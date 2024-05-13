  1. Homepage
  2. Activities in Austria
  3. Sunrise on the Summit

Sunrise in Austria's Mountains
Start your day with a hike

It's all about the view! These early morning hikes are rewarded with a breathtaking mountain sunrise.

We’re setting off in the dark, headlamp on, warm jacket zipped up. There's something special about this nighttime ascent. Our own footsteps and the rustling of nature are our only companions. Then, all of a sudden, the sky begins to glow. First a pale pink, then a golden yellow. The mountain peaks look like they’re on fire, while everything below in the valley is still asleep. The world awakens in slow motion, like a film in real time. It's those quiet moments on the mountain—when the sun turns the landscape in warm gold—that will stay with you long after you've returned to your everyday life.

Let us show you where to find the best early morning hikes in Austria!

The most beautiful regions for sunrise hikes in Austria

Semmering/Viennese Alps

Wilder Kaiser

Flachau

Lake Wolfgangsee

Pillerseetal valley

Lake Achensee

Alpbachtal

Nassfeld

Brandnertal

Schladming-Dachstein

What to pack for a sunrise hike

  • Headlamp with charged batteries

  • Warm, weatherproof layering pieces (it is much colder in the morning)

  • Sturdy hiking boots

  • Small backpack with water bottle(s) and energy-boosting snacks

  • Thermos bottle with warm tea or coffee

  • Fully charged mobile (for emergencies and taking pictures)

  • Map or GPS device

  • Seat cushion or mat for breaks

Breakfast on a mountain pasture

Fresh air, panoramic views, and a hearty mountain breakfast: Hike or take the cable car up the mountain and enjoy regional delicacies in a stunning setting.

Dachstein

Wilder Kaiser

Vorarlberg

Gamskogel Hut

Kufsteinerland

Alexanderalm

Kitzbühel Alps

Breakfast in the gondola and at the chairlift

Breakfast with a view: The morning becomes an experience with fresh coffee and regional delicacies high above the valley, served in a gondola or on a chairlift amidst the mountains.

Breakfast at the Schönjoch gondola in Fiss

Mountain breakfast in Alpbachtal

Breakfast on the chair lift in Mönichkirchen

Misschien ook interessant voor jou

Ontdek het beste van Oostenrijk

Abbonneer je nu op onze nieusbrief voor exclusieve aanbiedingen en tips:

  • Insider tips voor jouw volgende vakantie

  • Culinaire hoogtepuntjes en recepten

  • Op de hoogte van de meest unieke evenementen

  • Acuteel reisaanbod en specials