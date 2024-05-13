Ski Resorts for Beginners and Returning Skiers
From zero to slalom – this is where new talent takes the stage!
Introduction
Skiing? At first it sounds like wobbly knees, frozen toes and the fear of looking like a fool. But that's exactly where the adventure begins!
Austria is the perfect place for anyone ready to take their very first turn – whether you're new to the slopes, getting back into the swing of it, or trying skiing for the very first time. And there's no rush: no one is born a ski pro. Honestly, it’s not about being perfect – it's about being out in the fresh air, trying something new and having a laugh at yourself now and then – even with snowflakes on your nose.
Austria makes it easy to get started and proves that skiing is an experience for everyone – full of joy, pride and that amazing feeling of having dared to try something new.
If you're just starting out or picking it up again after a break, you'll often feel more at home in a small, manageable ski area than in a vast skiing network. No need to study the piste map for ages – you'll find plenty of gentle blue runs that are perfect for carving your first confident turns.
So: take a deep breath, click into your skis, and off you go – the snow is waiting!
Top 10 ski areas for beginners and returning skiers
Ski Resorts for Beginners
Skiing in Austria
6 tips: Get ready for your winter holiday in Austria
Safety on and off the slopes
FAQs
Sustainable Winter Holidays
Winter and skiing holidays in Austria's Alps are legendary. To keep it that way, a lot is changing right now to make them more sustainable.
The ski region "Klimaberg" Katschberg amidst the "UNESCO Biosphere Park Salzburg Lungau & Carinthian Nockberge" has been awarded the Austrian Ecolabel and the German "Green Tourism Award".
In Zell am See, cable cars run on 100 percent electricity from renewable sources, while snow-farming protects the glacier in the Kaprun resort: Snow for the next winter is stored and the ice surface of the glacial tongue is covered.
The Schladming-Dachstein ski region relies on climate-friendly travel by train as well as ski buses and on-site e-fueling stations.
In the Wilder Kaiser ski region, every guest arriving by train is rewarded with free transfer to accommodation, free public transport and a 10 percent discount on ski rentals (see all advantages at a glance).
In the Silvretta Montafon, Golm and Brandnertal region, skiers can book a Green Ticket online. It includes a day ski pass, a ticket for arrival and departure by bus and train, a 10 percent discount on rental equipment, and one free ski waxing.