The Vienna Musikverein combines tradition with the highest sound quality. In the "Golden Hall", masterpieces come to life – especially at the annual New Year’s Concert.

The Vienna Musikverein opened its doors on 6 January 1870. Designed by Danish architect Theophil Hansen, the Musikverein resembles a Greek temple – a temple of music, where the priests of old have been replaced with the finest musical artists of our time.

The "Great Hall" of the Musikverein, also known as the "Golden Hall," captivates not only with its globally unique acoustics but also with its splendid design. Golden caryatids, columns shaped like ancient female figures, and the ceiling mural of Apollo and the Nine Muses create an impressive setting for unforgettable concerts.

A highlight each year is the New Year’s Concert, which enchants millions worldwide with the sounds of Vienna, the city of classical music. Experiencing a concert here is more than just a treat for the ears – it’s an immersion into the beating heart of Vienna.