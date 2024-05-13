Crystal clear waters and emerald green surroundings. At Lake Weissensee in the middle of the Gailtal Alps, there is one thing to enjoy above all else: Serenity.

Lake Weissensee – a natural playground

Awake on the shores of Carinthia's stunning Lake Weissensee - one of the cleanest lakes in Europe - and start your morning with a short swim in the cool, refreshing waters. From there, you can take a bike ride from the bridge all the the way to the nature reserve nestled in the surrounding hills.

Pedal at a leisurely pace on the western shore of the mirror-smooth lake Weissensee and take in the natural wonders that surround you. It's just a short 30 minute ride, but make sure to take it easy! Breakfast is a must beforehand. Sometimes happiness is so simple.

How did Lake Weissensee get its name?

The white edges that line the western shore give Lake Weissensee its name. Weissensee literally means White Sea. This bright band that borders the was created by the white deposits of limestone at the bottom of the lake. In some places, the sandy bottom of this fish-rich alpine lake can be seen down to a depth of 10 meters. The swirling colours in the water is mesmerising: the shimmering water changes from light turquoise blue to dark emerald green. Lake Weissensee - nature's playground.