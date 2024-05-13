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Lake Wolfgangsee in Salzkammergut
Let your heart open up

As if it were resting in itself - completely un-agitated and aware of its beauty: Nestled between forest, meadows and mountain landscapes.

The Slow Pace of enjoying Life

Lake Wolfgangsee is shared by two Austrian states: Salzburg and Upper Austria. It’s one of those classic regions in the Salzkammergut where visitors feel truly uplifted. The surrounding landscape and numerous opportunities for sports and activities contribute to its charm. Equally important is the relaxed lifestyle of the locals, who ensure that everything is "gschmah" for their guests, meaning things feel good and are getting done without any fuss.

Lake Wolfgangsee: Relaxation in Turquoise Blue

Originally named “Abersee” and mentioned in records as early as 800 AD, the lake was renamed “Wolfgangsee” 500 years later after Saint Wolfgang, who made the area a medieval pilgrimage site. Over the centuries, water from the Zinkenbach stream has flowed into Wolfgangsee, which now holds the status of an "EU reference water" for its exceptional quality. The lake's colour varies due to the presence of different plants and animals in the water, and the beautiful turquoise blue is also created by limestone crystals.

Lake Wolfgangsee
Metres above sea level538 m
Depth114 m
Surface12,4 km²
Lenght10,3 km
Width2 km
Shore Lenght27 km
Temperatureup to 23° C
Ideaal voor
Families, Solo Traveler, Couples en Friends
Beste tijd om te bezoeken
Summer

Bathing tips for Lake Wolfgangsee

Switch off between lake and mountains

„Summer Retreat“ – a royal affair

The summer holiday was indeed royal. Even the nobles of antiquity moved from the city to their country estates in the summer months. The desire behind this was not necessarily to relax - it was necessary to look after the agricultural estates.

At the end of the 19th century in Austria, however, it was more about enjoying the cool summer air, clear lakes, mountains and forests: The aristocracy and wealthy bourgeoisie of the turn of the century moved from their palaces in the hot city to their Alpine summer residences. First and foremost Emperor Franz Joseph himself, who found the peace and relaxation in his "dear, dear Bad Ischl" (as he put it in a letter to his mother) that he was not granted in Vienna within the strict court ceremonies. Simply switching off - to this day, the summer resort is an excellent place to do so.

5 things for a summer retreat

No summer in the Austrian countryside without the wonderful smell of hay in your nose! On hot sunny days, the farmers mow their fields in piecework.

Scent of hay

No summer in the Austrian countryside is complete without the wonderful scent of hay in the air! Farmers work tirelessly on hot, sunny days, mowing in quick succession.

Café Latte and Apricot Cake

The afternoon is traditionally snack time at the lake. The "Marillenfleck", an apricot cake with fluffy sponge and icing sugar, is a must for a real summer holiday feeling.

Picnic Basket on the Beach

Sandwiches and a crunchy apple - tastes better by the lake than any 5-star menu!

Fried Char, fresh from the Lake

Char only feel at home in clean water. This is precisely why the fish is so popular in Austria.

Take out a Pedal Boat

A lake voyage is fun ...! And if you use your own muscle power, it's also sporty.

Activities on Lake Wolfgangsee

Sailing on Lake Wolfgangsee

Lake Wolfgangsee, the largest and deepest lake in SalzburgerLand, is a popular sailing area with a long-standing tradition. This is where the top sailing community meets, as the conditions are ideal with north-westerly or southerly winds. The "Brunnwind" also provides reliable sailing weather.

Even professionals are convinced of the sailing quality on Lake Wolfgang. The brothers Konstantin and Oliver Kobale know the lake like their own, well, sailing bag. They return here again and again after their long international sailing trips. They love the blue and the green, which they literally dive into after their worldwide sailing trips. Every time they come home to "their" beloved Alpine lake, they experience it with enthusiasm. The brothers have now fulfilled their dream. As offshore sailors, they took part in the Ocean Race, the famous sailing regatta around the world.

The most beautiful villages at Lake Wolfgangsee

Local mountain of the Salzkammergut

The Schafberg and the royal armchair bearers

Salzburgers and Upper Austrians alike love their mountain, which owes its name to a legend about the shepherd Jonathan and his bleating animals: a particularly popular excursion destination whose summit can be conquered on foot or by cog railway. 13 lakes can be seen from the top on a clear day.

