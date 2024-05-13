Exterior of Vienna Musikverein with red façade, white columns and sculptures, Vienna.
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Musikverein Vienna
Music at the Golden Hall with world-famous accoustic

The Vienna Musikverein combines tradition with the highest sound quality. In the "Golden Hall", masterpieces come to life – especially at the annual New Year’s Concert.

The Vienna Musikverein opened its doors on 6 January 1870. Designed by Danish architect Theophil Hansen, the Musikverein resembles a Greek temple – a temple of music, where the priests of old have been replaced with the finest musical artists of our time.

The "Great Hall" of the Musikverein, also known as the "Golden Hall," captivates not only with its globally unique acoustics but also with its splendid design. Golden caryatids, columns shaped like ancient female figures, and the ceiling mural of Apollo and the Nine Muses create an impressive setting for unforgettable concerts.

A highlight each year is the New Year’s Concert, which enchants millions worldwide with the sounds of Vienna, the city of classical music. Experiencing a concert here is more than just a treat for the ears – it’s an immersion into the beating heart of Vienna.

Facts about the Musikverein
Opening:6 January 1870
Architect:Theophil Hansen
Highlight:"Golden Hall", also known as the "Great Hall"
Home to:The Vienna Philharmonic
Arrival
Tickets
Programme
Tours

Concert halls at the Musikverein

The Musikverein features a total of six different concert halls. The two original halls, the Golden Hall and the Brahms Hall, are located in the Musikverein building. The four new halls are located in the underground extension in the area of the Musikverein forecourt.

Großer Musikvereinssaal (Golden Hall)

Brahms Hall

Glass Hall

Metal Hall

Hall plans

A brilliant start to the New Year

New Year's Concert of the Vienna Philharmonic

The New Year’s Concert at the Vienna Musikverein is, for many, the top choice for ringing in the new year. Even among the world’s leading conductors, it is considered an honour to take the baton for Vienna’s annual New Year’s Concert. Performed by one of the world’s finest orchestras, the Vienna Philharmonic, the New Year’s Concert is a musical landmark and a point of pride for the city of Vienna. The musical experience is further elevated by the stunning beauty and acoustic excellence of the Golden Hall in the Musikverein.

Due to the high demand for New Year’s Concert tickets, they are distributed exclusively via lottery through the Vienna Philharmonic’s website at the beginning of the year. This ensures that guests from around the world have an equal chance at securing tickets. Applications for the ticket lottery are accepted from January to February.

MusikvereinNew Year's Concert
A highlight of the ball season

The Vienna Philharmonic Ball

Once a year, the Golden Hall of the Vienna Musikverein transforms from a concert stage into a magnificent ballroom. The evening opens with a performance by the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, led by an honorary conductor selected afresh each year. The festivities begin with the Festive Fanfare by Richard Strauss, composed especially for this occasion.

One particularly impressive touch: the musicians are seated not on the stage but in the middle of the hall. The ball opens with the traditional dance of the young ladies’ and gentlemen’s committee. Afterward, guests wander through the halls of the Musikverein, accompanied by the sounds of various orchestras and ensembles playing to different rhythms. An evening that celebrates Vienna’s glittering ball culture in a truly unique way.

Ball of the Vienna PhilharmonicBalls in Vienna

Hungry after the concert?

When the final note fades and hunger strikes, Vienna’s city centre offers plenty of places to enjoy something delicious even after the concert. Whether you’re craving something hearty, or sweet, there’s something for everyone. Here are three tips for a late-night snack:

Meet the Vienna Musikverein

FAQs

The Golden Hall is renowned worldwide for its unique acoustics. It is also considered a true marvel of sound engineering. Its opulent decor makes it the most beautiful concert hall in Vienna.

Due to the high demand for tickets for the New Year's Concert, they are only available at the beginning of the year via the website of the Vienna Philharmonic. This guarantees that guests from all over the world have an equal chance of obtaining a ticket. Registrations for the ticket raffle are accepted from January to February.

If you would like to take a look behind the scenes, you can take part in a guided tour. Tours of the Musikverein are conducted in German or English and last 45 minutes.

The current performance schedule is available on the Musikverein website.

The Vienna Musikverein has a total of six concert halls. The Great Hall (= the Golden Hall), the Brahms Hall, the Metal Hall, the Wooden Hall, the Glass Hall and the Stone Hall.

The Vienna Musikverein is located in Vienna's 1st district on Karlsplatz, directly opposite the Künstlerhaus and just a few minutes' walk from the Vienna State Opera. Address: Musikvereinsplatz 1, 1010 Vienna

Sustainability tips

Music and sustainability in Austria

Musical traditions in Austria are closely linked to sustainability and the protection of cultural heritage. Numerous musical customs, such as Viennese classical music and folk music, are part of UNESCO's intangible cultural heritage. These traditions promote a respectful approach to cultural resources and contribute to the preservation of centuries-old musical styles, which are kept alive today in sustainable, historic venues.

Social sustainability is also strengthened through music: Festivals, concerts, and community music events connect people and enhance awareness of Austria's cultural identity. Those who experience these musical traditions delve deeply into the rich heritage and support the preservation of this unique treasure for future generations.

Sustainable travel

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