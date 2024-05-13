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Two motorcycles on a winding mountain road in the Alps with snow-capped peaks in the background.

Silvretta High Alpine Road
Bend by bend towards summit bliss

It’s rightly known as the “road for connoisseurs”: this popular mountain road offers stunning views of a dramatic Alpine backdrop and lakes lining the route.

The Silvretta High Alpine Road is one of the most impressive scenic routes in the Alps. With 34 hairpin bends, this 22.3-kilometre toll road winds its way from Partenen in the Montafon valley over the 2,032-metre-high Bielerhöhe to Galtür in the Paznaun valley – offering breathtaking views of glaciated peaks, green slopes and the deep-blue Vermunt and Silvretta lakes.

This masterpiece of Alpine road engineering was originally built in connection with a hydroelectric power project. Construction began in 1925 with the first transport routes; the full road was opened in 1954 – a spectacular feat of planning through extremely steep terrain. Today, the mountain road fascinates visitors with its unique blend of engineering history, natural beauty and driving pleasure.

Whether by car, motorbike, bicycle or on foot – the Silvretta High Alpine Road is an experience that stays with you.

Facts & Figures
Highest point: 2.032 m
Total lenght:22,3 km
Number of bends:34
Elevation:10 % up until max. 12 %, in the curves about 5 %
Route
Prices
By car
By train

Important: Please check the opening times and winter closures!

Tip: The best spot for photos and videos of the High Alpine Road is between bends 22 and 23.

Important notice: The Silvretta High Alpine Road will remain closed until 2030 following rockfalls and the extensive reconstruction required.

As an alternative, the Vermunt cable car operates during the summer season and provides access to the Bielerhöhe from the Vorarlberg side. Further information on the closure can be found here.

Outdoor active on the Silvretta-Bielerhöhe

Excursion destination Bielerhöhe 

The Bielerhöhe marks the highest point of the Silvretta High Alpine Road – and offers a front-row seat in the heart of the high mountains. Situated between the Montafon and Paznaun valleys, it opens up breathtaking views of the turquoise-green Silvretta reservoir, framed by a majestic glacier backdrop.

From here, scenic hiking trails, alpine tours and leisurely walks along the lake begin. On summer days, it’s a place of quiet nature – offering wide-open views and an invitation to linger, without the need for many words.

Bielerhöhe

Take a break on the Silvretta

Wiesbadener Chalet

Saarbrücker Chalet

Overview of the huts on the Silvretta

Special events

FAQs

The Silvretta High Alpine Road crosses the Silvretta mountain range and connects two Austrian provinces: it leads from Partenen in the Montafon valley (Vorarlberg) over the Bielerhöhe to Galtür in the Paznaun valley (Tirol).

Route overview:

  • Starting point: Partenen (1,051 m), Montafon, Vorarlberg

  • Highest point: Bielerhöhe (2,032 m) – with views of the Silvretta reservoir and Piz Buin

  • End point: Galtür (1,584 m), Paznaun valley, Tirol

Yes, the Silvretta High Alpine Road is a toll road.

It is operated by Illwerke VKW and subject to tolls for cars, motorbikes, motorhomes and buses. Tolls are collected either at the toll station in Partenen (Vorarlberg) or in Galtür (Tirol), depending on the direction of travel. The toll helps maintain this spectacular high mountain road.

  • For cyclists and pedestrians, the road is free of charge.

  • No motorway vignette (ASFINAG) is required here, as it is a privately operated road.

  • Toll rates vary depending on the vehicle type – current prices are available online.

Toll fees

Yes, the Silvretta lake circuit takes around two hours and is 6.3 kilometres long. The trail offers a glacier experience without the need for crampons. From here, you can admire the Piz Buin and its glaciers. Starting from the Bielerhöhe, the route leads past rushing mountain streams, art installations, and offers spectacular views from the dam wall.

Silvrettasee circular trail

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