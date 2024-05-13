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Uitzicht op de Neusiedler See bij Podersdorf

Lake Neusiedl
Swimming in a unique steppe lake

Reed belts, salt marshes and meadows in the national park alternate with vineyards and sunny bathing spots: This is where natural paradise meets lifestyle.

A Birdwatcher’s Paradise: The Magic of Lake Neusiedl

Lake Neusiedl is a unique steppe lake whose shallow, reed-fringed waters evoke a sense of vastness and tranquillity. Unlike Austria's alpine lakes, Lake Neusiedl captivates its visitors with an open, seemingly endless landscape, surrounded by gentle hills and vineyards. It’s a beautiful place—soft and serene. Here, holidaymakers experience a blend of nature and culture: Burgenland is a region renowned for its excellent wines, and the cosy lakeside restaurants are perfect for a relaxed sunset drink.

For those who prefer a more active holiday, the well-maintained paths are ideal for cycling, while sailing and windsurfing are popular with the often perfect wind conditions.

Birdwatching in the National Park

A rustling in the grass hints at its presence. Then, a white bird’s head with a jaunty crest appears, looking directly towards the spotting scope—a precise instrument that reveals every detail: it’s a lapwing, nesting every spring on the marshy meadows along the shores of Lake Neusiedl.

In the Neusiedler See-Seewinkel National Park, birdwatchers move gently and quietly. Silence, patience, and focus are key on these professionally guided birdwatching safaris. One natural spectacle after another unfolds here, and with the guidance of the skilled National Park rangers, there’s a good chance of spotting some of the 340 bird species that inhabit this Burgenland steppe lake—offering a diversity found nowhere else in Europe’s interior.

Lake Neusiedl at a glance
Location:in Burgenland on the border with Hungary
Altitude:115 m above sea level
Average depth:1 m
Max. Max. depth:2 m
Area:320 km² (of which 180 km² reed belt)
Catchment area:1.120 km²
Beste tijd om te bezoeken
Het hele jaar door

Bathing tips and lidos

Bathing, water sports, and boat rental on Lake Neusiedl

Water activities

Be active on Lake Neusiedl

Freedom on waves while windsurfing in Podersdorf

Sailing into the sunset

Discover kitesurfing courses, schools and hire

Paddle across the calm lake on a SUP

Really let off steam in the Familypark in St. Margarethen

Visit the high-rope course on Andreasberg

Visit the Esterházy family at their palace

Pilgrimage: The way of St. James in Burgenland

Seewinkel Safaris - special experiences in nature

Through the steppe by horse-drawn carriage

Rare white donkeys

Lake Neusiedl Cycling Routes

Lake Neusiedl Cycling Routes

Birdwatching on Lake Neusiedl

There is no better place for birdwatching than the area around the salt pans of the Seewinkel and the reed belt of Lake Neusiedl. You can spot these animals here.

The most beautiful summer restaurants on Lake Neusiedl

Grapes thriving in Pannonian climate

The Burgenland Wine Routes

Burgenland's wine routes span approximately 14,000 hectares of vineyards. Although Burgenland is small in size, as Austria's second-largest wine region, it is truly impressive! This applies not only to its scale but also to the quality of its wines. What makes Burgenland's wines exceptional are the excellent soils, the hot, dry Pannonian climate, and the presence of Lake Neusiedl, which acts as a natural reservoir of warmth and humidity.

Find here more information about hiking routes in Burgenland.

Vineyards on Lake Neusiedl

If you're exploring Lake Neusiedl and enjoy fine wine, Burgenland is a must. Known for its passionate winemakers and exceptional Heurige, the region produces wines that reflect their origin, thanks to quality soil, climate, and winemaking skill.

This results in excellent white wines like Pinot Blanc, Chardonnay, and Welschriesling, along with full-bodied reds such as Blaufränkisch, Blau Zweigelt, blends, and Merlot.

6 excellent wineries

Tip: Pay a visit to the Wine Academy Austria in Rust!

Nature in its purest form

National Park Lake Neusiedl-Seewinkel

Salt pans, reed beds and incredible biodiversity – Neusiedler See–Seewinkel National Park is a landscape full of contrasts and surprises. To truly understand it, join a guided ranger tour.

On foot, experienced national park rangers lead visitors to hidden spots, share stories about migratory birds, wild cattle and rare plants – and help reveal the extraordinary in the seemingly ordinary. Tours start at the visitor centre in Illmitz – the ideal gateway to exploring this vast, peaceful steppe lake.

Lake Neusiedl-Seewinkel National Park

5 extraordinary accommodation tips

The Parcel Hotel

Living in a tiny house with a cosy orchard.

The Parcel Hotel

Bürgerhaus Art Boutique Hotel

Stay in a historic town house.

Bürgerhaus Art Boutique Hotel

The Refugium

Modern Zen-style living with pool.

The Refugium

Vila Vita Pannonia

Living in an exclusive bungalow.

Vila Vita Pannonia

Hotel Knappenstöckl

Living in a castle.

Hotel Knappenstöckl

FAQ

Locals affectionately call it the "Cappuccino Lake" due to its milky brown colour. But don't worry—the lake isn't "dirty" at all! In fact, Lake Neusiedl boasts excellent water quality for swimming.

The murkiness has a straightforward explanation: It's a steppe lake, characterised by a shallow basin and fluctuating water levels, depending on rainfall and evaporation. This makes Lake Neusiedl extremely shallow, with a maximum depth of just two metres, even in the centre (so never dive headfirst!). Waves stir up the sediment from the lakebed, which consists of mud rather than gravel, keeping particles in constant suspension.

And that’s the simple, yet fascinating, secret behind its unique appearance.

  1. Its reed belt is the second-largest continuous reed area in Europe, after the Danube Delta.

  2. The natural landscapes are diverse, featuring reed beds, lakeside meadows, and saline, periodically dry depressions.

  3. The flora and fauna are extraordinary, with Alpine, Pannonian, Asian, Mediterranean, and Nordic species thriving around the lake.

  4. Grey steppe cattle, white donkeys, and Przewalski's horses graze in the lake's conservation areas.

  5. The steppe lake crosses the border from Austria's Burgenland into Hungary.

  6. Lake Neusiedl is the westernmost steppe lake in Europe and the largest lake in Austria. The region, including the national park, is a UNESCO World Heritage site.

  7. The region is Austria’s warmest, with around 60 hot summer days each year, creating ideal conditions for viticulture, plants, and wildlife.

  8. The eastern shore of the lake is one of the windiest areas in Europe, with the southerly wind being particularly favoured by water sports enthusiasts for sailing.

Some 16 million years ago, the area now known as the Vienna Basin and parts of the Hungarian Plain were submerged under the ancient sea. As the sea receded, it left behind an inland body of water, which gradually lost its salinity, allowing the first vegetation to take root in the Seewinkel area. Evolution took its time, and it wasn't until 13,000 years ago that a classic steppe lake emerged, periodically drying out and refilling with rainwater.

The famous salt flats formed through various processes involving temperature, precipitation, evaporation, groundwater, and dry periods. Only specialised plants adapted to these conditions can survive on these saline soils, making Lake Neusiedl's biodiversity truly unique.

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