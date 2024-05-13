  1. Homepage
  2. Palace Gardens

The Most Beautiful Palace Gardens in Austria

Austria is home to impressive castles. Just as remarkable are the expansive gardens, featuring many rare plants.

Austria’s castles are spread out like pearls on a necklace from east to west, offering plenty of chances to discover its history. But it’s not just the castles themselves that are worth visiting – the gardens, parks, and pleasure gardens around them, carefully designed with great detail, are true gems of garden design.

A perfect blend of architecture and nature

Austria's palace gardens are full of variety, from beautiful flowerbeds to alpine gardens, and from romantic designs to water features. Many of these gardens are centuries old, providing a refreshing retreat in summer. It's no surprise that visitors enjoy a relaxing stroll through these beautiful green spaces.

The people of Austria have always had a strong connection to nature and architecture. From an early stage, they started creating gardens to enjoy the beauty of nature. Today, Austria’s stunning palace gardens invite you to walk, explore, and unwind.

Meet Austria's palace gardens

Gardens of love

Palace gardens and biodiversity

Prince Eugene and botany

Prince Eugene was not only a general but also a passionate gardener. He transformed four palaces into stunning baroque gardens.

Hof Palace

Belvedere Palace

Niederweiden Palace

Obersiebenbrunn Palace

Vineyard or castle garden?

Palace gardens like no other

Palace gardens with impressive technical features

Palace gardens with elegance

UNESCO awards the "World Heritage Site" title to destinations that are unique testimonies of past cultures or exceptional natural landscapes. Four palaces and their gardens have received this prestigious recognition.
Climate Protection Information

Biodiversity and species richness in castle gardens

Castle gardens are not only peaceful retreats for relaxation, but also vital habitats for many animal and plant species. Many palace gardens are now transforming their green spaces into wildflower meadows, like the Gloriette meadow in Schönbrunn Palace Park in Vienna, which has become a haven for insects.

In Salzburg’s parks, "wild corners" are encouraged to bloom, and even traffic islands are becoming bee pastures. Mowing schedules are now adjusted to support local flora and fauna.

Whether it’s a castle park, traffic island, or grass verge, every green space contributes to biodiversity.

Sustainability is also being embraced in travel: ÖBB is turning road embankments, grass verges, and station meadows into bee paradises, complete with beehives and honey!

FAQs

Burgenland

Lower Austria

Styria

Carinthia:

  • Dogs are allowed in Rosegg Zoo, but not in the labyrinth.

Lower Austria:

  • Laxenburg Palace Park

SalzburgerLand:

  • Hellbrunn Palace Park

Styria:

  • Herberstein Palace Park

Tirol:

  • Ambras Castle Park

Dogs must be kept on a lead in all gardens and parks.

Carinthia:

  • Rosegg Castle

Styria:

  • Herberstein Castle

Vienna:

  • Schönbrunn Palace

  • The Green Rose can be found in the gardens of Herberstein Palace.

  • At Eggenberg Palace, only roses that were known and cultivated before 1837 grow, alongside the ancient olive tree Methuselah and an impressive albizia.

  • The Fockea, a descendant of the oldest succulent pot plant in the world, can be seen in the glasshouses at Schönbrunn Palace.

  • Traditional varieties of flowers, herbs, fruits, and vegetables thrive once again in the Meierhof at Schloss Hof.

  • In spring, the annual Rarities Exchange takes place in the Botanical Gardens of Belvedere Palace, where visitors can find unique plants for their own gardens or balconies.

  • At Esterházy Palace Park, botanical treasures such as the tulip tree, antler tree, Lebanon cedar, hop beech, Japanese string tree, and pine grove are on display.

Misschien ook interessant voor jou

Ontdek het beste van Oostenrijk

Abbonneer je nu op onze nieusbrief voor exclusieve aanbiedingen en tips:

  • Insider tips voor jouw volgende vakantie

  • Culinaire hoogtepuntjes en recepten

  • Op de hoogte van de meest unieke evenementen

  • Acuteel reisaanbod en specials