Emperor Franz Joseph I' s fondness for the Salzkammergut also culminated in hikes up the Schafberg. When he, already old and frail, still longed for the dream view, so-called chair bearers carried him to the summit. Steps were built into the finishing straight especially for this tour.

Fine Dining at Lake Wolfgangsee

Arts, culture and tradition on Lake Wolfgangsee: from Art Circle to Folk Music

Events around Lake Wolfgangsee

Special Accommodation at Lake Wolfgangsee

Most beautiful lakes in the Salzkammergut region

Climate protection information

Monument Protection – a synonym for sustainability

The preservation of historic buildings is an outstanding initiative in Austria for climate protection. Why?

  • Monument preservation saves resources and prevents the sealing of green spaces.

  • Historic preservation plays an important socio-cultural role: Preservation benefits the entire region, which can inspire its guests with historic buildings.

  • Many historic buildings are made of natural materials from the immediate surroundings. When professionally repaired, such regional building materials are favoured in order to preserve their originality.

  • The existence of animal and plant species is protected. Conservation is also the right way to go on an ecological level.

FAQ

Lake Wolfgangsee is one of Austria's most famous lakes, located in the Salzkammergut region, spanning the borders of Salzburg and Upper Austria. The larger part lies in Salzburg, while the northern part belongs to Upper Austria. The municipalities of St. Gilgen, Strobl, and St. Wolfgang surround the lake.

Geographically, Lake Wolfgangsee is situated in an idyllic alpine landscape, nestled between the Schafberg to the west and the Zwölferhorn to the east – two prominent mountains popular with families for outings. The views of Lake Wolfgangsee and the surrounding region are stunning.

Hiking and Walking: Meadows, forests, mountains, and alpine pastures surround Lake Wolfgangsee. Nature from all perspectives for hiking and walking.

Cycling and Mountain Biking: Whether leisurely tours or thrilling mountain biking trails, the Salzkammergut offers the most wonderful spots for excursions.

Running and Nordic Walking: Find inner calm while running or Nordic walking and discover the beauty of the landscape.

Climbing: The mountain landscape in the Salzkammergut is legendary and ideal for climbing tours of all difficulty levels.

Water Sports and Boat Hire: Sailing, surfing, diving, stand-up paddleboarding (SUP), water skiing, and wakeboarding – Lake Wolfgangsee offers year-round water sports fun.

Fishing: With crystal-clear water and a rich fish population, fishing at Lake Wolfgangsee has a centuries-old tradition.

Sailing: Lake Wolfgangsee, the largest and deepest lake in the Salzburg region, is a popular sailing area with a long-standing tradition. The top sailing community gathers here, as the conditions are ideal with northwest or south winds. The "Brunnwind" also provides reliable sailing weather.

The original name of Lake Wolfgangsee was "Abersee," first mentioned in records around 800 AD. Five hundred years later, it was renamed "Wolfgangsee" after Saint Wolfgang, who turned the area into a medieval pilgrimage site.

Lake Wolfgangsee is renowned for several reasons:

  1. Natural Beauty: The lake is known for its stunning natural beauty. Surrounded by high mountains like the Schafberg and the Zwölferhorn, it offers picturesque views and rich natural surroundings.

  2. Recreational Activities: There are many recreational opportunities at Lake Wolfgangsee, including swimming, boating, hiking, and climbing in the summer, and winter sports in the surrounding areas.

  3. History and Culture: The region around Lake Wolfgangsee has a rich history and culture. The towns of St. Wolfgang, St. Gilgen, and Strobl have historic centres with traditional architecture and are known for their cultural events.

  4. Musical Heritage: St. Gilgen is the birthplace of Mozart's mother and the home of his sister Nannerl. The idyllic landscape around Lake Wolfgangsee also inspired composer Franz Lehár, who lived and worked nearby.

  5. Film and Television: Lake Wolfgangsee has been the location for numerous films and TV series. It is especially famous for the operetta "The White Horse Inn" ("Im Weißen Rössl"), composed by Ralph Benatzky in 1930. The operetta is set in the famous hotel of the same name on Lake Wolfgangsee and was later adapted into several films.

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