Bathing in the River
Swimming against the refreshing current
Introduction
Swimming in the river isn’t possible everywhere, but those who know the most beautiful natural swimming spots—gravel shores, secluded bays, and romantic river landscapes—will be delighted.
Strombäder have a long tradition in Austria. Over a century ago, people sought refreshment and relaxation in rivers and streams. These natural pools, with simple wooden structures and crystal-clear waters, still shape hidden landscapes today—like the Kampbad Plank in the Waldviertel.
Nowadays, river swimming has a touch of nostalgic charm. With Austria’s pristine waters, this tradition lives on—you just need to know where to go.
Be careful when swimming in rivers!
Entering and swimming in natural areas is always at your own risk!
The nostalgia of "Strombäder": Swimming like in the old days
Directly on the Ybbstal cycle path: A wonderful place to swim and play on the banks
River bathing on the Old Danube: Between city and nature
River bathing in the Bregenzerwald: Accessible bathing areas in the Bregenzerach
River swimming in SalzburgerLand and near the city
Here are some more hotspots for cool river swimming
Safety tips for river swimming
1. Respect no-swimming signs!
Where bathing is prohibited, there’s a reason—strong currents, boat traffic, marshy shores, or protected water zones. Always follow the rules!
2. Be aware of currents!
Rivers are different from lakes and pools. Underwater structures, fast-flowing water, and boat traffic can create dangerous currents. Avoid risky areas!
3. Pace yourself!
Stay close to the shore to better judge your strength and the return distance—it may be longer than expected.
4. Jump with caution!
If you don’t know the water depth, avoid diving, especially near the shore or in shallow areas.
5. Cool down first!
If you're overheated, ease into the water gradually or rinse off first to avoid shock.
6. Public swimming spots only!
If you choose a natural or “wild” swimming area, remember—you swim at your own risk.
Back to nature! Austria's river restoration efforts
Through numerous renaturation projects, former natural oases are being restored to their original state—vibrant, near-natural habitats.
Human intervention often harms biodiversity, from draining wetlands and clearing forests to straightening rivers with stone embankments. Recognising the impact, Austria has long embraced a more responsible approach to conservation. Here are three examples: