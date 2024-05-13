Musikverein Vienna
Music at the Golden Hall with world-famous accoustic
Introduction
The Vienna Musikverein opened its doors on 6 January 1870. Designed by Danish architect Theophil Hansen, the Musikverein resembles a Greek temple – a temple of music, where the priests of old have been replaced with the finest musical artists of our time.
The "Great Hall" of the Musikverein, also known as the "Golden Hall," captivates not only with its globally unique acoustics but also with its splendid design. Golden caryatids, columns shaped like ancient female figures, and the ceiling mural of Apollo and the Nine Muses create an impressive setting for unforgettable concerts.
A highlight each year is the New Year’s Concert, which enchants millions worldwide with the sounds of Vienna, the city of classical music. Experiencing a concert here is more than just a treat for the ears – it’s an immersion into the beating heart of Vienna.
Concert halls at the Musikverein
New Year's Concert of the Vienna Philharmonic
The New Year’s Concert at the Vienna Musikverein is, for many, the top choice for ringing in the new year. Even among the world’s leading conductors, it is considered an honour to take the baton for Vienna’s annual New Year’s Concert. Performed by one of the world’s finest orchestras, the Vienna Philharmonic, the New Year’s Concert is a musical landmark and a point of pride for the city of Vienna. The musical experience is further elevated by the stunning beauty and acoustic excellence of the Golden Hall in the Musikverein.
Due to the high demand for New Year’s Concert tickets, they are distributed exclusively via lottery through the Vienna Philharmonic’s website at the beginning of the year. This ensures that guests from around the world have an equal chance at securing tickets. Applications for the ticket lottery are accepted from January to February.
The Vienna Philharmonic Ball
Once a year, the Golden Hall of the Vienna Musikverein transforms from a concert stage into a magnificent ballroom. The evening opens with a performance by the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, led by an honorary conductor selected afresh each year. The festivities begin with the Festive Fanfare by Richard Strauss, composed especially for this occasion.
One particularly impressive touch: the musicians are seated not on the stage but in the middle of the hall. The ball opens with the traditional dance of the young ladies’ and gentlemen’s committee. Afterward, guests wander through the halls of the Musikverein, accompanied by the sounds of various orchestras and ensembles playing to different rhythms. An evening that celebrates Vienna’s glittering ball culture in a truly unique way.
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Meet the Vienna Musikverein
FAQs
Music and sustainability in Austria
Musical traditions in Austria are closely linked to sustainability and the protection of cultural heritage. Numerous musical customs, such as Viennese classical music and folk music, are part of UNESCO's intangible cultural heritage. These traditions promote a respectful approach to cultural resources and contribute to the preservation of centuries-old musical styles, which are kept alive today in sustainable, historic venues.
Social sustainability is also strengthened through music: Festivals, concerts, and community music events connect people and enhance awareness of Austria's cultural identity. Those who experience these musical traditions delve deeply into the rich heritage and support the preservation of this unique treasure for future generations.