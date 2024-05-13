Danube Island Vienna
Swimming, sport and leisure between the city and green spaces
Introduction
The Donauinsel is a remarkable piece of urban planning: a natural recreational space in the middle of the city, originally built for flood protection and since grown into a living landscape. Between the Danube and the Neue Donau, the island stretches from Langenzersdorf to the Lobau. Created between 1972 and 1988, it is now defined by open meadows and woodland — 1.8 million trees and shrubs have been planted here (source: City of Vienna).
While the Danube serves as the main shipping channel, the calmer Neue Donau offers space for swimming, water sports and relaxing. Look carefully and you'll find a surprising range of wildlife — roe deer, beavers and kingfishers, grass snakes, sand lizards and common toads have all made their home on the Donauinsel (source: City of Vienna).
In summer, the Festwiese becomes the city's largest open-air venue, with concerts, festivals and sporting events right on the water. Winter has its own appeal — quiet walks and sunsets with the Vienna skyline as a backdrop.
Meet the Danube Island
Bathing on the Danube Island
With 42 km of sand, gravel and grass beaches, the Neue Donau is Vienna's largest open-air swimming spot — free of charge and right in the city. Gently sloping banks, expansive lawns and floating platforms offer plenty of space for swimming, sunbathing and a spontaneous dip.
Those looking for a beach atmosphere will find several good options. The "Pirat Bucht" has old trees for shade and a shallow entry into the water. The Arena Beach is defined by a sandy shore and a lively summer atmosphere. In the north and south of the island, three designated nudist areas can also be found. Families are well served at the 250-metre family beach, which combines a large water play area with a spacious shallow-water zone.
Sport, action and leisure by the water
Wild water sports
Speed rafting, kayaking and a surf wave for advanced surfers: the 250-metre-long white-water course makes water sports possible right in the heart of Vienna.
Trampoline jumping
Jumping on 40 trampolines, right on the water. The floating trampoline installation near the Reichsbrücke has 40 jumping pads.
Boat trips
Fancy exploring the New Danube by electric catamaran? The seasonal ferry connects four stops over a distance of around five kilometres in about 45 minutes.
Cycling parcours
17 stations for bikes, scooters, skateboards and wheelchairs – free to use. The pump track complements the facility as a mountain bike circuit for beginners.
Beach volleyball
Sand, sun and the net – there are several beach volleyball courts available, including two spacious courts at the Vienna Watersports Arena.
Cycling
The Danube Island is situated right next to the Danube Cycle Path – one of Europe’s best-known cycle routes. The 135-kilometre network of paths is ideal for long rides.
Copa Beach and Pier 22
Copa Beach stretches along 500 metres of waterfront on the city side of the Neue Donau — with two sandy beaches, loungers and international cuisine, just a few minutes from the city centre and easily reached by U-Bahn.
On the opposite bank, on the Donauinsel itself, lies the newly redesigned Pier 22. The site offers barrier-free bathing platforms, sunbathing areas and a covered multi-purpose sports court, with restaurants and food trucks along the promenade. The two sides are connected on foot via the Ponte-Cagrana pedestrian bridge.
Did you know…
… the lighthouse near Pier 22 was once a stage set?
It was originally built as scenery for Wagner's The Flying Dutchman at the Bregenz Festival — since 1997 it has stood on the Donauinsel as a striking landmark near the Reichsbrücke.
… barbecuing on the Donauinsel is permitted year-round?
Two free barbecue zones are available without reservation, and 11 further spots can be booked in advance. Official fire bans override these permissions.
… dogs are welcome on the Donauinsel too?
Two dog bathing spots with water access and a fenced off-lead area are available. A muzzle or lead is required across the whole island.
… cold-water swimming is possible at the Donauinsel?
A word of caution: always check the weather, water temperature and any local notices before getting in — and never swim alone in cold water.
… ice skating on the Donauinsel is NOT permitted?
The Neue Donau rarely freezes over completely in winter.
Nature trail on the Donauinsel
The trail "Die kleine Bucht am großen Strom" (The little bay on the great river) winds through seven stations exploring the wildlife and plant life around the bay near the Reichsbrücke. The stops cover beavers, sterlet, catfish and bird species such as the grey heron — and the island even has its own sterlet breeding station. A great outing for families and anyone who wants to explore the island beyond the waterfront.
Along the route, floodplain forest defines the landscape — silver willows and white poplars grow along the bank, with maple and ash on higher ground. The trail shows just how closely green space and city sit together on the Donauinsel.