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Uitzicht op de Wörthersee

Lake Wörthersee
Lifestyle Arena in the South of Austria

As the largest lake in Carinthia, Lake Wörthersee offers summer holidays, excursion destinations and water sports.

"Lebensgefühl" on Lake Wörthersee

The magic of Lake Wörthersee is real: A gentle breeze, a sense of lightness and freedom, the scent of the wooden jetty, the aroma of summer and sunshine, and the soothing sound of lapping waves. And, of course, there's the thrill of "seeing and being seen."

Warmth and joie de vivre are often associated with the people of Carinthia by Lake Wörthersee. Start your day with a morning swim at Kapuzinerinsel, enjoy fresh whitefish for lunch at a lakeside restaurant, and take a bike ride in the afternoon, perhaps visiting the historic villas in Pörtschach. Afterwards, you might indulge in fresh apricot cake from the renowned Wienerroither patisserie or celebrate the summer day with an ice-cold cocktail at Werzer's Badehaus. Or you might choose something entirely different—there’s plenty to explore!

About Lake Wörthersee
Water temperatureon average 25° C
Depth85,2 m
Circumfence42 km
Qualityexceptional bathing water quality
Lenght16,5 km
Width1,7 km
Locationwest of Klagenfurt
Hight above sea level439 m
Beste tijd om te bezoeken
Het hele jaar door

Lake Wörthersee enchants with its turquoise-blue water and idyllic location, making it a popular destination for relaxation and water sports.

The best activities on Lake Wörthersee

The 5 most beautiful Lidos

Some like it quiet and relaxed, others prefer company and the hustle and bustle of life. It's a good thing that Lake Wörthersee has the right beach for every taste:

With a coolness factor

Klagenfurter Strandbad

For Families

Promenadenbad Pörtschach

The Centre of Calm

Parkbad Krumpendorf

The Business Beach

Strandbad Velden

For Connoisseurs

Strandbad Saag in Techelsdorf
Why is Lake Wörthersee so green?

Jade, sapphire, indigo, opal...

The shimmering turquoise colour of Lake Wörthersee is legendary. It's not a random whim of nature but is determined by the lake's flora and fauna, depth, and lime content. Depending on the combination of these factors, the water can range from deep blue and light green to bright turquoise.

Lake Wörthersee is particularly rich in lime. The scattered light penetrating the water is absorbed and reflected by finely distributed lime crystals. Short-wave light is scattered more intensely, giving the water its famous turquoise-blue hue.

Lake Wörthersee
Why is Lake Wörthersee so warm?

Water to feel good

The temperature, weather and even the atmosphere correspond to the southern location of Lake Wörthersee. It is this special flair of a sub-Mediterranean climate, mild air and a summery lake temperature of 25 degrees that guests love so much. But it's not just summer at Lake Wörthersee that has its qualities. Spring blossom, a variety of colours in autumn and freezing cold winters are the classic seasons that complement the wonderfully hot summer in the Lake Wörthersee climate zone.

Lake Wörthersee

The 5 most beautiful excursion destinations nearby

Word has long got around: Experiences that can be discovered at Lake Wörthersee are highly enjoyable.

Top tips for living, dining and relaxing at the lake

Strandhotel Seeschlössl in Velden

The park offers peace and nature. And the private beach is the icing on the cake of this well-kept 4-star hotel.

Strandhotel Seeschlössl

Werzers Badehaus in Pörtschach

Here you can enjoy delicious fish and, above all, a uniquely beautiful historical flair. Great revitalisation!

Werzers Badehaus

Seerestaurant Rosé in Velden

Idyllic bay, open bar area, lakeside terrace, and a menu inspired by the lake. Summer - what more could you want?

Seerestaurant Rosé

Seespitz – the Restaurant by the lake in Velden

Maritim modern restaurant with a lake view offers fine bistro cuisine. Speciality: Freshly caught fish!

Restaurant Seespitz

FX Mayer Health-Centre in Maria Wörth

Lake Wörthersee in front, nature in the back, and in between the noble place of well-being and regeneration.

FX Mayer Health-Centre

Lake’s: My Lake Hotel & Spa in Pörtschach

The lifestyle hotel with its enchanting terrace is located in one of the most beautiful spots on the lake, directly on the promenade.

My Lake Hotel

Villa Wörth in Pörtschach

This idyllic little castle with a park is situated in a wonderfully peaceful location directly on the lake. Wonderful Wörthersee architecture!

Villa Wörth (Link in German)
The Austrian Summer Retreat

From the City to the Lake!

Even the nobles of antiquity would leave the city for their country estates during the summer months. Their aim wasn't necessarily relaxation; they needed to manage their agricultural properties. However, by the late 19th century, the focus shifted to enjoying the cool breeze, lakes, mountains, and forests.

During this period, the aristocracy and wealthy bourgeoisie would migrate from their city palaces to rural summer residences, a delightful tradition known in Austria as the "summer retreat." Lake Wörthersee stands out as a particularly beautiful destination for this.

Lake Wörthersee

5 tips for living and celebrating with a luxury factor

The magnificent architecture of the Wörthersee villas

Anyone strolling along the Pörtschach flower promenade or cruising on a steamboat on Lake Wörthersee today can still marvel at the elegant little castles and villas that aristocrats and industrialists of the Belle Époque built on the lake's shores at the beginning of the 20th century.

These graceful, prestigious buildings, adorned with oriels, turrets, and lavishly decorated loggias, were soon given their own name: Wörthersee architecture. A sense of relaxed nobility and a touch of Southern flair can be felt in these exclusively situated villas, most of which now welcome guests as hotels.

FAQ

  • Lake Faaker See: Austria's southernmost lake with the most hours of sunshine and a water paradise for families!

  • Lake Millstätter See: The deepest lake in Carinthia has geomantic energy lines running through it. "Places of power" line the area.

  • Lake Klopeinersee: At up to 28 degrees in summer, this is one of the warmest bathing lakes on the sunny southern side of the Alps.

  • Lake Turnersee: Idyllically situated, the lake is an oasis of peace (Link in German only).

  • Lake Ossiacher See: Numerous concerts and events have been organised on the shores of the lake for over 40 years.

  • Lake Weissensee: One of the most environmentally friendly regions in Europe, the highest of the large Carinthian lakes and the purest lake in the Alps.

  • Lake Keutschacher See: 70% of the municipal area is a nature reserve. Take it easy or get active, everything is possible here.

  • Lake Pressegger See: Natural and crystal clear, Lake Pressegger See is surrounded by forests, meadows and fields.

Lake Wörthersee in Carinthia is renowned for its captivating turquoise colour and unique charm, making the region highly attractive. Surrounded by picturesque landscapes, the lake enjoys a sub-Mediterranean climate with mild temperatures and sunny days. The area around Lake Wörthersee is known for its warmth and joie de vivre, which is reflected in the wide range of leisure activities available. Start your day with a swim, enjoy fresh fish at a lakeside restaurant for lunch, and take a bike tour through historic villas and picturesque villages like Pörtschach in the afternoon.

The culinary delights, from regional fish to refreshing cocktails, perfectly complement the feel-good programme. Lake Wörthersee attracts numerous visitors in summer, but it also enchants visitors in spring, autumn, and winter with its natural beauty and varied activities. Whether swimming, sailing, hiking or simply relaxing, Lake Wörthersee offers the right experience for every taste.

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