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Tobogganing in Austria
High up, and fast down – fun for the whole family!

Get to the top by foot, with a lift, or a "Toboggan Taxi", and when you arrive, there are cosy huts, cool sledding tracks, and a beautiful view to enjoy!

Austrians love the winter! Family time, delicious food, and lots of fun in the fresh mountain air; and what better a way to enjoy all of this than a day of tobogganing? Tobogganing is very popular in Austria for this very reason and most Alpine regions boast well developed runs! But it's not just confined to the mountains. Take Vienna, for example, where there are sledding routes on hills, in parks, and on the outskirts of the city.

If you choose to walk, sledding can be a great workout, burning some calories before plunging down the mountain between the trees. For those with small children or who simply don't want to walk, there's often a lift or a "Toboggan Taxi" to bring everyone to the top. However you choose to get up, you're almost always rewarded with a breathtaking panoramic view of the surrounding mountains.

Naturally, that's not all you'll find at the top, usually there's also an authentic Austrian mountain hut where you can stop for Austrian specialities like Kaspressknödelsuppe (cheese dumpling soup) or Kaiserschmarren (shredded pancakes with apple sauce and icing sugar) before the wild ride down! We challenge you to find a more authentic Austrian winter experience!

Tobogganing in the provinces

Vorarlberg

Tirol

SalzburgerLand

Carinthia

Styria

Upper Austria

Lower Austria

Vienna

Tobogganing in Austria's top regions

Special toboggan runs: spectacular, long and floodlit

10 safety tips for tobogganing

  • Show consideration for others

  • Observe barriers and warning signs

  • Use safe equipment

  • Always ascend on the right and one behind the other

  • Ride in a controlled manner

  • Draw attention to yourself

  • Wait in safe places

  • Do not toboggan on ski slopes

  • Leave dogs at home

  • No alcohol or medication

Austrian tobogganing association

The right equipment for tobogganing

  • Ski goggles and helmet

  • gaiters

  • warm ski gloves

  • Hat, scarf

  • warm winter clothing, preferably several layers

  • sturdy shoes (hiking boots, winter boots with non-slip soles)

  • for night tobogganing: headlamp

Sustainability Tips

How can we balance winter holidays and climate change?

  • Choose sustainable ski resorts

  • Book environmentally friendly hotels

  • Spend your winter holiday at an organic farm

  • Travel by train

  • Use sustainable transport options in the ski area

  • Rent ski equipment that meets environmental standards

  • Stay on the designated trails (to help preserve the wilderness!)

  • Enjoy regional, seasonal, and organic food

  • Try slow winter activities

Sustainable winter holidays

FAQs

The longest floodlit toboggan run in the world is located in the Wildkogel Arena in SalzburgerLand: 14 kilometres long, 1,300 metres difference in altitude and floodlit until 10 pm.

Wildkogel-Arena

Yes, you can actually go tobogganing in Vienna! The city has several toboggan hills that can be used if there is enough snow. Popular places include:

  • Hohe Warte

  • Jesuitenwiese in the Prater

  • Coffee house hill in Dehnepark

  • Oberlaa spa gardens

  • Schafberg

  • Pötzleinsdorf Palace Park

  • Cobenzl / Am Himmel

  • Lainz zoo

  • Türkenschanzpark

Tobogganing in Vienna

Night tobogganing in SalzburgerLand

Night tobogganing in Tirol

Night tobogganing in Styria

Night tobogganing in Upper Austria

Night tobogganing in Lower Austria

Night tobogganing in Vorarlberg

Natural toboggan runs are open from December to March – depending, of course, on sufficient snow conditions. The peak season for tobogganing in Austria is from January to February. Before heading out, it’s best to check the websites of the regional tourism boards for up-to-date information.

In Salzburg, Upper Austria, Styria, Lower Austria, Carinthia, Burgenland and Vienna, helmets are mandatory for children up to the age of 15 on groomed toboggan runs.

In Tirol and Vorarlberg, there is currently no legal helmet requirement for tobogganing. However, safety always comes first – so children should wear a helmet even in regions without a legal obligation.

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