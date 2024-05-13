Lake Weissensee
The wonders of nature
Introduction
Lake Weissensee – a natural playground
Awake on the shores of Carinthia's stunning Lake Weissensee - one of the cleanest lakes in Europe - and start your morning with a short swim in the cool, refreshing waters. From there, you can take a bike ride from the bridge all the the way to the nature reserve nestled in the surrounding hills.
Pedal at a leisurely pace on the western shore of the mirror-smooth lake Weissensee and take in the natural wonders that surround you. It's just a short 30 minute ride, but make sure to take it easy! Breakfast is a must beforehand. Sometimes happiness is so simple.
How did Lake Weissensee get its name?
The white edges that line the western shore give Lake Weissensee its name. Weissensee literally means White Sea. This bright band that borders the was created by the white deposits of limestone at the bottom of the lake. In some places, the sandy bottom of this fish-rich alpine lake can be seen down to a depth of 10 meters. The swirling colours in the water is mesmerising: the shimmering water changes from light turquoise blue to dark emerald green. Lake Weissensee - nature's playground.
4 activities on the water
Recharge your batteries at Weissensee Health Resort
To be labelled as a ‘climatic health resort’ - a region must meet a number of environmental standards. The air must be of the purest quality, the surrounding nature must be cared for, protected and preserved, and of course the area (in this case the mountains, forests and a lake) must be scenic and picturesque. The bioclimate must be conducive to all-round relaxation and health, and road traffic must be limited. Tranquillity and recharging your batteries are the top priority.
Blessed with all these precious criteria for environmental protection and natural landscape, the Weissensee region proudly bears the title of ‘climatic health resort’. Breathe deeply and revitalise yourself!
The 3 most beautiful hiking trails
Cycling & mountain biking at Lake Weissensee
Activities with kids
Summer swimming, children's programme and couples time: family holidays at Lake Weissensee are wonderful!
The best restaurants on Lake Weissensee
Responsibility for nature
As the morning mist hovers over the water like a light veil, fish ecologist and professional fisherman Martin Müller enjoys the tranquillity of Lake Weissensee, the very reason many guests choose to holiday in this region.
At Lake Weissensee, people started thinking and acting sustainably for the environment at an early stage. Martin Müller summarises the responsibility of the fishermen's guild and the management of waters: ‘It's about fishing with consideration. Our great-great-grandchildren have a right to experience intact ecosystems later on.’ The fact that Martin Müller is able to make a valuable contribution with his work - in this fantastically beautiful region - is a privilege for him. And more good news: this awareness of sustainability is setting a precedent throughout Austria.
5 top experiences in the Lake Weissensee region
Cheese-making Tressdorfer Alm
Experience for yourself how fine cheese is made from fresh milk. Distance to Lake Weissensee: 42 km.
Water adventure trail Gnoppnitzbach
A natural Kneipp path along the gorge with an adventure playground - an adventure all about water. Distance: 14 km.
Nature and herb Village Irschen
How to use wild and medicinal plants and make your own creams. Distance: 27 km.
Hiking at Garnitzenklamm
Experience nature, hike along the gorge, past waterfalls and bridges. Distance: 25 km.
Gailtal Museum of Local History
Discover local history and stories in the 15th century Möderndorf Castle, with regular special exhibitions. Distance: 26 km.
Holidays with a dog at Lake Weissensee
A holiday with a dog needs to be well planned - then relaxation and fun with your four-legged companion are guaranteed. Numerous hotels on Lake Weissensee welcome guests who bring their dogs on holiday. Some hosts offer their own fenced-in dog beach, a separate dining room for guests and their dogs, and fun activities so that everyone feels completely at ease and can enjoy the lake and nature. The dog-friendly hosts know where the three bathing areas for dogs are located on Lake Weissensee.
The most beautiful places on the shores of Lake Weissensee
Techendorf
Most of the facilities for guests can be found in the central village directly on Lake Weissensee: from hotels, guesthouses and restaurants to bike hire, boat trips, and the mountain railway.
Gatschach
This small village in a particularly idyllic location is slightly elevated above Lake Weissensee and offers a wonderful view.
Neusach
A small village on the western shore of Lake Weissensee, known for its peaceful atmosphere and gorgeous landscape with woods and meadows.
Naggl
This small village near the lake is an ideal starting point for hikes as it is also a landing stage for boats.
Lake Weissensee: Pearl of the Alps
"Alpine Pearls" are only awarded if a region upholds the highest standards of sustainability and environmentally friendly mobility. Guests in the region must be able to enjoy a stress-free, relaxing and environmentally conscious holiday in the Alps to merit consideration as a region in the string of pearls of sustainable holiday enjoyment. The official seal of quality recognises the Weissensee Nature Park's solutions for mobility and environmental protection: for example, the mountain railway that takes hikers up to mountain pastures and peaks. The nature park bus provides guests with climate-friendly mobility. Motorboats are only available for rescue and scheduled boat trips.
A landscape full of life and future
The Weissensee has been awarded the title of a "Nature Park" for a number of standout characteristics: the beauty of it's natural surroundings, its agriculture, and it's stringent protection of the area, with two thirds of the shoreline unavailable for any development. The "Nature Park" award is only given to regions that protect large areas of the landscape.
The landscape itself must have been cultivated over centuries of traditional agriculture. This is because the cultivation of forests, meadows and alpine pastures and the care for pure water helps to foster a wide diversity of species. The result is a location that encourages you to immerse yourself in the unspoiled natural beauty and connect with nature.