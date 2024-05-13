Ice skating in Austria is a winter experience to remember. Whether in the city or on a frozen lake, glide across the ice and enjoy a fun day with friends!

Austria’s natural ice rinks offer a magical experience! Glide across frozen lakes as the ice gently crunches beneath your blades, surrounded by snow-covered meadows or towering mountain peaks. Ice skating in Austria’s stunning nature is an experience not to be missed. Many natural ice rinks are easily accessible, with nearby parking and benches to put on your skates. Discover some of Austria’s best natural ice skating spots below.

Ice skating on artificial ice, with light shows and music – or sheltered in covered halls: In many Austrian cities, urban skating rinks invite you to enjoy this beloved winter sport in a unique setting.