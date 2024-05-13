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Ski Resorts for Beginners and Returning Skiers
From zero to slalom – this is where new talent takes the stage!

First-timers or seasoned returners – in Austria, skiing is an adventure for all who love the snowy outdoors.

Skiing? At first it sounds like wobbly knees, frozen toes and the fear of looking like a fool. But that's exactly where the adventure begins!
Austria is the perfect place for anyone ready to take their very first turn – whether you're new to the slopes, getting back into the swing of it, or trying skiing for the very first time. And there's no rush: no one is born a ski pro. Honestly, it’s not about being perfect – it's about being out in the fresh air, trying something new and having a laugh at yourself now and then – even with snowflakes on your nose.

Austria makes it easy to get started and proves that skiing is an experience for everyone – full of joy, pride and that amazing feeling of having dared to try something new.
If you're just starting out or picking it up again after a break, you'll often feel more at home in a small, manageable ski area than in a vast skiing network. No need to study the piste map for ages – you'll find plenty of gentle blue runs that are perfect for carving your first confident turns.

So: take a deep breath, click into your skis, and off you go – the snow is waiting!

Top 10 ski areas for beginners and returning skiers

Ski Resorts for Beginners

Tirol

Vorarlberg

SalzburgerLand

Carinthia

Styria

Upper Austria

Lower Austria

Skiing in Austria

Austria awaits with a variety of ski resorts that are perfect for ski newbies and those getting back on the pistes after a longer break. Here, beginners can learn the basics in a relaxed atmosphere and enjoy their first turns on the gently rolling slopes.

6 tips: Get ready for your winter holiday in Austria

Safety on and off the slopes

FAQs

Austria offers plenty of ski resorts that are perfect for beginners and returning skiers. Please take a look at the list above.

A ski helmet is recommended for all skiers and snowboarders. For minors - up until the age of 15 - it is mandatory.

  • Choose a ski resort with easy (= blue) or at most intermediate (= red) slopes.

  • Book a few lessons at a ski school.

  • Start building up strength and endurance well before your holiday.

  • Keep your equipment up to date.

Climate Protection

Sustainable Winter Holidays

Winter and skiing holidays in Austria's Alps are legendary. To keep it that way, a lot is changing right now to make them more sustainable.

The ski region "Klimaberg" Katschberg amidst the "UNESCO Biosphere Park Salzburg Lungau & Carinthian Nockberge" has been awarded the Austrian Ecolabel and the German "Green Tourism Award".

In Zell am See, cable cars run on 100 percent electricity from renewable sources, while snow-farming protects the glacier in the Kaprun resort: Snow for the next winter is stored and the ice surface of the glacial tongue is covered.

The Schladming-Dachstein ski region relies on climate-friendly travel by train as well as ski buses and on-site e-fueling stations.

In the Wilder Kaiser ski region, every guest arriving by train is rewarded with free transfer to accommodation, free public transport and a 10 percent discount on ski rentals (see all advantages at a glance).

In the Silvretta Montafon, Golm and Brandnertal region, skiers can book a Green Ticket online. It includes a day ski pass, a ticket for arrival and departure by bus and train, a 10 percent discount on rental equipment, and one free ski waxing.

Tips for a sustainable winter holiday

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