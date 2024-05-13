Kneipp Therapy in Austria
Water affussions for wellbeing and balance
Introduction
Based on its five signature pillars, the method of Sebastian Kneipp, a herbal priest and hydrotherapist of the 19th century, links closeness to nature to improved health and wellbeing. "Get to know water, and it will always be a reliable friend”, said the made behind the Kneipp therapy.
Sebastian Kneipp found ways to use the healing power of water more than 200 years ago and they today form the basis for water treatments in Kneipp facilities, health resorts, and wellness culture across Austria (and beyond). The Kneipp therapy, a retreat for body and mind, is recognized as an Intangible Cultural Heritage.
Kneipp therapy in Austria's most beautiful regions
Before you start Kneipp therapy:
We advice to always consult your doctor to find out what applications are best suitable for you.
Kneipp facilities and natural hotspots
The 5 pillars of Kneipp therapy
Kneipp therapy is based on five pillars which are combined to harmonise body, mind, and soul and strengthen overall wellbeing.
1. Water
Kneipp developed more than 120 water treatments, with cold water serving as its main healing power. The hydrotherapy promotes circulation and is believed to strengthen the immune system.
2. Movement
Regular exercise such as walking and hiking stimulates the blood circulation, reduces stress and can improve the immune system.
3. Nutrition
Kneipp recommended a diet with whole grain products as energy sources, moderate fat consumption and a mix of protein-rich and protein-poor foods.
4. Medicinal plants
Kneipp made use of the healing power of certain plants and incorporated them into his therapies.
5. Balance
In Kneipp therapy, a balanced mix of work, nutrition, exercise and rest time is key to achieve physical and mental wellbeing.
Kneipp therapy: The most popular treatment options
Treading water
Promotes blood circulation and can provide relief from headaches, circulatory problems or varicose veins.
Knee douching
Promotes circulation, can lower blood pressure, and relieves tension. It has a calming effect - perfect before bedtime.
Cold facial cast
Refreshes and promotes circulation; can relieve headaches, firm skin, and improve concentration. Ideal in the morning.
Contrast foot bath
Alternating between warm and cold water can help decrease pain and inflammation. Equally effective in the morning or evening.
Ice bath
Ice bathing can boost the immune system, reduce inflammation and promote circulation. It also releases endorphins.
Cold arm bath
A refreshing kick for in between - the cold water provides a tingling feeling and will instantly boost your energy levels.
Contrast showers
Alternating water temperatures as a morning health hack: This method has been successfully used for centuries.
Water is the most natural, simplest, cheapest and – if used correctly – safest therapy.Sebastian Kneipp, herbal priest and hydrotherapist (1821-1897)