Lake Wörthersee
Lifestyle Arena in the South of Austria
Introduction
"Lebensgefühl" on Lake Wörthersee
The magic of Lake Wörthersee is real: A gentle breeze, a sense of lightness and freedom, the scent of the wooden jetty, the aroma of summer and sunshine, and the soothing sound of lapping waves. And, of course, there's the thrill of "seeing and being seen."
Warmth and joie de vivre are often associated with the people of Carinthia by Lake Wörthersee. Start your day with a morning swim at Kapuzinerinsel, enjoy fresh whitefish for lunch at a lakeside restaurant, and take a bike ride in the afternoon, perhaps visiting the historic villas in Pörtschach. Afterwards, you might indulge in fresh apricot cake from the renowned Wienerroither patisserie or celebrate the summer day with an ice-cold cocktail at Werzer's Badehaus. Or you might choose something entirely different—there’s plenty to explore!
Lake Wörthersee enchants with its turquoise-blue water and idyllic location, making it a popular destination for relaxation and water sports.
The best activities on Lake Wörthersee
The 5 most beautiful Lidos
With a coolness factor
For Families
The Centre of Calm
The Business Beach
For Connoisseurs
Jade, sapphire, indigo, opal...
The shimmering turquoise colour of Lake Wörthersee is legendary. It's not a random whim of nature but is determined by the lake's flora and fauna, depth, and lime content. Depending on the combination of these factors, the water can range from deep blue and light green to bright turquoise.
Lake Wörthersee is particularly rich in lime. The scattered light penetrating the water is absorbed and reflected by finely distributed lime crystals. Short-wave light is scattered more intensely, giving the water its famous turquoise-blue hue.
Water to feel good
The temperature, weather and even the atmosphere correspond to the southern location of Lake Wörthersee. It is this special flair of a sub-Mediterranean climate, mild air and a summery lake temperature of 25 degrees that guests love so much. But it's not just summer at Lake Wörthersee that has its qualities. Spring blossom, a variety of colours in autumn and freezing cold winters are the classic seasons that complement the wonderfully hot summer in the Lake Wörthersee climate zone.
The 5 most beautiful excursion destinations nearby
Top tips for living, dining and relaxing at the lake
Strandhotel Seeschlössl in Velden
The park offers peace and nature. And the private beach is the icing on the cake of this well-kept 4-star hotel.
Werzers Badehaus in Pörtschach
Here you can enjoy delicious fish and, above all, a uniquely beautiful historical flair. Great revitalisation!
Seerestaurant Rosé in Velden
Idyllic bay, open bar area, lakeside terrace, and a menu inspired by the lake. Summer - what more could you want?
Seespitz – the Restaurant by the lake in Velden
Maritim modern restaurant with a lake view offers fine bistro cuisine. Speciality: Freshly caught fish!
FX Mayer Health-Centre in Maria Wörth
Lake Wörthersee in front, nature in the back, and in between the noble place of well-being and regeneration.
Lake’s: My Lake Hotel & Spa in Pörtschach
The lifestyle hotel with its enchanting terrace is located in one of the most beautiful spots on the lake, directly on the promenade.
Villa Wörth in Pörtschach
This idyllic little castle with a park is situated in a wonderfully peaceful location directly on the lake. Wonderful Wörthersee architecture!
From the City to the Lake!
Even the nobles of antiquity would leave the city for their country estates during the summer months. Their aim wasn't necessarily relaxation; they needed to manage their agricultural properties. However, by the late 19th century, the focus shifted to enjoying the cool breeze, lakes, mountains, and forests.
During this period, the aristocracy and wealthy bourgeoisie would migrate from their city palaces to rural summer residences, a delightful tradition known in Austria as the "summer retreat." Lake Wörthersee stands out as a particularly beautiful destination for this.
5 tips for living and celebrating with a luxury factor
The magnificent architecture of the Wörthersee villas
Anyone strolling along the Pörtschach flower promenade or cruising on a steamboat on Lake Wörthersee today can still marvel at the elegant little castles and villas that aristocrats and industrialists of the Belle Époque built on the lake's shores at the beginning of the 20th century.
These graceful, prestigious buildings, adorned with oriels, turrets, and lavishly decorated loggias, were soon given their own name: Wörthersee architecture. A sense of relaxed nobility and a touch of Southern flair can be felt in these exclusively situated villas, most of which now welcome guests as hotels.