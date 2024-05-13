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Ice Skating in Austria
At an urban ice rink, on the lake, or surrounded by nature

Ice skating in Austria is a winter experience to remember. Whether in the city or on a frozen lake, glide across the ice and enjoy a fun day with friends!

Austria’s natural ice rinks offer a magical experience! Glide across frozen lakes as the ice gently crunches beneath your blades, surrounded by snow-covered meadows or towering mountain peaks. Ice skating in Austria’s stunning nature is an experience not to be missed. Many natural ice rinks are easily accessible, with nearby parking and benches to put on your skates. Discover some of Austria’s best natural ice skating spots below.

Ice skating on artificial ice, with light shows and music – or sheltered in covered halls: In many Austrian cities, urban skating rinks invite you to enjoy this beloved winter sport in a unique setting.

Ice skating in Austria's provinces

Ice skating throughout Austria: from natural lakes to artificial ice rinks - every province offers unique winter moments on glistening ice.

Vorarlberg

Tirol

SalzburgerLand

Carinthia

Upper Austria

Lower Austria

Natural ice rinks in Austria's regions

Ice age in Austria's nature: gliding through winter landscapes on frozen lakes - silent, magical and surrounded by nature.

It takes several days of heavy frost for a stable layer of ice to form on the lake. As a general rule, however, ice skating on the lake is always at your own risk.

Climate Protection Tips

What's important when skating on lakes?

Lakes are vital habitats for animals and plants, making them particularly protected in Austria. A healthy lake system supports biodiversity and sustains aquatic life. Here's how we care for our lakes:

  • Respect designated protection zones for plants and animals.

  • Don't leave any rubbish on or around the lake.

  • Avoid using the lake or its shores as a toilet.

  • Don’t feed fish or birds—leftover food adds unnecessary nutrients.

Sustainable holidays in Austria

Ice skating in Austria's capital cities

For all those who like to experience the winter lifestyle right in the centre of the action. Between the historical backdrop, twinkling lights and urban hustle and bustle, these places show that ice skating can also be a magical experience in the city.

Events on ice

FAQs

It's best to check in advance whether the natural ice surface has been officially approved – on the lake’s website or by contacting the local tourist office.
If you can't find any information, assume this rule applies: entering the ice is always at your own risk.

Typically between January and March, depending on the weather conditions.

Here’s an overview of well-known lakes in Austria where natural ice skating is possible:

The mix of architecture, music and lighting creates true winter magic and draws in crowds:

  • Vienna – Wiener Eistraum at Rathausplatz

  • Graz – Grazer Winterwelt at Karmeliterplatz

  • Salzburg – Eiszauber at Mozartplatz

  • Linz – Linzer Eiszauber on the Volksgarten ice rink

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