: One participant belays another from the ground.

  • Self-Belay with Carabiners: Two carabiners ensure at least one is always secured ("cowtail system").

  • Permanent Belay System: An advanced self-belay system using pulley carabiners.

  • Continuous Belay System: Climbers are secured at the start of the course and released only at the end.

  • Make sure the ropes course provider has TÜV or ECRA (European Ropes Course Association) certification.

  • Closed, sturdy shoes or sports shoes with socks are recommended. Please do not wear sandals or flip-flops.

  • Choose comfortable clothing that can get dirty.

  • Wear cycling gloves or work gloves to avoid blisters on your hands.

  • Helmet, climbing harness, safety harness and rope pulley are available on site.

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