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Road Cycling in Austria
Pick up the pace against a spectacular natural backdrop

Lush alpine meadows, rugged peaks, gentle fields and shimmering lakes – all rushing past as you ride. The ideal place for it? Austria, of course!

Road cycling in Austria? What an experience! Austria offers epic mountain passes, smooth ribbons of asphalt and landscapes that even seasoned pros can't resist. The legendary Großglockner puts your calves to the test, while scenic roads in SalzburgerLand and around Carinthia's lakes promise pure cycling magic.

Austria's cycling culture makes it all possible: Perfectly maintained roads, smart signage and an infrastructure that riders dream of. The crisp mountain air gives you that extra boost on hot summer days – ideal for relaxed rides or a full alpine challenge.

And after the ride? Cosy, bike-friendly accommodation with expert know-how, secure storage, and digital route tips – plus hearty regional cuisine and a well-earned beer.

Discover road cycling

Road cycling in Austria's provinces

Carinthia

Vorarlberg

SalzburgerLand

Styria

Burgenland

Upper Austria

Tirol

Long distance cycling

Lake loops by road bike

Tirol: Mountains, as far as your bike can take you

SalzburgerLand: Lakes and mountains

Vorarlberg: Impressive tours and challenging climbs

Upper Austria: Scenic tours & summit victories

Styria - The green heart of Austria

Carinthia: Tours and regions in the sunny South

Lower Austria: Impressive routes and regions

Burgenland: Long routes through the Pannonian Plain

Cycling events

FAQs

The best time is from April to October, with each season offering a different experience:

  • Spring (April–May): Ideal for building base mileage in lower regions such as Burgenland, southern Styria or around Lake Wörthersee. High Alpine passes such as the Großglockner are often still closed.

  • Summer (June–August): Perfect for Alpine passes such as Timmelsjoch or the Silvretta High Alpine Road. Peak season for mountain-focused riders.

  • Autumn (September–October): Less traffic, stable conditions and clear long-distance views. Particularly appealing in the lake regions of Carinthia and Styria.

Road cycling in Austria caters to a wide range of abilities, from beginners to ambitious mountain specialists.

  • Beginners will find flat to gently rolling routes along lakes and major rivers.

  • Intermediate riders can combine longer distances with moderate climbs.

  • Ambitious cyclists can take on Alpine pass roads with significant elevation gain and gradients well into double digits.

Austria's varied landscapes make it a versatile training ground, whether for steady endurance rides or demanding Alpine challenges.

Here’s what to pack for road cycling tours in the Austrian Alps:

  • A lightweight, well-maintained road bike with mountain-friendly gearing

  • Cycling helmet (not mandatory in Austria, but strongly recommended)

  • Cycling jerseys and shorts for different weather conditions

  • Windproof and waterproof jackets

  • Arm and leg warmers for changing temperatures

  • Gloves and UV-protection cycling glasses

  • High-factor sunscreen

  • Water bottle and energy snacks

  • Smartphone with offline maps or a bike computer with navigation

  • Basic repair kit (spare tube, multitool, mini pump)

  • First aid kit

  • Cash

Yes, Austria offers a wide range of guided road cycling tours:

  • Many specialist tour operators offer guided rides in all Alpine regions of Austria.

  • Numerous road cycling hotels organise regular guided tours for guests.

  • Tours are available for all levels – from beginners to experienced riders.

Road cycling in Austria is generally a relaxed and enjoyable experience. With its well-developed road network and mostly smooth asphalt, the country offers ideal conditions. In popular cycling regions, road cyclists are a common sight, so drivers are used to sharing the road. Signs along many routes also remind motorists to be considerate.

Outside cities and main roads, traffic is usually light. However, tourist hotspots and famous mountain passes can get busy in peak season. Wearing a helmet and high-visibility clothing further enhances safety.

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