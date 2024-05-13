Reed belts, salt marshes and meadows in the national park alternate with vineyards and sunny bathing spots: This is where natural paradise meets lifestyle.

A Birdwatcher’s Paradise: The Magic of Lake Neusiedl

Lake Neusiedl is a unique steppe lake whose shallow, reed-fringed waters evoke a sense of vastness and tranquillity. Unlike Austria's alpine lakes, Lake Neusiedl captivates its visitors with an open, seemingly endless landscape, surrounded by gentle hills and vineyards. It’s a beautiful place—soft and serene. Here, holidaymakers experience a blend of nature and culture: Burgenland is a region renowned for its excellent wines, and the cosy lakeside restaurants are perfect for a relaxed sunset drink.

For those who prefer a more active holiday, the well-maintained paths are ideal for cycling, while sailing and windsurfing are popular with the often perfect wind conditions.

Birdwatching in the National Park

A rustling in the grass hints at its presence. Then, a white bird’s head with a jaunty crest appears, looking directly towards the spotting scope—a precise instrument that reveals every detail: it’s a lapwing, nesting every spring on the marshy meadows along the shores of Lake Neusiedl.

In the Neusiedler See-Seewinkel National Park, birdwatchers move gently and quietly. Silence, patience, and focus are key on these professionally guided birdwatching safaris. One natural spectacle after another unfolds here, and with the guidance of the skilled National Park rangers, there’s a good chance of spotting some of the 340 bird species that inhabit this Burgenland steppe lake—offering a diversity found nowhere else in Europe’s interior.