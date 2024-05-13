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Kneipp Therapy in Austria
Water affussions for wellbeing and balance

Kneipp therapy is a holistic concept by Sebastian Kneipp – and even an Intangible Cultural Heritage – using water affussions, exercise, nutrition, and medicinal plants.

Based on its five signature pillars, the method of Sebastian Kneipp, a herbal priest and hydrotherapist of the 19th century, links closeness to nature to improved health and wellbeing. "Get to know water, and it will always be a reliable friend”, said the made behind the Kneipp therapy.

Sebastian Kneipp found ways to use the healing power of water more than 200 years ago and they today form the basis for water treatments in Kneipp facilities, health resorts, and wellness culture across Austria (and beyond). The Kneipp therapy, a retreat for body and mind, is recognized as an Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Kneipp therapy in Austria's most beautiful regions

Before you start Kneipp therapy:

We advice to always consult your doctor to find out what applications are best suitable for you.

Kneipp facilities and natural hotspots

The 5 pillars of Kneipp therapy

Kneipp therapy is based on five pillars which are combined to harmonise body, mind, and soul and strengthen overall wellbeing.

1. Water
Kneipp developed more than 120 water treatments, with cold water serving as its main healing power. The hydrotherapy promotes circulation and is believed to strengthen the immune system.

2. Movement
Regular exercise such as walking and hiking stimulates the blood circulation, reduces stress and can improve the immune system.

3. Nutrition
Kneipp recommended a diet with whole grain products as energy sources, moderate fat consumption and a mix of protein-rich and protein-poor foods.

4. Medicinal plants
Kneipp made use of the healing power of certain plants and incorporated them into his therapies.

5. Balance
In Kneipp therapy, a balanced mix of work, nutrition, exercise and rest time is key to achieve physical and mental wellbeing.

Kneipp therapy: The most popular treatment options

Treading water

Promotes blood circulation and can provide relief from headaches, circulatory problems or varicose veins.

Knee douching

Promotes circulation, can lower blood pressure, and relieves tension. It has a calming effect - perfect before bedtime.

Cold facial cast

Refreshes and promotes circulation; can relieve headaches, firm skin, and improve concentration. Ideal in the morning.

Contrast foot bath

Alternating between warm and cold water can help decrease pain and inflammation. Equally effective in the morning or evening.

Ice bath

Ice bathing can boost the immune system, reduce inflammation and promote circulation. It also releases endorphins.

Cold arm bath

A refreshing kick for in between - the cold water provides a tingling feeling and will instantly boost your energy levels.

Contrast showers

Alternating water temperatures as a morning health hack: This method has been successfully used for centuries.

Water is the most natural, simplest, cheapest and – if used correctly – safest therapy.

Sebastian Kneippherbal priest and hydrotherapist (1821-1897)

Accommodation: Relax with Kneipp at spas and retreats

FAQs

Kneipp therapy is a holistic health method based on the teachings of Sebastian Kneipp. It combines water treatments, exercise, healthy nutrition, medicinal plants and inner balance – thus strengthening the body and mind in a natural way.

Spring to autumn is ideal – when nature is green and streams are pleasantly cool. But even in winter, Kneipp therapy can be used specifically for building resilience – for example, with cold arm baths or indoor affusions.

Not at all. Kneipp therapy is suitable for everyone – whether you are athletic, stressed, seeking relaxation or simply love nature. It is also particularly popular with young people who enjoy wading barefoot through cool water. Many Kneipp facilities are also designed to be child-friendly – with shallow pools, playful elements and barefoot paths.

  • Never start with cold feet

  • Apply treatments only briefly and regularly

  • Knee-high water depth is sufficient for water treading

  • After Kneipp therapy: warm up and rest

Throughout Austria, you will find Kneipp facilities, hiking trails with water stations and special spa treatments. Here are our recommendations:

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