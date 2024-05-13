Lake Wolfgangsee in Salzkammergut
Let your heart open up
Introduction
The Slow Pace of enjoying Life
Lake Wolfgangsee is shared by two Austrian states: Salzburg and Upper Austria. It’s one of those classic regions in the Salzkammergut where visitors feel truly uplifted. The surrounding landscape and numerous opportunities for sports and activities contribute to its charm. Equally important is the relaxed lifestyle of the locals, who ensure that everything is "gschmah" for their guests, meaning things feel good and are getting done without any fuss.
Lake Wolfgangsee: Relaxation in Turquoise Blue
Originally named “Abersee” and mentioned in records as early as 800 AD, the lake was renamed “Wolfgangsee” 500 years later after Saint Wolfgang, who made the area a medieval pilgrimage site. Over the centuries, water from the Zinkenbach stream has flowed into Wolfgangsee, which now holds the status of an "EU reference water" for its exceptional quality. The lake's colour varies due to the presence of different plants and animals in the water, and the beautiful turquoise blue is also created by limestone crystals.
Bathing tips for Lake Wolfgangsee
„Summer Retreat“ – a royal affair
The summer holiday was indeed royal. Even the nobles of antiquity moved from the city to their country estates in the summer months. The desire behind this was not necessarily to relax - it was necessary to look after the agricultural estates.
At the end of the 19th century in Austria, however, it was more about enjoying the cool summer air, clear lakes, mountains and forests: The aristocracy and wealthy bourgeoisie of the turn of the century moved from their palaces in the hot city to their Alpine summer residences. First and foremost Emperor Franz Joseph himself, who found the peace and relaxation in his "dear, dear Bad Ischl" (as he put it in a letter to his mother) that he was not granted in Vienna within the strict court ceremonies. Simply switching off - to this day, the summer resort is an excellent place to do so.
5 things for a summer retreat
Scent of hay
No summer in the Austrian countryside is complete without the wonderful scent of hay in the air! Farmers work tirelessly on hot, sunny days, mowing in quick succession.
Café Latte and Apricot Cake
The afternoon is traditionally snack time at the lake. The "Marillenfleck", an apricot cake with fluffy sponge and icing sugar, is a must for a real summer holiday feeling.
Picnic Basket on the Beach
Sandwiches and a crunchy apple - tastes better by the lake than any 5-star menu!
Fried Char, fresh from the Lake
Char only feel at home in clean water. This is precisely why the fish is so popular in Austria.
Take out a Pedal Boat
A lake voyage is fun ...! And if you use your own muscle power, it's also sporty.
Activities on Lake Wolfgangsee
Sailing on Lake Wolfgangsee
Lake Wolfgangsee, the largest and deepest lake in SalzburgerLand, is a popular sailing area with a long-standing tradition. This is where the top sailing community meets, as the conditions are ideal with north-westerly or southerly winds. The "Brunnwind" also provides reliable sailing weather.
Even professionals are convinced of the sailing quality on Lake Wolfgang. The brothers Konstantin and Oliver Kobale know the lake like their own, well, sailing bag. They return here again and again after their long international sailing trips. They love the blue and the green, which they literally dive into after their worldwide sailing trips. Every time they come home to "their" beloved Alpine lake, they experience it with enthusiasm. The brothers have now fulfilled their dream. As offshore sailors, they took part in the Ocean Race, the famous sailing regatta around the world.
The most beautiful villages at Lake Wolfgangsee
The Schafberg and the royal armchair bearers
Salzburgers and Upper Austrians alike love their mountain, which owes its name to a legend about the shepherd Jonathan and his bleating animals: a particularly popular excursion destination whose summit can be conquered on foot or by cog railway. 13 lakes can be seen from the top on a clear day.
Emperor Franz Joseph I' s fondness for the Salzkammergut also culminated in hikes up the Schafberg. When he, already old and frail, still longed for the dream view, so-called chair bearers carried him to the summit. Steps were built into the finishing straight especially for this tour.
Fine Dining at Lake Wolfgangsee
Arts, culture and tradition on Lake Wolfgangsee: from Art Circle to Folk Music
Special Accommodation at Lake Wolfgangsee
Monument Protection – a synonym for sustainability
The preservation of historic buildings is an outstanding initiative in Austria for climate protection. Why?
Monument preservation saves resources and prevents the sealing of green spaces.
Historic preservation plays an important socio-cultural role: Preservation benefits the entire region, which can inspire its guests with historic buildings.
Many historic buildings are made of natural materials from the immediate surroundings. When professionally repaired, such regional building materials are favoured in order to preserve their originality.
The existence of animal and plant species is protected. Conservation is also the right way to go on an ecological level.