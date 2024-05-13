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Hiking with Kids in Austria: Nature full of adventures
Hiking trails and tips

Austria's nature is an adventure playground for curious explorers - with kids-friendly hiking paths and for long-lasting memories.

Family hikes in Austria leave a lasting impression. Here, experiences go far beyond the moment – unforgettable childhood memories take shape through scents, tastes, sounds, movement and images. The greenery, the fresh air, the many new impressions, the fun and the sense of togetherness all help form new synapses in the brain – the Austrian synapse. These moments – finding a walking stick, having a picnic by the water, enjoying buttermilk at an alpine hut – take root deeply and stay with you.

Families who hike discover Austria at their own pace. Wondering, laughing, being brave – every step is experienced with intent. On child-friendly trails, nature becomes an adventure: children watch ants, throw pebbles into the water or run laughing through the forest.

Routes range from gentle woodland paths and easy trails to creative themed walks. Many regions also offer accessible routes suitable for pushchairs. Whether a day trip or a multi-day tour, nature creates space for shared growth, lightness and the joy of summer. Won't get it out of your head: Lebensgefühl Austria.

The most beautiful family hikes in the provinces

Vorarlberg

Lower Austria

Tirol

Carinthia

Styria

Upper Austria

SalzburgerLand

The most beautiful themed hiking trails for children

Hikes by the water to lakes, gorges and waterfalls

Multi-day tours for adventurous families

Leutasch 3-day hut hike

3-day family trekking Großarltal

3-day family tour Alpbachtal

Checklist for your kid's backpack

Make sure that the backpack matches your kid's size and is not heavier than 10% of his or her body weight.

  • Rain protection

  • Reusable bottle, filled with water or tea

  • Small sandwiches or muesli bars

  • Sun cap or hat

  • Fleece vest

  • Extra t-shirt and socks

  • Sun protection

Hiking with a stroller

Hiking with a stroller creates moments that last: gentle paths, the scent of the forest, lakeshores and playgrounds provide space for easy family hiking – ideal for first trips with the little ones.

Lower Austria

Upper Austria

Bregenzerwald

Saalachtal

Tirol

Montafon

FAQs

To make a family hike a success for everyone, it's essential to take your kids' abilities and interests into account when planning a tour. Keep in mind that hikes always have to be adapted to the weakest members of the group - in that case, this would be your children, especially the little ones.

So, how long can you hike with kids in tow? While times may vary depending on individuals, there are a few rules of thumb to follow:

  • Up to the age of 6, children shouldn't hike for more than 3 or 4 hours.

  • Primary school kids can manage an average of 5 hours.

  • If you hike with teenagers aged 10 to 14, the tour should take a maximum of 7 hours.

Tired legs and fading motivation? With these simple ideas, hiking with children becomes fun again – and small breaks turn into big moments:

  • Drink and snack regularly – it lifts the mood instantly

  • Add little skill challenges along the way: balancing, hopping, walking in slalom or backwards

  • Hiking songs or mini competitions: counting steps, finding rhymes

  • Creative breaks: building stone towers or spotting tracks in the forest

  • A picnic on the next bench – a short rest with a big effect

Most child-friendly hiking trails are open from May to October. Early summer in June and July is especially beautiful, when alpine pastures are in bloom and mild weather creates ideal conditions for hiking with children.

Tirol
Alpbachtal, Wilder Kaiser, Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis

SalzburgerLand
Großarltal

Vorarlberg
Bregenzerwald, Montafon

Carinthia
Weissensee

Styria
Schladming-Dachstein

All these regions offer child-friendly trails and a varied range of hikes suitable for families.

How to get children excited about nature

Hiking is a wonderful way to teach children about protecting nature through play, helping them understand its value.

Nature as an adventure: Show them that nature is an adventure playground we must care for, discovering plants, animals, and woodland paths along the way.

Environmental lessons: Discuss the importance of avoiding litter and respecting nature while hiking.

Conserving resources: Teach them to save water, sort waste, and make conscious choices.

Personal responsibility: Collect litter together and explain their role in protecting the environment.

Fun and creativity: Create nature art, keep environmental journals - making learning about nature fun and memorable.

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