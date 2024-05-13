As if built to be closer to the heavens: Melk Abbey is the Wachau’s most magnificent landmark—full of splendour and a true experience to visit.

High above the Danube rises a golden, shimmering wonder of Baroque architecture: Melk Abbey. More than just a historic monument, it has been a vibrant centre of culture for almost a thousand years. Since 1089, Benedictine monks have lived here, preserving tradition while embracing new ideas.

What makes Melk so extraordinary? It is the perfect fusion of breathtaking architecture and living spirituality. Jakob Prandtauer’s masterpiece combines a majestic abbey church, one of Europe’s most valuable historic libraries, and magnificent halls into a harmonious ensemble.

Melk’s Baroque splendour draws not only lovers of architecture—art, music, and nature also form a special symbiosis here. In summer, the abbey’s gardens transform into green oases and stages for installations and sculptures by contemporary artists. The Baroque garden pavilion, once a place of scholarly reflection, now welcomes all who wish to soak up the beauty of this special setting.

Inside, the abbey library fascinates with more than 100,000 precious volumes, elaborately painted ceilings, and a sense of timelessness. The Marble Hall is a prime example of Baroque grandeur, featuring impressive ceiling frescoes and masterful illusionistic painting.

A visit to Melk Abbey is a journey through Austrian history at the heart of the picturesque UNESCO World Heritage region of the Wachau—an experience that captivates all the senses and leaves a lasting impression.