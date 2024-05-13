Ice Skating in Austria
At an urban ice rink, on the lake, or surrounded by nature
Introduction
Austria’s natural ice rinks offer a magical experience! Glide across frozen lakes as the ice gently crunches beneath your blades, surrounded by snow-covered meadows or towering mountain peaks. Ice skating in Austria’s stunning nature is an experience not to be missed. Many natural ice rinks are easily accessible, with nearby parking and benches to put on your skates. Discover some of Austria’s best natural ice skating spots below.
Ice skating on artificial ice, with light shows and music – or sheltered in covered halls: In many Austrian cities, urban skating rinks invite you to enjoy this beloved winter sport in a unique setting.
Ice skating in Austria's provinces
Natural ice rinks in Austria's regions
It takes several days of heavy frost for a stable layer of ice to form on the lake. As a general rule, however, ice skating on the lake is always at your own risk.
What's important when skating on lakes?
Lakes are vital habitats for animals and plants, making them particularly protected in Austria. A healthy lake system supports biodiversity and sustains aquatic life. Here's how we care for our lakes:
Respect designated protection zones for plants and animals.
Don't leave any rubbish on or around the lake.
Avoid using the lake or its shores as a toilet.
Don’t feed fish or birds—leftover food adds unnecessary nutrients.