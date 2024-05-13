Ice, Ice Bathing!
The next big thing: The fascination of icy waters
Introduction
What started as a trend has become a statement. Ice bathing in Austria is about more than braving the cold – it's about presence, resilience and reconnecting with nature in its purest form. Across the country, more and more people are stepping into glacial lakes and alpine waters in the coldest season of the year – not as a dare, but as a deliberate, mindful experience. Whether it's Lake Millstätter See in Carinthia, the Hintertux Glacier Lake in Tirol or one of the many lakes in the Salzkammergut, ice bathing is becoming part of the winter rhythm in Austria.
It's not about endurance, but awareness: the slow, steady breath, the intense sensation of cold, the clarity that comes with it. For many, it's an empowering ritual – they report feeling more awake, less tense, and mentally lighter. The cold kickstarts circulation, sharpens focus, and can even lift the mood.
But preparation is key. If you're curious to try it, always seek medical advice first – and never go alone. Most importantly, take it slow, and let your body – and mind – guide the way.
Let go and be in the moment
Important safety note for ice bathing
If you’re thinking about trying ice bathing, make sure your first experience is under professional guidance and only after consulting with a doctor—especially if you have pre-existing conditions like asthma, high blood pressure, or heart problems. It’s also recommended to start preparing in autumn by gradually getting used to colder temperatures. Taking it slow is key.
The best places for (guided) ice bathing
What are the benefits of ice bathing?
Immune system
Regular ice bathing can boost the immune system. The cold triggers a bodily response that increases the production of white blood cells, which help fight off illness.
Circulation
Cold water causes blood vessels to constrict, and they expand again as the body warms up. This process can improve blood flow, enhancing oxygen and nutrient delivery to the organs.
Inflammation
Ice bathing can have an anti-inflammatory effect. The cold can help reduce swelling and inflammation, much like applying ice to an injury.
Endorphins
The extreme cold from ice bathing can stimulate the production of endorphins, also known as "happy hormones," which can improve mood and create a sense of well-being.
Energy and recovery
Many ice bathers report increased energy levels after a session. The cold can also aid in faster recovery after physical activity.
Mental stability
Regular ice bathing can reduce stress and promote mental stability. Facing and overcoming the shock of cold water can also boost confidence and self-efficacy.
I've noticed that ice bathing gives me energy. The cold water triggers the release of endorphins in my body, which has improved and stabilised my mood.Patricia Schumacher, Ice Swimmer
Ice bathing to beat the winter blues
After moving to Austria, Patricia – a true summer child from California – had to first come to terms with winter in her new home. The cold season really got to her at first, until she decided to take action and face the winter blues head-on. Confronting her body with the cold through ice bathing helped her push past fears and out of her comfort zone.
“Once I started, everything changed – my mindset, my mood, my whole perspective on winter. It helped me fall in love with the season and appreciate its beauty.” After her first ice bath, Patricia felt such a surge of energy that she could barely sleep. Like a kind of meditation, she says the focus is entirely on the moment and your breathing – slow, deep, deliberate. “You have to let go – and be completely present in the here and now.”
Hotels with workshops for guided ice bathing
10 Tips for Safe Ice Bathing
Never ice bathe alone, especially at first – always bring a buddy.
Gradually adapt to cold water – start with cold showers.
Start in open water during warmer summer months.
Don’t jump in! First, dip hands, splash your face, and enter slowly while exhaling.
Use a swim buoy for safety in case you need support.
Breathing exercises help you stay calm in cold water.
Limit your time in the water to a few minutes.
Stay warm before and after: Dry off quickly and wear warm clothes.
Avoid physical exercises after ice bathing to prevent circulation overload.
Skip alcohol or caffeine; drink hot ginger tea for warmth instead.
When you enter ice-cold water, your brain immediately goes into alarm mode. With controlled breathing, you learn to calm your mind in this extreme situation (...) That’s a skill you can apply to any stressful moment. You train yourself to relax at the push of a button.Daniel Fetz, Cold-coach in the Danube region in Upper Austria
How do we keep our lakes clean?
Lakes are vital habitats for animals and plants, holding great ecological importance in Austria. A healthy lake system supports biodiversity and helps preserve fish and other aquatic life. That’s why we take care of our lakes:
We respect designated protection zones for plants and animals.
We leave no litter in or around the lake.
We don’t use the lake or its shoreline as a toilet.
We avoid feeding fish and water birds, as food scraps introduce unnecessary nutrients.