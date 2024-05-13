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Aerial view of Melk Abbey on rocky outcrop above Danube, yellow Baroque façade, red roof, winter landscape.

Melk Abbey
Gold leaf, stucco and marble

As if built to be closer to the heavens: Melk Abbey is the Wachau’s most magnificent landmark—full of splendour and a true experience to visit.

High above the Danube rises a golden, shimmering wonder of Baroque architecture: Melk Abbey. More than just a historic monument, it has been a vibrant centre of culture for almost a thousand years. Since 1089, Benedictine monks have lived here, preserving tradition while embracing new ideas.

What makes Melk so extraordinary? It is the perfect fusion of breathtaking architecture and living spirituality. Jakob Prandtauer’s masterpiece combines a majestic abbey church, one of Europe’s most valuable historic libraries, and magnificent halls into a harmonious ensemble.

Melk’s Baroque splendour draws not only lovers of architecture—art, music, and nature also form a special symbiosis here. In summer, the abbey’s gardens transform into green oases and stages for installations and sculptures by contemporary artists. The Baroque garden pavilion, once a place of scholarly reflection, now welcomes all who wish to soak up the beauty of this special setting.

Inside, the abbey library fascinates with more than 100,000 precious volumes, elaborately painted ceilings, and a sense of timelessness. The Marble Hall is a prime example of Baroque grandeur, featuring impressive ceiling frescoes and masterful illusionistic painting.

A visit to Melk Abbey is a journey through Austrian history at the heart of the picturesque UNESCO World Heritage region of the Wachau—an experience that captivates all the senses and leaves a lasting impression.

Facts & Figures
Location: in the Wachau, on the right side of the Danube banks
Name:Melk Abbey, officially Benedictine Abbey of Melk
Built by:Jakob Prandtauer
Architectural style:Baroque
Building period:1702 – 1746
Opening hours & guided tours
Arrival
Restaurant
Wachau-Ticket of the OEBB

Meet the Abbey of Melk

Things to see in Melk Abbey

A snapshot of history

Melk Abbey - then and now

The Benedictine monastery was founded in 1089 by Margrave Leopold II on the site of a former Babenberg castle. In the 15th century, it became the starting point of the important Melk monastic reform.

The magnificent Baroque complex we see today was built between 1702 and 1746 under the direction of architect Jakob Prandtauer and completed by Josef Munggenast after his death. It includes the church, library, and Marble Hall.

Still an active monastery, it is also home to one of Austria’s oldest secondary schools and welcomes more than 500,000 visitors each year.

Who is living in the abbey?

The Benedictines of Melk Abbey

A community of Benedictine monks has lived at Melk Abbey since 1089. Today, the convent is home to 22 monks. Some live within the abbey itself, others in parishes belonging to the monastery. Wherever they are based, they strive to continue the duties entrusted to the abbey centuries ago.

Benedictine monks in Melk Abbey

Events in Melk Abbey

Climate Protection Info

Social and ecological sustainability

Monument conservation helps preserve and maintain historic buildings for future generations. By restoring and maintaining structures such as castles, palaces, and monuments, valuable resources like building materials are saved, and soil sealing from new construction is avoided.

In this way, preserving precious historic buildings supports both climate protection and the safeguarding of traditional craftsmanship—because ancient materials and techniques require specialised knowledge and skills.

Accessibility and inclusion in art and cultural experiences also strengthen social sustainability and promote a spirit of mutual respect.

Accessible TravelSustainable travel

FAQs

The classical guided tour lasts about 50 minutes.

Tip: Take your time to explore the beautiful park and the town of Melk as well. The Wachau valley is a stunning region with plenty of opportunities for excursions and charming places to stop and relax.

Guided tours Melk Abbey

  • 1.365 windows, 497 rooms, and a roof area covering 2,2 hectare.

  • The library holds 100,000 books, including 1,800 manuscripts.

The abbey tour is largely accessible. However, not all visitor areas can be made directly barrier-free. If you have limited mobility or use a wheelchair, staff will be happy to assist you in reaching these areas. Please speak to the team at the ticket desk—they will be glad to help.

Since 1089, monks have lived and worked at Melk Abbey according to the Rule of Saint Benedict. The monastery library holds the very copy of the Rule that the monks brought with them from their original abbey—a manuscript that is around 1,000 years old.

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