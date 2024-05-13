Winter Hiking in Austria
Strolling through the snow
Introduction
Winter hikes away from the slopes
The snow glistening in the winter sun swallows the noise and roar, creating silence. Walking through the deep snow-covered landscape, through the Austrian national parks or idyllic winter villages, you will suddenly notice all the sounds more intensely: The crunch of your footsteps, your breath, the gurgling of a frozen stream. The snow and the silence allow us to find ourselves again.
There are hundreds of well-prepared winter hiking paths in Austria: From the Bregenz Forest, over sunny high plateaus up in the mountains, to winter hiking trails through the Hohe Tauern National Park.
Winter hiking in Austria's provinces
Winter hiking in Austria's regions
Winter tours in Austria
Well-equipped for your winter hike
What shoes to wear?
Medium-strength, snow- and waterproof high shoes with a grippy rubber tread sole are best.
Soles with thermal footbeds, e.g. made of lambskin or felt, help against the cold ground.
Don't forget: always stuff your shoes in the evening and let them dry (not on the radiator!).
Gaiters prevent snow from getting into your shoes from above and keep your trouser legs dry. Gaiters that fasten under the shoe are best.
Which clothes to wear?
Dress like an onion - in many layers:
First layer: underwear made from functional fabrics.
Second layer: jumper or jacket made from warm fleece that wicks sweat away from the body.
Outer layer: a functional jacket that should be at least water-repellent. Important: an integrated or detachable hood.
Mountain or trekking socks made from a blend of fabrics are recommended, as they combine the positive properties of natural and synthetic fibres. They keep you warm and dry quickly.
What to pack in your rucksack?
A drink (e.g. hot tea in a thermos flask) and a snack.
A small seat cushion for resting on damp and snow-covered benches.
Head torch. Normal hand-held torches are not suitable as you need to hold your walking sticks.
Mobile phone. The European emergency number 112 also works without a SIM card.
Hiking map