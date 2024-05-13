Lake Achensee
Cool down between mountains
Introduction
Summer Dreams on Lake Achensee
Nestled between the towering peaks of the Karwendel and Rofan mountains, Lake Achensee captivates visitors with its crystal-clear waters and stunning natural scenery. A fresh breeze ripples the clear waves, giving a sense of untouched freedom.
Mornings at Lake Achensee often start with a light mist over the water, creating a mystical atmosphere. Early risers can enjoy the tranquillity with a canoe tour or a refreshing dip in the cool water. Later in the day, hikers and mountain bikers head to the surrounding mountains, where well-marked trails lead through blooming alpine meadows and dense forests.
For a break, visitors can stop by traditional Tirolean inns along the shore, offering specialities like local trout or hearty Brettljause (cold cuts served on a wooden plate). The cosy sun terraces are perfect for enjoying the mountain views and the sparkling lake.
In the afternoons, the beaches in Maurach and Pertisau provide welcome refreshments. Families will find everything they need here: Grassy areas for sunbathing, playgrounds, and crystal-clear water. Water sports such as sailing, windsurfing, or stand-up paddle boarding are available for the more adventurous.
In the evenings, a soothing calm settles in as the sun sets behind the mountains and the sky turns warm colours. A walk along the shore or a leisurely boat ride offers a perfect end to an eventful day. The mild summer nights invite visitors to linger under the starry sky and fully enjoy the peaceful atmosphere of Lake Achensee.
At Lake Achensee, nature, adventure, and relaxation blend into a unique experience, making every moment unforgettable. Here in the Tirolean Alps, holidaymakers find inspiration and beauty, as well as time to relax.
When the emerald-green surface glistens in the sun and the water's clarity reveals depths of up to 10 metres, simply looking at Lake Achensee is a special experience. The natural beauty is completed by the Rofan Mountains and the Karwendel Nature Park, which frame Lake Achensee like a protective barrier.
5 tips for athletes: Lake Achensee gets you moving
Karwendel Mountain Railway in Pertisau
Pertisau, situated on the south-western shore of Lake Achensee, is the gateway to three ascending alpine valleys. The valley station of the Karwendel mountain railway is located here. Climb aboard, close the doors and marvel. Once you take your seat in the cable car, a natural panorama awaits that has all the ingredients for a deep sigh of relief:
The cable car pulls the gondolas up to a height of 1,500 metres in tranquil silence. Houses and people become smaller and smaller - and gradually you have a view of the entire eight-kilometre-long Lake Achensee in its deep azure blue, embedded in mountain peaks, rough rock and gentle alpine meadows.
3 Sunny Lakeside Resorts on Lake Achensee
Hotels by the lake
Hotel Rieser
A family and wellness hotel for lazybones and sports fans.
Lake hotel Einwaller
Relaxation and recreation - very close to the lake.
Das Kronthaler
The Alpine lifestyle hotel, located between lake and mountain.
Das Kristall
A hotel to indulge in wellness and culinary delights.
Did you know, that ...
... Lake Achensee was already attracting its first guests in the late Middle Ages. Anyone who has ever experienced Lake Achensee in its blue splendour will not be surprised that the first "tourists" came to this region in Tirol as early as the 15th century.
At that time, the lake and the land belonged to Benedictine monks, who received the high Tirolean princes as guests. Word quickly spread that it was good to live in an area between mountains and water.