Lake Attersee in the Salzkammergut Region
Mountain, lake and culture
Introduction
The nature park region Attersee-Attergau
In spring, the Attersee-Attergau region is full of blooming fruit trees, in summer, it has colourful flower meadows, and in autumn, the forests are full of vibrant colours. This area has been a cultural landscape for centuries, and looking after it is important to keep the Salzkammergut region in Upper Austria a natural paradise. Take a swim in Lake Attersee and enjoy the region. It’s the mix of alpine life, between the mountains and the lake, and the locals' love for music and the arts that makes this place so special. Lake Attersee offers both relaxation and inspiration.
Sailing on Lake Attersee – it's all about freedom
The sailing community loves the "Rosenwind" (literally: "breeze of roses"), which brings clear skies, plenty of sunshine, and a gentle breeze to the lake. Nothing beats seemingly floating weightlessly over the lake, the sound of the waves, the wind and the warmth of the sun as your constant companions. Swap the grey of the city for the turquoise blue of the lake and go sailing on Austria's largest inland lake.
Where to go swimming at Lake Attersee
The highlights in the region Attersee-Attergau
Fun activities for children
Traditional costumes in the Salzkammergut region
Simple dirndls, festive wedding versions, lederhosen with embroidery, hand-knitted socks, and hats with chamois beards are key elements of Austria's traditional costumes, especially in the Salzkammergut. The term Tracht originally meant "clothing," but its meaning evolved with history, culture, and regional differences.
In Austria, lederhosen and dirndls are much more than Alpine clichés—they are genuinely cherished and worn on various occasions, from working on farms to serving in restaurants and hotels, remaining part of everyday life.
The 7 most beautiful villages at Lake Attersee
Dine in style at Lake Attersee
Arctic char and whitefish only feel comfortable in the purest waters. It comes with little surprise therefore that they thrive in here and are served as a speciality. People in the Salzkammergut region have always thought outside the box when it comes to regional delights. That's why dairy products, fresh bread and vegetables from local farms are high in demand for restaurants and inns.
Top restaurants
Must-do experiences
Nature park Attersee-Traunsee: Nature conservation meets relaxation.
Art, culture and events in the Attersee-Attergau region
European Capital of Culture Bad Ischl Salzkammergut 2024: One region, endless variety.
Celebrities of the region
Famous Austrian painter Gustav Klimt loved Lake Attersee and spent many summers here. The majority of his over 50 landscape paintings were created here. Fans can follow in the artist's footsteps in two ways:
Gustav Klimt Theme Trail: Information boards along the promenade provide interesting facts and figures about Klimt's life and work. They are the starting point for a Klimt-themed walk around Lake Attersee.
Gustav Klimt Garden: The water lily pool and rose garden Klimt painted were recreated. They are part of the above Gustav Klimt Theme Trail around Lake Attersee and can be found close to Kammer Castle.
6 facts you need to know about Lake Attersee
1. How did Lake Attersee come to be?
The lake basin was carved by the Traun glacier during the last Ice Age. Once the glacier melted, the water remained.
2. Where can you go swimming for free?
You can take a refreshing dip free of charge in the following public swimming areas around Lake Attersee.
3. What kind of fish live in the lake?
26 different species of fish, including pike, trout, arctic char, reinanke, eel, carp, perch and whitefish call Lake Attersee their home.
4. What mountains are around Lake Attersee?
Lake Attersee is surrounded by the Schafberg in the southwest and the Höllengebirge range in the southeast.
5. What's the wind like in the region?
The west wind is well-known and occasionally feared among sailors due to its strong gusts.
6. What's the legend of the mermaid at Lake Attersee?
The story goes that the mermaid of Lake Attersee brought gold, vanished, and left the lake sparkling.
It's all about the view! Hotels right at Lake Attersee
How do we keep the swimming lakes clean?
Swimming lakes are important habitats for animals and plants. We respect the protection zones.
We only go swimming in the designated and signposted areas.
We don't leave any rubbish.
We don't use the lake as a toilet.
We do not feed fish or waterfowl. Leftover food creates unnecessary nutrients.
We let the sunscreen absorb well before taking a dip to avoid that the oil film contaminates the water.