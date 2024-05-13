Hiking Along Wild Waters
Explore Austria's gorges, ravines, and waterfalls
Introduction
Step into the world of Austrian gorges and waterfalls, where millions of water droplets dance in the air and the thunderous roar drowns out all distractions. Breathe in the pure, moss-scented air and feel the serenity of pristine nature. As you wander the narrow trails beside roaring mountain streams, the stresses of everyday life melt away, leaving you refreshed and rejuvenated.
Austria's most beautiful gorge hikes
Austria's most beautiful waterfall hikes
How to photograph a waterfall
Ideal lighting:
If it is a very bright day, it is preferable to take photos in the morning or evening when the sun is low. Too much light prevents sufficiently long exposure times. If there's less light, such as in a forest or gorge, midday is the perfect time for a photo shoot. But beware: Too high an ISO value will result in a grainy effect.
Camera settings:
Create a "veil effect" by using a long exposure time (approx. four seconds) - the longer, the "softer" the water becomes. Too long an exposure time, however, can lead to no texture being visible at all. Never set your camera more than two f-stops above the correct exposure!
The tripod:
To achieve a soft water effect, never shoot handheld. A tripod is essential for long exposures! Rubber foot pads prevent your tripod from slipping on damp ground.