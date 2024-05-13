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Long-distance hiking
If you want more than one day

If you can't get enough of hiking in the mountains, simply pack your rucksack for several days. Long-distance hiking in Austria, what an experience!

You lace up your boots, sling your rucksack over your shoulders, and step into a world that transforms with every step. In Austria, long-distance hiking is more than just a journey – it’s a full immersion in landscapes that stirs your heart and senses. Feel the ground beneath your feet, breathe in the crisp mountain air, and let the gentle rustling of the forest be your companion.

Everyday stress? Left far behind. On these trails, Austria reveals its diversity – Alpine peaks, shimmering lakes, and peaceful valleys. Long-distance hiking is about slowing down, and embracing freedom, and adventure. It’s a chance to find your rhythm and give space to your thoughts. Let go of daily routines and experience the present moment – that’s the essence of long-distance hiking in Austria. Try it – the trail awaits!

Burgenland: Hiking the Pannonian Plain

Discover long-distance hiking trails in Burgenland.

Carinthia: Southern hospitality

Discover long-distance hiking trails in Carinthia.

Lower Austria: Past castles, wine taverns and vineyards

Discover long-distance hiking trails in Lower Austria.

Upper Austria: From the Salzkammergut to the sights

Discover long-distance hiking trails in Upper Austria.

SalzburgerLand: Mountains, lakes and gentle Alpine pastures

Discover long-distance hiking trails in SalzburgerLand.

Styria: On the road in the green heart of Austria

Discover long-distance hiking trails in Styria.

Tirol: Impressive views of the mountains

Discover long-distance hiking trails in Tirol .

Vorarlberg: Through the west of Austria

Discover long-distance hiking trails in Vorarlberg.

Urban long-distance hiking

Vienna

The 120-kilometre circular hike leads around the city of Vienna - in 24 easy stages. The start and finish of each stage are easily accessible by public transport.

Vienna all around

Tips for long-distance hiking fans

Long-distance hiking in Austria: Tips, routes, questions and answers

Austrian Alpine Club: The 10 greatest long-distance hiking trails in Austria (in German only)

Preparation: Finding the right long-distance hiking trail

Long distance hiking in Austria's Mountaineering Villages

Mountaineering Villages

FAQs

Your packing list for a long-distance hike can be adjusted based on the tour and personal needs. With this gear, you'll be well-prepared:

  • Rucksack: 30–45 litres for hut stays, up to 70 litres for camping trips; rain cover

  • Clothing: Underwear and hiking socks, base layers, T-shirts, fleece or down jacket, long/short hiking trousers, hardshell/rain jacket and trousers, hat, gloves, sturdy hiking boots, lightweight shoes for the hut

  • Equipment: Hiking poles, water bottles, snack box, sit pad, rubbish bag, crampons and gaiters (if needed)

  • Hygiene: Toothbrush, soap, sunscreen, microfibre towel, tissues

  • Navigation & Tech: Maps, hiking guide, GPS or compass, headlamp, mobile phone, power bank

  • Emergency Kit: First-aid kit, bivvy sack, pocket knife, repair kit, blister plasters

  • Food: Muesli bars, nuts, dried fruit, non-perishable snacks

  • For hut stays: Hut sleeping bag, sleepwear, warm socks, earplugs

  • For camping: Ultralight tent, sleeping mat, sleeping bag, gas stove, utensils

  • Documents: ID, health insurance card, cash

Good preparation enhances your chances of a successful and enjoyable long-distance hiking experience. Here are the key tips for preparing for a long-distance hike:

  • Start training early: Build endurance, strength, and coordination 2–6 months in advance.

  • Training plan: Include weekly endurance sessions, longer hikes on weekends, and rest days for recovery.

  • Base endurance: Run, cycle, or swim; increase daily activity.

  • Surefootedness: Train on uneven terrain and incorporate coordination exercises.

  • Full-body training: Strengthen legs, core, and upper body with bodyweight exercises.

  • Training with weight: Hike with your loaded backpack.

  • Mental preparation: Embrace challenges without overexertion.

  • Test your gear: Break in your hiking boots.

  • Plan route and logistics: Map out your route, accommodation, food, and create a packing list.

  • Set realistic expectations: Start slowly and gradually increase intensity.

Some stages of Austria's long-distance hiking trails are suitable for families with children. Here are three family-friendly long-distance trails:

  1. Isel Trail in Virgental, East Tirol:
    This long-distance trail in the Hohe Tauern National Park is specially designed for families. It leads through the Venediger Group and offers hikes at varying elevations. The 76-kilometre route is divided into five stages.

  2. Virgentaler Sonnseitenweg:
    A three-day circular route from hut to hut, passing by marmots, chamois, and ibex. Located in Virgental, East Tirol, this 43-kilometre trail is split into four stages.

  3. Tiroler Silberpfad:
    This trail covers 88 kilometres over five days and includes numerous sights. It takes you through all twelve municipalities of the Karwendel Silver Region, with insights into its fascinating mining history. The well-maintained paths are generally easy, though a good level of fitness is beneficial.

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