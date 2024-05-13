Belvedere Palace in Vienna
More than just a grand building
Introduction
The Belvedere is far more than just a "palace" – it is an ensemble of two architectural masterpieces: the Lower Belvedere, once the legendary Prince Eugene’s summer retreat, and the Upper Belvedere, renowned for its glittering balls and receptions held beyond the city walls of the time.
Austrian military commander Prince Eugene of Savoy commissioned architect Johann Lukas von Hildebrandt to create his summer residence. Completed in 1723, it reflected the prince's political and military power. Over the years, the complex served not only as a summer retreat but also as a venue for lavish official receptions, balls, and gatherings, as well as housing Prince Eugene’s extensive art collection.
After Prince Eugene’s death, Empress Maria Theresa acquired the complex and transformed the Upper Belvedere into a cultural site for the imperial collections – making it one of the world’s first public museums.
Between Art and Architecture
Today, the Belvedere is one of Vienna’s most iconic landmarks, seamlessly blending history with contemporary art. The Upper Belvedere stands proudly at the centre of the garden, offering spectacular views of its façade from both directions.
In addition to the exhibitions hosted by the Belvedere Museums, visitors can marvel at the architectural highlights of the era, including the Sala Terrena, the grand staircase, and the Carlone Hall. Meanwhile, the Lower Belvedere – once Prince Eugene’s residence – and the Orangery now house exhibitions and treasures such as the Gold Cabinet, the two-storey Marble Hall, and the State Hall.
Lush Gardens and Unparalleled Views
The French-style gardens, with their symmetrical pathways and ornate sculptures, invite visitors to take a leisurely stroll. Along the way, walkers will encounter contemporary art pieces that add a surprising and modern touch to the historical setting.
From the Upper Belvedere, enjoy the panoramic view, known as the Canaletto View, over Vienna's historic city centre, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Schloss Belvedere in allen Perspektiven
Belvedere: the museums
The Belvedere has been a hub of art from the very beginning. Initially home to Prince Eugene’s collections, it later housed significant portions of the imperial collection. The opening of the Modern Gallery in the Lower Belvedere in 1903 paved the way for today’s collection, which currently includes 18,600 works spanning 900 years of art history.
Highlights include masterpieces from the Middle Ages, Austrian Baroque, and Viennese Biedermeier, alongside works from Vienna’s turn-of-the-century period. The collection is further enriched by pieces from Claude Monet and Vincent van Gogh, focusing on the 20th and 21st centuries. The Upper Belvedere hosts the most extensive collection of works by Austrian artist Gustav Klimt, with iconic paintings such as The Kiss and Judith attracting visitors from around the world. Meanwhile, the Lower Belvedere focuses on rotating exhibitions.
Belvedere 21, located just across the street, is a modern extension inaugurated in its current form in 2011. Designed by architect Karl Schwanzer, this contemporary pavilion showcases modern art and serves as a venue for Austrian and international exhibitions, film screenings, and musical performances.
Prince Eugene's legacy: The Belvedere through the ages
The gardens of the Belvedere
Restaurants, rooftop bars and hotels close to the Belvedere
Magical Advent romance: Craftsmanship, food, and punch in front of the Baroque palace.
FAQs
Social and ecological sustainability
Heritage preservation aims to permanently maintain and utilise historic buildings. By conserving and restoring structures such as castles, palaces, and monuments, resources like building materials are saved, and land sealing caused by new construction is avoided.
This preservation of valuable historic buildings contributes to climate protection, while also safeguarding traditional craftsmanship. Ancient materials and building techniques require ancient knowledge and expertise.
Through accessibility and inclusion in art and cultural experiences, social sustainability is strengthened, fostering respectful coexistence.