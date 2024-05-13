First-timers or seasoned returners – in Austria, skiing is an adventure for all who love the snowy outdoors.

Skiing? At first it sounds like wobbly knees, frozen toes and the fear of looking like a fool. But that's exactly where the adventure begins!

Austria is the perfect place for anyone ready to take their very first turn – whether you're new to the slopes, getting back into the swing of it, or trying skiing for the very first time. And there's no rush: no one is born a ski pro. Honestly, it’s not about being perfect – it's about being out in the fresh air, trying something new and having a laugh at yourself now and then – even with snowflakes on your nose.

Austria makes it easy to get started and proves that skiing is an experience for everyone – full of joy, pride and that amazing feeling of having dared to try something new.

If you're just starting out or picking it up again after a break, you'll often feel more at home in a small, manageable ski area than in a vast skiing network. No need to study the piste map for ages – you'll find plenty of gentle blue runs that are perfect for carving your first confident turns.

So: take a deep breath, click into your skis, and off you go – the snow is waiting!