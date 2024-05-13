Ambras Castle still presents valuable items from the collection of Archduke Ferdinand II and was also the retreat of his secret wife Philippine Welser.

Ambras Castle: A fairytale castle

Perched on a hill above Innsbruck and surrounded by a sprawling park, Schloss Ambras looks like something out of a fairytale. This Renaissance castle enchants visitors with its rich history and unique blend of art, culture, and charm.

A significant seat of power during the Middle Ages, Schloss Ambras gained its distinctive brilliance under Archduke Ferdinand II. Beginning in 1564, he transformed the medieval fortress into a magnificent residence. He commissioned the Unterschloss (Lower Castle) to house the renowned Ambras Collections—a groundbreaking achievement, celebrated as the world’s first museum.

A journey through time

During Ferdinand’s time, the living quarters were in the Hochschloss (Upper Castle). Today, it hosts the Habsburg Portrait Gallery, featuring masterpieces by Velázquez, van Dyck, and Rubens. Visitors can also explore the Kunst- und Wunderkammer (Chamber of Art and Curiosities) and the Armoury, bringing the Renaissance to life. The Spanish Hall, one of Europe’s most stunning festival halls, becomes a magical stage for summer concerts. Outside, the castle gardens—with their ancient trees, hidden corners, Paradise Garden, and Apothecary Garden—invite moments of relaxation.

Philippine Welser: A woman who inspires

Philippine Welser, Ferdinand’s secret wife, was much more than the “lady of the castle.” She was passionate about medicinal plants, herb gardens, and culinary arts. Her famous Cookbook of Philippine Welser, the oldest known culinary manuscript by a woman in the German-speaking world, and the preserved “Philippine Baths” stand as enduring testaments to her wisdom in health and wellbeing. Known for her compassion, she devoted herself to helping others—a spirit that still resonates throughout Schloss Ambras.

Whether in its historic halls or under open skies, Schloss Ambras is a place where stories come to life. Here, tradition meets innovation, and history blends seamlessly with modernity—giving every visit a touch of magic.