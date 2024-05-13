Hofburg Palace
A government hub with charm
Introduction
For centuries, Vienna’s Imperial Palace was the beating heart of a global empire and showcased the glitz and power of the Habsburgs. Its story kicks off in the 13th century when the Babenbergs built the first fortifications. In 1275, King Ottokar II of Bohemia expanded it, and under Rudolf I, it got its first mention as the "Hofburg." Over time, what started as a medieval castle grew into a stunning architectural gem, blending Gothic, Renaissance, Baroque, and Historicist styles.
The Alte Burg, Schweizerhof, and Leopoldine Wing were hotspots of power, where history was made and arts and culture thrived. Fast forward to Emperor Franz Joseph I, who added the Neue Burg overlooking Heldenplatz – a grand nod to a bygone era.
These days, the Hofburg is buzzing with life, combining tradition with a modern vibe. It is home to Austria’s Federal President, a museum, and a cultural hub in the centre of Vienna.
And here’s a fun fact: The Hofburg is the biggest palace in the world!
The Vienna Boys' Choir enchants audiences every Sunday with their world-famous choral performances in the Hofburg Chapel. Seats are in great demand, so we recommend booking tickets in good time.
Meet the Hofburg
Imperial splendour and cultural treasures in the Hofburg
Imperial Apartments and Sisi Museum
The Hofburg offers a fascinating glimpse into the private lives of the Habsburgs: from Empress Elisabeth’s hairbrush to Emperor Franz Joseph’s fountain pen. But it also dazzles with the imperial splendour of the crown jewels, including the sceptre, imperial crown, and the Holy Lance.
The Imperial Apartments give you a feel for the cosy living quarters of Franz Joseph and Sisi. After weaving through staircases and antechambers, you’ll reach the emperor’s audience room, where he met with a staggering 260,000 subjects during his reign. Nearby is his no-nonsense study, where he was hard at work by 5 a.m., tackling paperwork.
Despite his reputation as a stern bureaucrat, Franz Joseph was also a devoted husband. From his desk, he could always see a portrait of his beloved Sisi. She, on the other hand, loved spending time in her gym and dressing room. Whether she was exercising on the wall bars or indulging in her hours-long hair-styling routine, Sisi had her own unique way of blending fitness and glamour!
State Hall of the Austrian National Library
The Grand Hall is the crown jewel of the Austrian National Library. It all started with Prince Eugene of Savoy, who owned the world’s largest private library in the early 18th century. You can still admire the prince’s 15,000 volumes under the hall’s stunning dome. The bindings follow a strict colour code: red for history and literature, blue for theology and law, and yellow for natural sciences.
After Prince Eugene’s death in 1736, Emperor Charles VI brought this incredible collection to the Hofburg. It now sits alongside 200,000 additional volumes in what is probably Vienna’s most beautiful Baroque hall – 80 metres long, 20 metres high, and absolutely packed with knowledge!
Imperial Treasury
The Imperial Treasury is a one-of-a-kind collection spanning 1,000 years of European history. Its treasures include magnificent regalia like the Imperial Crown of the Holy Roman Empire and the Habsburg Crown of Rudolf II, which represent the finest goldsmithing craftsmanship of their times.
But the Treasury also holds some mysterious historical objects. Take the Holy Lance, for example, thought to contain a nail from Christ’s crucifixion. Or the massive narwhal tusk once believed to be a unicorn horn. And let’s not forget the late antique agate bowl, long rumoured to be the legendary Holy Grail.
There are surprises in the textile collection too, with exquisite garments from crowned royals. Who would guess that the Habsburg coronation robe was made in a Norman workshop in Sicily, where Arab weavers embroidered not only lions and camels but also intricate Arabic inscriptions, which added an air of mystery to this regal masterpiece.
House of Austrian History
Opened in 2018, the House of History explores Austria's development over the past 100 years. From the collapse of the Habsburg Empire to Austria's journey to becoming a republic, through the dark years of Nazi dictatorship, to its democratic revival after the Second World War – it is a country with a tumultuous past.
Interactive audio and video stations delve into the Austrians' cultural history and their journey of self-discovery. Hundreds of unique artefacts ensure memories are preserved, from the fallen double-headed eagle of the Austro-Hungarian Empire to the iconic dress Conchita Wurst wore to win the Eurovision Song Contest in 2014.
What emerges is the story of a nation that constantly reinvents itself.
Imperial splendour: dancing and discovering
A walk around the Hofburg
Churches with history
Spanish Riding School
The Lipizzaners are a symbol of Austrian identity, and the Stallburg is key to preserving the art of classical riding.
There are loads of ways to admire these famous white horses – which, fun fact, are born with dark coats! During performances in the stunning Baroque Winter Riding School, you’ll see masterful moves from the classical Haute École, like the capriole and levade. On special occasions, these shows are set to music by the world-famous Vienna Philharmonic or Vienna Boys’ Choir.
Don’t miss the morning exercise of the young stallions in what’s probably the world’s most beautiful riding hall, or a visit to the Lipizzaner Museum, showcasing 450 years of courtly riding culture.
In summer, you can even watch the white horses at leisure: the mares and their foals relax and graze in the Burggarten. Pure magic!
FAQs
Monument protection - a synonym for sustainability
The preservation of historic buildings is a remarkable initiative in Austria's fight against climate change. Why?
Conserving resources: Protecting heritage buildings reduces the need for new construction on green spaces and preserves existing structures instead.
Socio-cultural significance: It helps maintain historic buildings and strengthens regional identity by enriching cultural offerings.
Sustainable materials: Many historic buildings were constructed with natural, locally sourced materials. Restoration efforts aim to use these materials, preserving the buildings' originality.
Protecting biodiversity: The habitats of various plant and animal species can be safeguarded. From an ecological perspective, heritage preservation is the way forward.